Musk Sips Whiskey, Takes A Drag, Discusses Insanity Of Running Tesla

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

For a man who sleeps on the factory floor, a one-off good time was in order when he appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Lasting for some 2 and a half hours, an-often giddy Tesla CEO touched upon seemingly everything Tesla while sipping some whiskey and taking a drag from a blunt reportedly containing a mixture of tobacco and marijuana, which by the way is perfectly legal in California where the act occurred.

To us, it was a relief to see a more relaxed Musk, who openly admits to how insane it can be to head up an automaker, a task made even more difficult by the intense scrutiny Tesla is under from seemingly all those who’d like nothing more than for Tesla to fail.

Mostly missed by the media is that we see a joyful Musk here. This coming just a day after a Tesla placed 1, 2, and 3 in electric car sales for the month of August. Perhaps there’s a joyful connection still to this achievement.

Musk says marijuana isn’t really his thing “I’m not a regular smoker of weed,” but we wouldn’t mind if it was. His task at hand is more than just to push electric car mainstream. Musk wants the world’s automakers to follow Tesla’s lead and judging by the recent break out of new electric cars now hitting the market, his dream is becoming reality.

There are far too many topics discussed in the podcast to go into detail here (he even plays with a sword), so we suggest you just watch it in its entirety, but we will leave you with this closing comment from Musk: