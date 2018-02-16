New Tesla Roadster Now On Display At HQ
Sightings of the new Tesla Roadster have been extremely rare outside of the reveal event, but that all changes now.
We did happen to capture Tesla designer Franz von Holzhausen out cruising in the new Roadster in early January, but beyond that, the new Roadster has been mostly under wraps.
That is…until now.
The new Roadster is now on full display at Tesla’s HQ in Palo Alto and we’ve got images to prove it.
Posted to Imgur by a Tesla employee, the new Roadster sure is striking.
Specs:
- 7,376 pound-feet of torque
- 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds, making it the quickest production car in the world
- 0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds.
- Quarter mile in 8.8 seconds
- 250+ mph top speed.
- 620 miles of highway range
If this eye candy convinces you to buy, then you’ll need $50,000 to reserve one, and the base price will be $200,000. You’ll have to wait a couple of years for delivery though.
Ok, Now I want to be a Billionaire.
I hope they reduce or eliminate the cut-ins connected to the headlight assembly by the time it goes to production. That’s a design trend that I can hardly wait to see the end of.
I’ve never been a fan of fender vents as even when they’re fully functional, there’s almost always a better, less visible way to accomplish the same thing. Acceptable, assuming they’re functional.
Recessed taillights are a little pointless and probably won’t survive to production. I dislike the rear fender “extensions” that apparently form part of the spoiler lip when the spoiler is down. I appreciate the effort made in integrating the spoiler, but don’t think the final product is quite as nice as a better fender line and a less integrated spoiler.
As one who’s suffered through driving with a bow-tie steering wheel before, I certainly hope it has a traditional round wheel when delivered.
Even with these serious negatives, I think this is easily in the top 5% of the best looking 2 door cars ever, considering both production and concept cars.
+1
I want to add my own critique, I am actually disappointed at Tesla not having 4 independent motors, one for each wheel. For ultimate performance torque vector control is required and one motor for the front wheels just doesn’t make it. I hope the production version has this like the Rimac and MB AMG.
7,000 lb/ft of Torque?
Really?
I know. And the car? Does it turn?
There are two paradigms, and none for drivers who want a clean shot, at a fast car.
The Roadster may actually give good lap-times. I’d be damned, if Tesla would even collect them. Jay used to chime in. Eric, your thoughts?
The misrepresentation continues. 7,376 pound-feet of torque (which other manufacturer would advertise “at the wheel” vs “at the motor/engine” torque?
Did you know my F-150 has 14,625 ft-lbs of torque at the wheel in 1st gear in 4-LO? Number games.
Fastest production vehicle? Maybe in 2022 but definitely not now.
But Tesla lovers are like sheep and will flame me for saying this.
As a reminder, I am PRO EV, think Tesla has done us a great service proving to people that EV != Prius and I think Musk is an amazing person. But did anyone read this far before hammering out a flaming response?
It’s not yet in production. Nothing to flame you about, since you said nothing.
I agree regarding the torque figure.
The torque number is important because that torque value is at a particular RPM in 1st gear. That torque value is the rated torque from 0 RPM until peak power is reached, which for the roadster should be between 80 and 100 MPH. In other words your F150 in 4-LO has twice as much torque at 10MPH as the Tesla Roadster has at any legal speed.
Sheep don’t blame anyone. They just bah and eat weeds.
Two types of sheep, Brian.
The (willfully?) ignorant Tesla fan.
The ignorant fan who accepts the rest of the industry’s narrative.
So easy to find media catering to one, or another ignorance these days. It’s sad discussion sections are getting shut down, in other places. It isn’t that hard to see through it, and the Russians.
Make a QuadCab 4×4 Pickup EV!!!!!!
🙂
How can it be that this EV will be equipped with a battery pack that can store 200 kWh?
What the heck is going on there?
Some new battery chemistry?
Less weight, less volumetric dimensions, less cost?
Knowing this version of the Roadster exists, it was a no-brainer for Elon to send his original Roadster into the solar system.
This new Roadster, built from the Model 3 platform, is uncompromisingly gorgeous, and lightning quick.
I expect a follow up launch, some years from now, on the maiden test flight of SpaceX’s BFR, putting one of these into an orbit near Pluto.
Tesla is done. They have squandered their substantial lead and now legitimate car makers will have their product on the market in the next few months.
There is a benefit to being late to the party.
The established car makers are using mature manufacturing capability along with global distribution reach trough existing dealerships.
Party will soon be over at Tesla.
Tesla = Blackberry
k.
Tesla has apparently NOT been given your recent “Blackberry” notice, as of yet.
Tesla and St. Elon, still seem to be barely holding on for dear life, at least until the Fat Lady sings her latest and greatest rendition of “highway to (production) he🏒🏒”!!!!
I used to think like that. But Tesla is still leading and traditional car makers are only now getting serious about producing competitive EVs. We now have several excellent BEV choices but Tesla is a fast moving target.
Just to clarify about the fast moving target, if other automakers don’t plan now to seriously compete with the Model Y and Tesla’s pick-up truck, it will be all over for them in North America.
Until LICE manufacturers actually build battery production beyond 50K units annually it will continue to be Tesla eating their lunch.
Any suggestion that fails to take this fact into consideration is weak FUD.