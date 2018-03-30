  1. Home
Musk – 1000s Of Superchargers Are In Permitting/Construction Phases

BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

CEO Elon Musk says an updated Tesla Supercharger map is coming in the next few days.

We’ve known full well for quite some time that Tesla is continuously adding Superchargers all over the world. This has been especially true with the introduction of the Model 3, since now in any given month, thousands of new Tesla owners are taking to the streets.Tesla

Aside from the information above, what we didn’t know for sure (and still don’t) is how many Superchargers the company is working on at the current time. New Tesla Model S P100D owner and Twitter user Kevin Mitnick sent a question Musk’s way asking for any news about adding Superchargers in his area (Woodland Hills, CA).

In usual fashion, Musk responded personally. While it wasn’t within minutes like we’ve seen on many occasions, he got back to Mitnick on the same day, only about six hours later. The fact that in his busiest of times the CEO still finds extra time to reach out and/or reply to customers via Twitter is always impressive.

In regards to Musk’s reply, he said 1000s. We feel this is taken to mean 2,000 or more. However, it’s unknown how many are in the permitting process versus how many are currently being built. Also, we have no idea how long it generally takes from permitting to a finished product. Nonetheless, not unlike the automaker’s Model 3 VIN registrations, this is a good indication that much progress lies ahead.

Hopefully, in the coming days, we will have that updated map with more concrete details.

39 Comments on "Musk – 1000s Of Superchargers Are In Permitting/Construction Phases"

Pat Free
Guest
Pat Free

In Europe the Superchargers in construction are presented with Grey spots on Tesla maps. They all make a huge sense for me in France, showing that Tesla really analyses the key long trips car users make every year and refines their network to accommodate them the best way possible, including reducing the distances between two Supercharger locations from say <200km to <100km, to prepare for Model 3 intro here with lower battery capacity.

4 hours ago
Viktor
Guest
Viktor

No, the grey is there Tesla hopes they will open super chargers in the future, then it will happens is a good question. They have been grey marks for super chargers down to Istanbul since 2015 I believe and they have not been under construction that long.

3 hours ago
eject
Guest
eject

Will they also be diesel powered like that one?
http://up.picr.de/32709585bs.jpg

3 hours ago
Taiko
Guest
Taiko

Name checks out.

3 hours ago
Get Real
Guest
Get Real

Just call him Reject!

50 minutes ago
Arpe
Guest
Arpe

Funny 🙂

A Tesla will still go further with electricity made on a diesel generator than a diesel vehicle would on the same amount of fuel.
Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tw-hHggAYFM

3 hours ago
Dan
Guest
Dan

So not much difference, 10%

13 minutes ago
John
Guest
John

Good job locating the negative exception to the positive norm. To be fair, while you’re at it, why don’t you spend the next 8-10 hours posting all the pics of the Supercharging locations with solar attached.

3 hours ago
Get Real
Guest
Get Real

Because…that would contradict his negative agenda of being a serial anti-Tesla troll.

49 minutes ago
Chris Stork
Guest
Chris Stork

Not sure if you’re attempting to ding Tesla for that or just sharing it because it’s funny, but that is indeed hilarious. It’s a destination charger, not an official Tesla Supercharger. I’m just curious about who set it up., because it wasn’t Tesla. Some people just don’t get it…

There’s also those drag-racing enthusiasts who hooked up a couple of home high-power chargers (which is essentially all a destination charger is) to the back of a mobile Diesel generator on the back of a truck so they could charge at the track (sorry, can’t find pics or a link, but it was a couple of years ago). I guess they just like Teslas for the speed, not for saving the planet.

2 hours ago
eject
Guest
eject

I’m sharing it because I find it hilarious. It is not even a diesel generator. It is a wood pellet fired heat generator.

1 hour ago
Lamata
Guest
Lamata

Not if Musk can help it …that’s aFluke..

2 hours ago
ffbj
Guest
ffbj

That button you see, with your name on it. Please press it down, really hard.

2 hours ago
eject
Guest
eject

uups. Was that the wrong button?

1 hour ago
menorman
Guest
menorman

That’s not a Supercharger, but thanks for playing.

1 hour ago
John
Guest
John

Sweet!! It’s a great time to own a Tesla. I believe that it’s never gonna be better than from right now to a few years down the road before the MASSIVE amount of Teslas flood the roads and highways. As more folks own the cars and the Supercharging network becomes more accessible to the casual, uninformed EV owner, the etiquette and accessibility to the Superchargers will diminish..

3 hours ago
LS
Guest
LS

Charging for supercharging will mitigate most of this. I bet the majority of supercharger use right now is not because of a need but because it is free power. Once it is not free power, usage will decrease substantially.

1 hour ago
Benz
Guest
Benz

“there are thousands of Supercharger locations going through permitting/construction”

Currently there are 1252 Supercharger locations. And these were realized during the past six years.

How many Supercharger stations will there be on January 1st, 2020?

3 hours ago
Lamata
Guest
Lamata

A Million …..I hope !

2 hours ago
Mark W
Guest
Mark W

How can they afford to do this? How expensive is the charging for Model 3s?

2 hours ago
ffbj
Guest
ffbj

They charge you the local charge for electricity. Between 08-26 cents. Around 12cents per kWh, on average.

2 hours ago
menorman
Guest
menorman

I talked to a new TM3 owner a couple weeks ago and he said a full charge is costing him about $15 here in CA.

56 minutes ago
AtlantaCourier
Guest
AtlantaCourier

“there are thousands of Supercharger locations going through permitting/construction”

Hmm…According to Supercharge.info, there are currently 107 locations going through permitting/construction. Taking an average of 12 chargers per station, that translates to 1,284 charge points that are undergoing permitting/construction. I wonder if this is what Elon is referring to.

We know that many stations (especially in China) do not show up during permitting and construction on the Supercharge.info site – they just suddenly appear when they are complete. So this could mean that there are easily 2000 charge points under construction or permitting now. Is this what Elon meant? Because, if we were to interpret a “Supercharger location” to mean a typical station with 12 charge points and that “thousands” of them were opening in the near term, that would add up to around 24,000 new Supercharging points and essentially tripling the size of the Supercharger network in the span of a few short months

2 hours ago
vvk
Guest
vvk

He specifically says *locations*…

2 hours ago
Steven Loveday
Author
Steven Loveday

Yes, he said Superchargers, not stations. As you said, 1000s of new stations would be exorbitant. But, 1000s of new Superchargers makes sense.

2 hours ago
Chris Stork
Guest
Chris Stork

For those who don’t already know about this, there’s supercharge.info

2 hours ago
vvk
Guest
vvk

This is music to my ears… Hoping for more superchargers than gas stations, all earning tons of money for Tesla. It is coming, you better believe it. People just don’t realize how much of a land grab this is.

2 hours ago
ffbj
Guest
ffbj

Motorweek: Model 3 review:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NhxFJRSMCCE

1 hour ago
drpawansharma
Guest
drpawansharma

अहो अयं सुखसमाचारः

1 hour ago
Blablubb
Guest
Blablubb

Following the news on this site it seems like Tesla Supercharger is the only existing charging network. In Europe alone some 600 Locations (not Pluggs) have been added on the CCS Type2 network in the first 4 months of 2018. In total some 4600 locations are available. Several companies are currently installing the first 300kW stations, with plans of several hundreds to be added for the next 2 years.

http://ccs-map.eu/stats/
https://www.goingelectric.de/stromtankstellen/statistik/Deutschland/

1 hour ago
Adoreizi
Guest
Adoreizi

If only they could coordinate with Electrify America to reduce infrastructure and permitting needs….I don’t mind Tesla having their own charging network despite not owning one but at least work together to benefit all EV owners. It’s like having a shell and chevron station across the street from another. Why not work together at one site (of course larger to accommodate all the stations) but still offer an array of networks.

1 hour ago
Blablubb
Guest
Blablubb

even more important, it would be like shell and chevron have different nozzles that only fit into one brand of car. it was a great idea to jump start the technology change, but it’s complete stupidity at this point that they do not enable local standards (e.g. CCS Typ2 in Europe).

1 hour ago
AGordon
Guest
AGordon

Supercharging is the differentiating factor in Tesla’s overall marketing and sales strategy versus the competition, and a very good one. So why should Tesla co-ordinate anything like this with others that are engaged in providing a competitive service? They throw all sorts of legislative and bureaucratic hurdles in Tesla’s path, and berate the company incessantly, so don’t expect Elon to do the rest of us any favors. After all, Tesla does own those superchargers and spends all that money building the networks. Also, Tesla charging plugs are not compatible with other EV models.

39 minutes ago
Adoreizi
Guest
Adoreizi

Because coordination between networks is a win win for everyone. The faster the stations are built, the better the EV experience. For example, let’s say Electrify America submitted plans to a city for a fast charging station. Tesla could tag along in the permit and install their stations on the same site. Everyone gets their own plug but in a centralized location where they aren’t fighting for land and it’s quicker through a more streamlined approach. Essentially it’s economies of scale.

5 minutes ago
Vexar
Guest
Vexar

Kevin Mitnick is a famous hacker. Glad to see he’s getting an EV.

1 hour ago
Willem-Alexander
Guest
Willem-Alexander

Yeah, when I saw that name, I checked that twitter account to see if it was the same person.

I guess he is going to ‘hack’ his Tesla. 😉

Don’t you mean ‘infamous’ hacker? 😉

24 minutes ago
menorman
Guest
menorman

I do know that there are some of the Urban Superchargers going in down the road from me here in San Bernardino at the mall.

1 hour ago
Dan
Guest
Dan

It’s not free any more, so? I’d rather get plugin hybrid with 60~90 miles AER.

27 minutes ago
darth
Guest
darth

supercharge.info has a pretty good map of things under construction. Crowdsourced info.

1 second ago