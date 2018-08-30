New Song MAX DM Could Be BYD’s Next Star In China

33 M BY MARK KANE

BYD MAX finally received a plug-in hybrid version

BYD officially introduced the Song MAX DM at the 2018 Guangzhou Auto Show. It’s expected to be on the market in China by the end of this year.



Stylish looks combined with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain (DM means dual mode) and seating for six or seven should be enough to attract thousands of customers.

According to BYD, the all-electric range will be up to 80 km (50 miles), while acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) takes just 7.9 seconds. The total range is 750 km (466 miles).

The Chinese manufacturer is already selling more than 25,000 plug-in cars per month and with Song MAX DM it could go way higher. The conventional Song MAX had 121,980 sales during the first 10 months of this year, so only a fraction for PHEV sales would make a difference of at least a few thousand per month.