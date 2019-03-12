New Rivian R1T Pickup Truck Renders Show Camper, Flatbed & More
Is it a truck, a camper or an SUV?
It wasn’t long ago when we learned of a nifty patent filed by Rivian. The automaker’s patent envisions a modular system for its R1T electric pickup truck.
The basic idea is that the R1T can be configured in multiple different ways depending on your needs. Need a flatbed truck? The R1T has you covered. Need to haul your toys, like some electric motorcycles or ATVs? The Rivian truck can do that too.
From those patents, our friends over at RivianForums.com dreamed up some slick renders that provide with a look at the various R1T configurations. Here’s the whole family rendered below:
One of the renders appears to show a sort of SUV-like look. This would only be possible if the rear section of the R1T cab was removable in some sort of way. That seems highly unlikely, especially since the automaker already has the R1S electric SUV, but still, take a look at it below. Maybe it’s more a camper than SUV?
As RivianForums.com states:
Here at RivianForums, we’ve worked up these digital previews to bring Rivian’s patent to life and show various configurations possible including the basic flatbed configuration, the cargo box utility module, a topper module, a recreational camper top module and the removable side rail module.
Take a look at the rest of the slick renders right below:
Source: RivianForums.com
3 Comments on "New Rivian R1T Pickup Truck Renders Show Camper, Flatbed & More"
All looking very nice.
I would, however, caution them: they’ve already got lots of hype for their vehicles; I’m sure more hype is always welcome, but they need to be careful about over-promising, because as Tesla has found out, the critics can be quick to turn on you if you don’t deliver absolutely everything you’ve promised.
they haven’t promised anything though around this.. people dug up the patents, and other people (not rivian) created 3d renders of the patent photos. So, the criticism I guess could be to fans of Rivian.. making all these fake renders sets peoples expectations that may be tough to live up to.
This goes for Tesla too.. that widely circulated ‘weird mobile’ truck that is used as a standin for the tesla truck when it didn’t come from tesla prob doesn’t help them either. In that case though, the image lowers the bar 🙂
Strongly agree, which is why I wish this site would stop (re-)publishing these fan fiction renders.
(And no, clearly labeling them as such is not good enough. It’s just publishing anything that’s in any way related to an EV to pander for clicks.)