Musk Tweets That Tesla Semi Will “Blow Your Mind Clear Out Of Your Skull”
1 hour ago by Eric Loveday 13Comments
The Tesla semi reveal happens this Thursday and according to Elon Musk, it will blow your mind out of your skull.
What do we know of the Tesla semi? Not much. The only concrete info obtained on the semi is that it’ll be a more of a local hauler with range likely around 200 to 300 miles or so, but Musk sort of disputed that, so perhaps range is even an unknown.
The upcoming Tesla semi truck is expected to have 200 to 300 miles (320 to 480 km) of range with payload, according to an exclusive report from Reuters. From the Reuters report:
“Tesla’s electric prototype will be capable of traveling the low end of what transportation veterans consider to be “long-haul” trucking, according to Scott Perry, an executive at Miami-based fleet operator Ryder System Inc (R.N). Perry said he met with Tesla officials earlier this year to discuss the technology at the automaker’s manufacturing facility in Fremont, California.”
“Perry said Tesla’s efforts are centered on an electric big-rig known as a “day cab” with no sleeper berth, capable of traveling about 200 to 300 miles with a typical payload before recharging.”
However, Musk posted this to Twitter a couple months after the report surfaced ““Semi specs are better than anything I’ve seen reported so far.” So, we suppose that means Reuters report serves as a baseline to estimate higher range numbers.
We’ll find out all the details on the Tesla semi this Thursday evening when it’s revealed at 8 PM Pacific time.
13 responses to "Musk Tweets That Tesla Semi Will “Blow Your Mind Clear Out Of Your Skull”"
With all due respect to Mr. Musk, should he not be spending 100% of his time on Model 3 production? Two things here: Model 3 production may be at a point where he can now concentrate on other product(s), or the new truck may be a joint venture with another company, allowing him to do other things. Either way, really looking forward to this. Imagine what we could do for the environment with vehicles like this.
“With all due respect to Mr. Musk, should he not be spending 100% of his time on Model 3 production?”
Definitely not. What he should be doing is delegating more authority to executives at Tesla, instead of trying to oversee every detail personally. His tendency to micro-manage everything has almost certainly contributed to the delays in ramping up Model 3 production. In other words, I think Elon is now more part of the problem than part of the solution at Tesla. If lower-level executives had been delegated the responsibility that they need, then perhaps one or more of them would have had the authority to preemptively deal with problems with the battery pack assembly line(s) at Gigafactory One, thereby moderating or perhaps even eliminating the bottleneck there.
Perhaps there was a time when Tesla needed a leader obsessed with detail, as Elon Musk is — and perhaps not. But I think it’s pretty clear that if there was ever a time when his leadership style was appropriate, that time has passed.
Regarding Musk’s tendency to personally oversee everything, I think he would be better off concentrating on his position as CEO of SpaceX, and leave running Tesla to those better suited to managing a large manufacturing company. And “managing” Tesla means overseeing, not trying to micro-manage everything personally.
Hopefully it’s obvious that all this is just my personal opinion, not fact.
Bruce:
He is spending time washing brains of his followers before imminent stock dump. Avoiding Chapter 7 now is more urgent and important than organizing Model 3 production.
It’s all very well producing one or two of something but as is becoming abundantly clear scaling up is the issue. Maybe Musk should focus on solving that problem as without it being resolved there won’t be a Tesla.
Seems to me that Model 3 and this truck are in different phases of their development cycle therefore not necessarily competing for the same resources.
I hope Tesla license out the building and selling of this product. They have enough production issues of their own.
Relax. What Tesla will be showing this week is a concept vehicle cum technology demonstrator, not a production intent prototype.
Any actual production vehicle is years off.
Of course my assertion here isn’t yet verifiable fact, and may not be for some weeks. But I think I’m reasonably safe in making this prediction.
The way to blow the mind of the companies that buy heavy trucks is by offering significant cost reductions. $/mile is the name of the transport game so this is where Tesla needs to convince. If there is mind blowing cost reductions to be had it’s hard to see how Tesla could not succeed in the heavy truck market.
Sigh… Elon hit the bong again…
Elon tweeted:
“Tesla Semi Truck unveil… will blow your mind clear out of your skull and into an alternate dimension.”
Hmmm, well it’s the corporate bean-counters that Tesla needs to impress with this technology demonstrator. I seriously doubt most bean-counters are likely to have their minds blown clear out of their skull, regardless of how impressive Tesla’s demo is.
Elon needs to tone down the hype, especially when his target audience is no-nonsense business managers and accountants. What they will be impressed with, or not, is how much money they think such a truck will or won’t save their companies over the long haul — pardon the pun. 😉
The more Elon hypes Tesla’s BEV semi truck, the more he risks a reaction like this:
http://www.liketotally80s.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/wendys-wheres-the-beef.jpg
He needs to find his Portal gun?
In other news, Tesla acquires Aperture Science. All future autonomous Tesla vehicles will be running GLaDOS.
Tesla has already demos rated leadership in battery swaps, super charging and energy that could make the Semi truck far beyond anything. We need to think outside the box and be open to what Tesla can do.
We will know more this Thursday. Hold on.
“Blow your mind clear out of your skull “ – – 450 kW wireless. charger for Tesla Semi ?!?