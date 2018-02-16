New Tesla Roadster Now On Display At HQ

1 day ago by Eric Loveday

Sightings of the new Tesla Roadster have been extremely rare outside of the reveal event, but that all changes now.

We did happen to capture Tesla designer Franz von Holzhausen out cruising in the new Roadster in early January, but beyond that, the new Roadster has been mostly under wraps.

That is…until now.

The new Roadster is now on full display at Tesla’s HQ in Palo Alto and we’ve got images to prove it.

Posted to Imgur by a Tesla employee, the new Roadster sure is striking.

Specs:

7,376 pound-feet of torque

0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds, making it the quickest production car in the world

0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds.

Quarter mile in 8.8 seconds

250+ mph top speed.

620 miles of highway range

If this eye candy convinces you to buy, then you’ll need $50,000 to reserve one, and the base price will be $200,000. You’ll have to wait a couple of years for delivery though.