Musk: Full Refund If Buyer Doesn’t Love Tesla Model 3 Performance

The sheer confidence arising from every move and word uttered by Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, is surprising in the automotive industry.

Mostly, it gives his companies a bigger spotlight than usual, attracting both investors and customers.

However, some of his most recent episodes of brash straightforwardness may bring on a few problems in the long run. A few weeks ago, Musk declared he’s taking the company private, at $420 per stock. While this move is still in play, it was incredibly bold and perhaps a bit premature.

On the other hand, the latest Tweet by Musk is a pure genius move by CEO of Tesla. In it, he offers the customer an option to return his Model 3 Performance if it doesn’t fulfill expectations and to receive a full refund for it.

Thanks for buying our car! Would highly recommend performance version. It’s really good & I don’t say that lightly. Nothing will give you greater joy. Full refund, no hard feelings if not. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 22. kolovoza 2018.

We should note that the buyer above actually did spring for the Performance version:

Went all out with performance! Don’t think I’ll be needing a refund tho ha. Appreciate you! 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/rcwVIqT7pR — Jonathan Morrison (@tldtoday) August 22, 2018

Naturally, this doesn’t mean that all Model 3 Performance customers will be able to return it. But, in reality, even this may pose a slippery slope for the carmaker. Can you really offer a full refund to just one buyer and not everyone else? Is that legal?

Clearly, the number of people that would even think of returning their Tesla Model 3 is extremely low. However, the company’s head figure being confident to that level – pure marketing genius.

What are your thoughts on this bold move?