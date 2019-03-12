New Rivian R1T Pickup Truck Renders Show Camper, Flatbed & More

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Is it a truck, a camper or an SUV?

It wasn’t long ago when we learned of a nifty patent filed by Rivian. The automaker’s patent envisions a modular system for its R1T electric pickup truck.

The basic idea is that the R1T can be configured in multiple different ways depending on your needs. Need a flatbed truck? The R1T has you covered. Need to haul your toys, like some electric motorcycles or ATVs? The Rivian truck can do that too.

From those patents, our friends over at RivianForums.com dreamed up some slick renders that provide with a look at the various R1T configurations. Here’s the whole family rendered below:

One of the renders appears to show a sort of SUV-like look. This would only be possible if the rear section of the R1T cab was removable in some sort of way. That seems highly unlikely, especially since the automaker already has the R1S electric SUV, but still, take a look at it below. Maybe it’s more a camper than SUV?

As RivianForums.com states:

Here at RivianForums, we’ve worked up these digital previews to bring Rivian’s patent to life and show various configurations possible including the basic flatbed configuration, the cargo box utility module, a topper module, a recreational camper top module and the removable side rail module.

Take a look at the rest of the slick renders right below:

