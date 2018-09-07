  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Musk Confirms Record Tesla Sales, Provides Exec Updates

Musk Confirms Record Tesla Sales, Provides Exec Updates

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 23

In his own words, even the mighty Ford Model T is no match for the Model 3 sales ramp, says Musk.

In a wide-ranging congratulatory email sent to Tesla employees, CEO Elon Musk confirmed record sales for Tesla and provided a rundown of executive changes underway.

More Model 3 Sales New
Tesla Model 3 Outsold All BMW Passenger Cars In US
Tesla Model 3 Sales Hit Epic Volume In August
Tesla Model 3 Sales Starting To Track Original S-Curve... and LOL-Curve

Some highlights include:

  • We are about to have the most amazing quarter in our history, building and delivering more than twice as many cars as we did last quarter.
  • We also have the most exciting new product lineup of any company in the world. There is the Model Y, the Tesla (pickup) Truck, the Semi and the new Roadster.

But really, the main point here is the sales ramp, not only of the Model 3, but the S and X, too. Of which, Musk previously Tweeted:

Here’s the email in its entirety:

Company Update

September 7, 2018

The following email was just sent to Tesla employees:

First, I’d like to thank you for your incredible efforts and contribution as we enter the final few weeks of this quarter. This is a very exciting time for Tesla, to say the least, and you are the reason for the tremendous progress we’ve made in a relatively short period of time. It is easy to forget that our company was almost unknown 10 years ago and didn’t even exist until after the start of the 21st century!

We are about to have the most amazing quarter in our history, building and delivering more than twice as many cars as we did last quarter. For a while, there will be a lot of fuss and noise in the media. Just ignore them. Results are what matter and we are creating the most mind-blowing growth in the history of the automotive industry. Even the Ford Model T, which held the world record for the fastest growing car in history, didn’t grow as fast in sales or production as the Model 3.

Moreover, we also have the most exciting new product lineup of any company in the world. There is the Model Y, the Tesla (pickup) Truck, the Semi and the new Roadster. Then there is the Solar Roof, which is spooling up in production, and continued advancements in Powerwall and Powerpack. And that’s just what people know about …

To help achieve our goals, after discussing this in-depth with the Tesla board of directors and executive staff over the past several weeks, I am excited to announce a number of management changes:

Jerome Guillen has been promoted to President, Automotive, reporting directly to me. In his new role, Jerome will oversee all automotive operations and program management, as well as coordinate our extensive automotive supply chain. Jerome has made major contributions and acquired deep knowledge of Tesla’s operations over the past eight years at our company, from being the first Model S Program Manager to managing all vehicle programs, then all vehicle engineering and worldwide sales & service. Recently, Jerome played a critical role in ramping Model 3 production, leading what almost all thought was impossible: creation of an entire high-volume General Assembly line for Model 3 in a matter of weeks. Before coming to Tesla, Jerome was responsible for creating and running the most successful semi truck program in history at Daimler’s Freightliner division.

Kevin Kassekert has been promoted to VP of People and Places, with responsibility for Human Resources, Facilities, Construction, and Infrastructure Development. Kevin has been with Tesla for 6 years and was previously VP, Infrastructure Development. Kevin led the construction and development of our Gigafactory in Nevada, turning what was a pile of rocks in the Sierra Nevada mountains into a factory employing 12 thousand people with greater output than the entire rest of the world’s battery factories combined, in roughly three years. That is insanely badass. Prior to joining Tesla, Kevin engineered and built multi-billion dollar production plants in the semiconductor industry. As many of you know, Tesla’s Chief People Officer Gaby Toledano has been on leave for a few months to spend more time with her family and has decided to continue doing so for personal reasons. She’s been amazing and I’m very grateful for everything she’s done for Tesla.

Chris Lister joined Tesla last year and was key to solving our production problems at the Gigafactory and ramping Model 3 production. He is being promoted to VP, Gigafactory Operations. In this role, he leads our production and manufacturing engineering at Giga. Before Tesla, Chris ran several ultra high volume factories at PepsiCo.

Felicia Mayo, Sr. HR Director and head of our Diversity and Inclusion program, has been promoted to VP, reporting to both Kevin and me. Felicia has done great work promoting the importance of having one of the most diverse workforces in the world and ensuring fairness across hundreds of roles and Tesla operations in over 50 countries. She previously worked in senior HR roles at PwC and Oracle, and, most recently was Vice President, Global Talent Acquisition and Diversity for Juniper Networks.

Laurie Shelby, Tesla’s VP, Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) will also report directly to me. Your safety and just generally making sure that you love coming to work is extremely important, which is why EHS will report directly to me. We are working hardcore on having the safest (and most fun) work environment in the automotive industry by far. Laurie came to Tesla last year after a 25+ year career at Alcoa, where she made tremendous progress in workplace safety. Since joining, she has already overseen a reduction in our employee injury rate, as well as major improvements in our EHS program.

Cindy Nicola, VP of Global Recruiting, will report to both Kevin and me. Cindy has overseen the company’s global recruiting efforts since 2015, bringing on tens of thousands of highly talented people. Prior to Tesla, Cindy led worldwide Corporate Recruiting at Apple, and before that was VP, Global Talent Acquisition at Electronic Arts.

Finally, Dave Arnold has been promoted to Sr. Director, Global Communications, overseeing Tesla’s communications team. Dave was previously Director of Corporate Communications at Virgin America.

Thanks again for your incredible work in making Tesla successful. What you are doing is vital to achieving an amazing and sustainable energy future for all of humanity and life on Earth.

Elon

Categories: Tesla

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

23 Comments on "Musk Confirms Record Tesla Sales, Provides Exec Updates"

newest oldest most voted
Clive

Good stuff !!!

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Loverboy

I retract my prior comments.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago
ffbj

A reasonable assessment. The Model T was playing to a much smaller crowd.

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
John

All that Elon covered, nice work zeroing in on that factoid.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago
scott

Buy Tesla stock!!!

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
REXisKing

Listened to the Joe Rogan interview.
To listen to these two intelligent people have an excellent conversation with smart ideas, and then the morons on Wall Street pick out a sip of Whiskey and a puff of MaryJane shows a level of incompetence and moral bankruptcy never seen in America.

This “interpretation” proves the financial media is a Corrupt Fraud on America.

Vote Up14-4Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Will

Joe Rohan is not the brightest and don’t tell me Elon didn’t know weed was legal

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
Yun

Tesla delivered 40,740 cars last quarter, “more than twice as many” for this quarter? hmmm

Vote Up0-6Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Wade Malone

Assuming X and S are similar to last quarter worldwide… ~15k Model 3s in sept would put them comfortably over double 40,740.

Somehow I think they can manage that. 🙂

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Scott Franco

“In his own words, even the might Ford Model T ” proofread.

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Scott Franco

“Moreover, we also have the most exciting new product lineup of any company in the world. There is the Model Y, the Tesla (pickup) Truck, the Semi and the new Roadster.”

Umm, none of which exist yet. Put down the marijuana cigarette and get to work…

Vote Up3-19Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ffbj

Marijuana Cigarette? 1950 called they want their jargon back.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
58 minutes ago
TeslaPlease

An the slow dance finally begins…. The face-saving measures are being carefully introduced.

Tesla announced Friday that Jerome Guillen has been promoted to president of its automotive division.

In an email to employees, CEO Elon Musk said Guillen would report directly to him and oversee all of Tesla’s automotive operations, including the coordination of its supply chain.

Cramer on Musk pot stunt: This is ‘behavior of a man who should not be running a public company’
– CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Elon Musk’s marijuana “stunt” was ill-advised and casts serious doubts about his ability to run Tesla.
– “[This is] the behavior of a man who should not be running a public company,” the “Mad Money” host says

Vote Up2-10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
REXisKing

Cramer shows his utter incompetence.
To listen to that interview and come away with that comment imply’s Cramer didn’t actually see or listen to the interview, and doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Bringing into question Cramer’s competence.

His quote is OUTRAGEOUS.
Cramer should be FIRED.
And everyone else of focused on the puff instead of the deep rich set of ideas presented.

Someone should do a summary for the lazy.
No wonder markets are inefficient, this level of stupidity and poor judgement can’t possibly correlate to competence in picking stocks.

Vote Up11-3Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ffbj

What was really outrageous was the amount of wasted smoke.
We’re not in Jamaica, mon.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago
Will

Crammed was approving the Tesla private deal. Ydkwyta

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
Mark.ca

Cramer?!!!
Are you fricking kidding me?!!!!!!!!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago
Get Real

And the shorter FUD from TeslaPlease begins in this new thread.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago
Stanislav

Hmm, did they ramp up production of S and X, a little bit ti improve profitability?

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
TeslaInvestors

Sorry, I may have missed it in the long email on filling many executive positions left open by mass departures.
But which part of the email confirmed the insideevs sales numbers for Q3?

Vote Up0-4Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
TeslaInvestors

Deleting double post.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
zzzzzzzzzz

This guy with his company is going up in smokes with no money left. Believers should start looking up for some other idol to worship next.
https://www.cnbc.com/video/2018/09/07/is-tesla-going-up-in-smoke.html
Air Force is looking if his security clearance should be revoked.
comment image

“it is hard to keep a car company running” – yeah indeed.

Vote Up0-8Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Will

They might cancel his contracts with Air Force

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago