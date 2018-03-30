Musk – 1000s Of Superchargers Are In Permitting/Construction Phases
4 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 39
CEO Elon Musk says an updated Tesla Supercharger map is coming in the next few days.
We’ve known full well for quite some time that Tesla is continuously adding Superchargers all over the world. This has been especially true with the introduction of the Model 3, since now in any given month, thousands of new Tesla owners are taking to the streets.
Related: Tesla Already Added 121 New Supercharger Stations In 2018
Read Also: Huge Tesla Fremont Factory Supercharger Expansion Revealed
Aside from the information above, what we didn’t know for sure (and still don’t) is how many Superchargers the company is working on at the current time. New Tesla Model S P100D owner and Twitter user Kevin Mitnick sent a question Musk’s way asking for any news about adding Superchargers in his area (Woodland Hills, CA).
Yeah, there are thousands of Supercharger locations going through permitting/construction, including that area. Will publish an updated map in the next few days.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2018
In usual fashion, Musk responded personally. While it wasn’t within minutes like we’ve seen on many occasions, he got back to Mitnick on the same day, only about six hours later. The fact that in his busiest of times the CEO still finds extra time to reach out and/or reply to customers via Twitter is always impressive.
In regards to Musk’s reply, he said 1000s. We feel this is taken to mean 2,000 or more. However, it’s unknown how many are in the permitting process versus how many are currently being built. Also, we have no idea how long it generally takes from permitting to a finished product. Nonetheless, not unlike the automaker’s Model 3 VIN registrations, this is a good indication that much progress lies ahead.
Hopefully, in the coming days, we will have that updated map with more concrete details.
Leave a Reply
39 Comments on "Musk – 1000s Of Superchargers Are In Permitting/Construction Phases"
In Europe the Superchargers in construction are presented with Grey spots on Tesla maps. They all make a huge sense for me in France, showing that Tesla really analyses the key long trips car users make every year and refines their network to accommodate them the best way possible, including reducing the distances between two Supercharger locations from say <200km to <100km, to prepare for Model 3 intro here with lower battery capacity.
No, the grey is there Tesla hopes they will open super chargers in the future, then it will happens is a good question. They have been grey marks for super chargers down to Istanbul since 2015 I believe and they have not been under construction that long.
Will they also be diesel powered like that one?
http://up.picr.de/32709585bs.jpg
Name checks out.
Just call him Reject!
Funny 🙂
A Tesla will still go further with electricity made on a diesel generator than a diesel vehicle would on the same amount of fuel.
Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tw-hHggAYFM
So not much difference, 10%
Good job locating the negative exception to the positive norm. To be fair, while you’re at it, why don’t you spend the next 8-10 hours posting all the pics of the Supercharging locations with solar attached.
Because…that would contradict his negative agenda of being a serial anti-Tesla troll.
Not sure if you’re attempting to ding Tesla for that or just sharing it because it’s funny, but that is indeed hilarious. It’s a destination charger, not an official Tesla Supercharger. I’m just curious about who set it up., because it wasn’t Tesla. Some people just don’t get it…
There’s also those drag-racing enthusiasts who hooked up a couple of home high-power chargers (which is essentially all a destination charger is) to the back of a mobile Diesel generator on the back of a truck so they could charge at the track (sorry, can’t find pics or a link, but it was a couple of years ago). I guess they just like Teslas for the speed, not for saving the planet.
I’m sharing it because I find it hilarious. It is not even a diesel generator. It is a wood pellet fired heat generator.
Not if Musk can help it …that’s aFluke..
That button you see, with your name on it. Please press it down, really hard.
uups. Was that the wrong button?
That’s not a Supercharger, but thanks for playing.
Sweet!! It’s a great time to own a Tesla. I believe that it’s never gonna be better than from right now to a few years down the road before the MASSIVE amount of Teslas flood the roads and highways. As more folks own the cars and the Supercharging network becomes more accessible to the casual, uninformed EV owner, the etiquette and accessibility to the Superchargers will diminish..
Charging for supercharging will mitigate most of this. I bet the majority of supercharger use right now is not because of a need but because it is free power. Once it is not free power, usage will decrease substantially.
“there are thousands of Supercharger locations going through permitting/construction”
Currently there are 1252 Supercharger locations. And these were realized during the past six years.
How many Supercharger stations will there be on January 1st, 2020?
A Million …..I hope !
How can they afford to do this? How expensive is the charging for Model 3s?
They charge you the local charge for electricity. Between 08-26 cents. Around 12cents per kWh, on average.
I talked to a new TM3 owner a couple weeks ago and he said a full charge is costing him about $15 here in CA.
“there are thousands of Supercharger locations going through permitting/construction”
Hmm…According to Supercharge.info, there are currently 107 locations going through permitting/construction. Taking an average of 12 chargers per station, that translates to 1,284 charge points that are undergoing permitting/construction. I wonder if this is what Elon is referring to.
We know that many stations (especially in China) do not show up during permitting and construction on the Supercharge.info site – they just suddenly appear when they are complete. So this could mean that there are easily 2000 charge points under construction or permitting now. Is this what Elon meant? Because, if we were to interpret a “Supercharger location” to mean a typical station with 12 charge points and that “thousands” of them were opening in the near term, that would add up to around 24,000 new Supercharging points and essentially tripling the size of the Supercharger network in the span of a few short months
He specifically says *locations*…
Yes, he said Superchargers, not stations. As you said, 1000s of new stations would be exorbitant. But, 1000s of new Superchargers makes sense.
For those who don’t already know about this, there’s supercharge.info
This is music to my ears… Hoping for more superchargers than gas stations, all earning tons of money for Tesla. It is coming, you better believe it. People just don’t realize how much of a land grab this is.
Motorweek: Model 3 review:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NhxFJRSMCCE
अहो अयं सुखसमाचारः
Following the news on this site it seems like Tesla Supercharger is the only existing charging network. In Europe alone some 600 Locations (not Pluggs) have been added on the CCS Type2 network in the first 4 months of 2018. In total some 4600 locations are available. Several companies are currently installing the first 300kW stations, with plans of several hundreds to be added for the next 2 years.
http://ccs-map.eu/stats/
https://www.goingelectric.de/stromtankstellen/statistik/Deutschland/
If only they could coordinate with Electrify America to reduce infrastructure and permitting needs….I don’t mind Tesla having their own charging network despite not owning one but at least work together to benefit all EV owners. It’s like having a shell and chevron station across the street from another. Why not work together at one site (of course larger to accommodate all the stations) but still offer an array of networks.
even more important, it would be like shell and chevron have different nozzles that only fit into one brand of car. it was a great idea to jump start the technology change, but it’s complete stupidity at this point that they do not enable local standards (e.g. CCS Typ2 in Europe).
Supercharging is the differentiating factor in Tesla’s overall marketing and sales strategy versus the competition, and a very good one. So why should Tesla co-ordinate anything like this with others that are engaged in providing a competitive service? They throw all sorts of legislative and bureaucratic hurdles in Tesla’s path, and berate the company incessantly, so don’t expect Elon to do the rest of us any favors. After all, Tesla does own those superchargers and spends all that money building the networks. Also, Tesla charging plugs are not compatible with other EV models.
Because coordination between networks is a win win for everyone. The faster the stations are built, the better the EV experience. For example, let’s say Electrify America submitted plans to a city for a fast charging station. Tesla could tag along in the permit and install their stations on the same site. Everyone gets their own plug but in a centralized location where they aren’t fighting for land and it’s quicker through a more streamlined approach. Essentially it’s economies of scale.
Kevin Mitnick is a famous hacker. Glad to see he’s getting an EV.
Yeah, when I saw that name, I checked that twitter account to see if it was the same person.
I guess he is going to ‘hack’ his Tesla. 😉
Don’t you mean ‘infamous’ hacker? 😉
I do know that there are some of the Urban Superchargers going in down the road from me here in San Bernardino at the mall.
It’s not free any more, so? I’d rather get plugin hybrid with 60~90 miles AER.
supercharge.info has a pretty good map of things under construction. Crowdsourced info.