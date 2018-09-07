Musk Sips Whiskey, Takes A Drag, Discusses Insanity Of Running Tesla
2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 29
For a man who sleeps on the factory floor, a one-off good time was in order when he appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast.
Lasting for some 2 and a half hours, an-often giddy Tesla CEO touched upon seemingly everything Tesla while sipping some whiskey and taking a drag from a blunt reportedly containing a mixture of tobacco and marijuana, which by the way is perfectly legal in California where the act occurred.
To us, it was a relief to see a more relaxed Musk, who openly admits to how insane it can be to head up an automaker, a task made even more difficult by the intense scrutiny Tesla is under from seemingly all those who’d like nothing more than for Tesla to fail.
Mostly missed by the media is that we see a joyful Musk here. This coming just a day after a Tesla placed 1, 2, and 3 in electric car sales for the month of August. Perhaps there’s a joyful connection still to this achievement.
Musk says marijuana isn’t really his thing “I’m not a regular smoker of weed,” but we wouldn’t mind if it was. His task at hand is more than just to push electric car mainstream. Musk wants the world’s automakers to follow Tesla’s lead and judging by the recent break out of new electric cars now hitting the market, his dream is becoming reality.
There are far too many topics discussed in the podcast to go into detail here (he even plays with a sword), so we suggest you just watch it in its entirety, but we will leave you with this closing comment from Musk:
“I think people should be nicer to each other and give more credit to others and don’t assume that they’re mean until you know they’re actually mean. It’s easy to demonize people. You’re usually wrong about it. People are nicer than you think.”
Leave a Reply
29 Comments on "Musk Sips Whiskey, Takes A Drag, Discusses Insanity Of Running Tesla"
Let me get this straight. He has not one extra moment in his life – even sleeping at his desk in the factory – but he has almost 3 hours to do a podcast with a comedian while smoking (whatever it was). This is incredibly poor behavior/judgement on Mr. Musk’s part both on a personal and corporate level. This is NOT how the CEO of a multi-billion dollar corporation acts if he or she wishes to continue a successful career. It’s time for a new CEO; the sooner the better. This can not continue.
Remember the days when we only worried about Model 3 production?
My guess, he will be in rehab/resting after Q3 ER
He said it multiple times that he would do a podcast when they get out of production hell for model 3. They very well might be out of the production hell and now he has more time to do other things. He is Steve Jobs of Tesla, in this stage Tesla needs him more than he needs Tesla.
Give it a rest.
Pretty amazing a guy saying he sometimes works 24/7 has time to hang out with a comedian and smoke weed. Lol
Wouldn’t that be all the more reason to take a break once in awhile? But I get it, he gets bashed for never slowing down, and then gets bashed when he takes a break. Well, as long as we know where he stands I guess.
I think people are waking up to the fact that his work ethic is an affectation. It’s just a show, like this podcast performance.
I disagree. Model 3 production is rolling pretty smoothly now, and what many of the other CEOs forget is how to be human. I don’t think Tesla could have a better CEO. Remember what happened to Apple when they pushed Jobs out?
Jeez, cut the man some slack.. one glass of whiskey, one small drag and suddenly “he’s unsuccesful”?? Overreacting much?
The younger generations are sick of fake people. And pro-tip, he’s not a normal CEO.
I guess Musk doesn’t really care about the shorts anymore. Which is good way of looking at it.
TSLA $264.0, – 16.0, -6%
PREMARKET
Last Updated: Sep 7, 2018 8:42 a.m. EDT
the Chief Accounting Officer has just resigned after 5 weeks, imagine the states of the books ! LOL, nice Q3 coming for sure.
So now who is the biggest current potential interview star? The Op-Ed writer in the Times story about Trump, or the Tesla Chief Accounting Officer…wonder what he knows.
Bloomberg 9:08AM: Tesla Chief of Human Resources is leaving the company.
Gosh CAO left Tuesday and now CHR
What a clusterf*ck of a company
I think I just heard Nix screaming after waking up and checking his TSLA ticker app.
Dave Morgan just walked away from a $350k salary, and $10,000,000.00 in non-exercised stock options. He apparently did not want to accept responsibility for something. Tesla stock PMT down almost 8%.
This is a serious issue; third or fourth financial executive to resign in the last year and a half or so. It signals accounting irregularities to the market.
Stock is now off 38% from Musk-proposed buy-out price.
One wonders – based solely on his behavior – if he is shorting his own stock.
“if he is shorting his own stock”
That would not be legal I think.
I’m only 15 minutes in and I’m dying laughing.
By the way all the trolls obsessing over their equity positions please #### yourselves. This guy is single handedly driving our species forward into this millennium. You sound like a bunch of cry baby’s worrying about the impact of this interview on the stock price. Clearly the stock price is THE MOST IMPORTANT issue we should all be discussing on this thread. The impact to your damn Charles Schwab account is of paramount importance to us all. Yup that’s more important than global warming, space travel, energy independence and AI.
You and your day trading results are largely irrelevant. Maybe confine your nearly worthless input to Seeking Alpha? Please?
Well if Tesla goes bankrupt there’s no way that vision is going forward, people are just worried that Musks antics are going to ruin the company, not to mention to loose their money
“This guy is single handedly driving our species forward into this millennium”
If that is not the definition of hyperbole, I don’t know what is.
What he’s single handedly doing is driving his company’s stock price straight into the ground.
You’re right that was a bit of exaggeration…he does have some help. Bro you up or down for the day so far?
I admire your posting. I don’t think anyone here wants Musk or his company to fail, but explain to me how this publicity and CEO, CAO and CHR behavior helps to sell vehicles. Massive EV competition is coming to the Tesla dominated vehicle marketplace in the very near future. This is no time to go off-point on the message, the image or even the sustainability of the company.
Potential Tesla buyers sitting on the fence this morning have new reasons to doubt their purchase. That to me is very sad.
Musk he put it all so “bluntly”?
Ha ha. I don’t know if he would be proud to have his sons watch this podcast. Shock jocks frequently use drugs and alcohol to loosen tongues and get their guests to misbehave. Jerry Springer, for instance, likely uses meth to get his guests to act so crazy that Weird Al would write a song about it.
Gives new meaning to hanging out at Elon’s “joint”.
If only Tesla were private, smoking weed would have no impact on the stock price. It would all work out, like it did for Theranos.
Pushing the Boundaries? The Sky Is The Limit?
Is this the first example we have of a CEO of a 60 billion dollar company (not in the entertainment business) taking an interview in which he is smoking marijuana?
Will he be on the job this morning? Can regular Tesla employees on the job in the factory have marijuana in their system without being written up /fired?