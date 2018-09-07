Musk Confirms Record Tesla Sales, Provides Exec Updates
2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 23
In his own words, even the mighty Ford Model T is no match for the Model 3 sales ramp, says Musk.
In a wide-ranging congratulatory email sent to Tesla employees, CEO Elon Musk confirmed record sales for Tesla and provided a rundown of executive changes underway.
Some highlights include:
- We are about to have the most amazing quarter in our history, building and delivering more than twice as many cars as we did last quarter.
- We also have the most exciting new product lineup of any company in the world. There is the Model Y, the Tesla (pickup) Truck, the Semi and the new Roadster.
But really, the main point here is the sales ramp, not only of the Model 3, but the S and X, too. Of which, Musk previously Tweeted:
Tesla 1st, 2nd & 3rd in August sales https://t.co/npDKC9QEpP
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 6, 2018
Here’s the email in its entirety:
Company Update
September 7, 2018
The following email was just sent to Tesla employees:
First, I’d like to thank you for your incredible efforts and contribution as we enter the final few weeks of this quarter. This is a very exciting time for Tesla, to say the least, and you are the reason for the tremendous progress we’ve made in a relatively short period of time. It is easy to forget that our company was almost unknown 10 years ago and didn’t even exist until after the start of the 21st century!
We are about to have the most amazing quarter in our history, building and delivering more than twice as many cars as we did last quarter. For a while, there will be a lot of fuss and noise in the media. Just ignore them. Results are what matter and we are creating the most mind-blowing growth in the history of the automotive industry. Even the Ford Model T, which held the world record for the fastest growing car in history, didn’t grow as fast in sales or production as the Model 3.
Moreover, we also have the most exciting new product lineup of any company in the world. There is the Model Y, the Tesla (pickup) Truck, the Semi and the new Roadster. Then there is the Solar Roof, which is spooling up in production, and continued advancements in Powerwall and Powerpack. And that’s just what people know about …
To help achieve our goals, after discussing this in-depth with the Tesla board of directors and executive staff over the past several weeks, I am excited to announce a number of management changes:
Jerome Guillen has been promoted to President, Automotive, reporting directly to me. In his new role, Jerome will oversee all automotive operations and program management, as well as coordinate our extensive automotive supply chain. Jerome has made major contributions and acquired deep knowledge of Tesla’s operations over the past eight years at our company, from being the first Model S Program Manager to managing all vehicle programs, then all vehicle engineering and worldwide sales & service. Recently, Jerome played a critical role in ramping Model 3 production, leading what almost all thought was impossible: creation of an entire high-volume General Assembly line for Model 3 in a matter of weeks. Before coming to Tesla, Jerome was responsible for creating and running the most successful semi truck program in history at Daimler’s Freightliner division.
Kevin Kassekert has been promoted to VP of People and Places, with responsibility for Human Resources, Facilities, Construction, and Infrastructure Development. Kevin has been with Tesla for 6 years and was previously VP, Infrastructure Development. Kevin led the construction and development of our Gigafactory in Nevada, turning what was a pile of rocks in the Sierra Nevada mountains into a factory employing 12 thousand people with greater output than the entire rest of the world’s battery factories combined, in roughly three years. That is insanely badass. Prior to joining Tesla, Kevin engineered and built multi-billion dollar production plants in the semiconductor industry. As many of you know, Tesla’s Chief People Officer Gaby Toledano has been on leave for a few months to spend more time with her family and has decided to continue doing so for personal reasons. She’s been amazing and I’m very grateful for everything she’s done for Tesla.
Chris Lister joined Tesla last year and was key to solving our production problems at the Gigafactory and ramping Model 3 production. He is being promoted to VP, Gigafactory Operations. In this role, he leads our production and manufacturing engineering at Giga. Before Tesla, Chris ran several ultra high volume factories at PepsiCo.
Felicia Mayo, Sr. HR Director and head of our Diversity and Inclusion program, has been promoted to VP, reporting to both Kevin and me. Felicia has done great work promoting the importance of having one of the most diverse workforces in the world and ensuring fairness across hundreds of roles and Tesla operations in over 50 countries. She previously worked in senior HR roles at PwC and Oracle, and, most recently was Vice President, Global Talent Acquisition and Diversity for Juniper Networks.
Laurie Shelby, Tesla’s VP, Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) will also report directly to me. Your safety and just generally making sure that you love coming to work is extremely important, which is why EHS will report directly to me. We are working hardcore on having the safest (and most fun) work environment in the automotive industry by far. Laurie came to Tesla last year after a 25+ year career at Alcoa, where she made tremendous progress in workplace safety. Since joining, she has already overseen a reduction in our employee injury rate, as well as major improvements in our EHS program.
Cindy Nicola, VP of Global Recruiting, will report to both Kevin and me. Cindy has overseen the company’s global recruiting efforts since 2015, bringing on tens of thousands of highly talented people. Prior to Tesla, Cindy led worldwide Corporate Recruiting at Apple, and before that was VP, Global Talent Acquisition at Electronic Arts.
Finally, Dave Arnold has been promoted to Sr. Director, Global Communications, overseeing Tesla’s communications team. Dave was previously Director of Corporate Communications at Virgin America.
Thanks again for your incredible work in making Tesla successful. What you are doing is vital to achieving an amazing and sustainable energy future for all of humanity and life on Earth.
Elon
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
23 Comments on "Musk Confirms Record Tesla Sales, Provides Exec Updates"
Good stuff !!!
I retract my prior comments.
A reasonable assessment. The Model T was playing to a much smaller crowd.
All that Elon covered, nice work zeroing in on that factoid.
Buy Tesla stock!!!
Listened to the Joe Rogan interview.
To listen to these two intelligent people have an excellent conversation with smart ideas, and then the morons on Wall Street pick out a sip of Whiskey and a puff of MaryJane shows a level of incompetence and moral bankruptcy never seen in America.
This “interpretation” proves the financial media is a Corrupt Fraud on America.
Joe Rohan is not the brightest and don’t tell me Elon didn’t know weed was legal
Tesla delivered 40,740 cars last quarter, “more than twice as many” for this quarter? hmmm
Assuming X and S are similar to last quarter worldwide… ~15k Model 3s in sept would put them comfortably over double 40,740.
Somehow I think they can manage that. 🙂
“In his own words, even the might Ford Model T ” proofread.
“Moreover, we also have the most exciting new product lineup of any company in the world. There is the Model Y, the Tesla (pickup) Truck, the Semi and the new Roadster.”
Umm, none of which exist yet. Put down the marijuana cigarette and get to work…
Marijuana Cigarette? 1950 called they want their jargon back.
An the slow dance finally begins…. The face-saving measures are being carefully introduced.
Tesla announced Friday that Jerome Guillen has been promoted to president of its automotive division.
In an email to employees, CEO Elon Musk said Guillen would report directly to him and oversee all of Tesla’s automotive operations, including the coordination of its supply chain.
Cramer on Musk pot stunt: This is ‘behavior of a man who should not be running a public company’
– CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Elon Musk’s marijuana “stunt” was ill-advised and casts serious doubts about his ability to run Tesla.
– “[This is] the behavior of a man who should not be running a public company,” the “Mad Money” host says
Cramer shows his utter incompetence.
To listen to that interview and come away with that comment imply’s Cramer didn’t actually see or listen to the interview, and doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Bringing into question Cramer’s competence.
His quote is OUTRAGEOUS.
Cramer should be FIRED.
And everyone else of focused on the puff instead of the deep rich set of ideas presented.
Someone should do a summary for the lazy.
No wonder markets are inefficient, this level of stupidity and poor judgement can’t possibly correlate to competence in picking stocks.
What was really outrageous was the amount of wasted smoke.
We’re not in Jamaica, mon.
Crammed was approving the Tesla private deal. Ydkwyta
Cramer?!!!
Are you fricking kidding me?!!!!!!!!!
And the shorter FUD from TeslaPlease begins in this new thread.
Hmm, did they ramp up production of S and X, a little bit ti improve profitability?
Sorry, I may have missed it in the long email on filling many executive positions left open by mass departures.
But which part of the email confirmed the insideevs sales numbers for Q3?
Deleting double post.
This guy with his company is going up in smokes with no money left. Believers should start looking up for some other idol to worship next.
https://www.cnbc.com/video/2018/09/07/is-tesla-going-up-in-smoke.html
Air Force is looking if his security clearance should be revoked.
“it is hard to keep a car company running” – yeah indeed.
They might cancel his contracts with Air Force