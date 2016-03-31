Musk: Full Refund If Buyer Doesn’t Love Tesla Model 3 Performance

  1. Home
The sheer confidence arising from every move and word uttered by Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, is surprising in the automotive industry.

Mostly, it gives his companies a bigger spotlight than usual, attracting both investors and customers.

However, some of his most recent episodes of brash straightforwardness may bring on a few problems in the long run. A few weeks ago, Musk declared he’s taking the company private, at $420 per stock. While this move is still in play, it was incredibly bold and perhaps a bit premature.

On the other hand, the latest Tweet by Musk is a pure genius move by CEO of Tesla. In it, he offers the customer an option to return his Model 3 Performance if it doesn’t fulfill expectations and to receive a full refund for it.

We should note that the buyer above actually did spring for the Performance version:

Naturally, this doesn’t mean that all Model 3 Performance customers will be able to return it. But, in reality, even this may pose a slippery slope for the carmaker. Can you really offer a full refund to just one buyer and not everyone else? Is that legal?

Clearly, the number of people that would even think of returning their Tesla Model 3 is extremely low. However, the company’s head figure being confident to that level – pure marketing genius.

What are your thoughts on this bold move?

George Parrott

Some of us, totally already convinced that the Performance Model 3 is an amazing car, are painfully waiting for ours to arrive. I am one of the earliest reservations, back on 3/31/2016, and already a 2X time Tesla owner (2013 Model S85 and then and current 2015 Model S P85DL) who configured my Model 3 Performance on 19 June. I have not heard a peep, email, call, etc. from Tesla about the production and delivery of that Performance Model 3 while many non owners, newbies, and later configuration orders are already delivered! Of course all the delivered cars are incredibly well-reviewed by their enthusiastic drivers, but it is quite hard to understand and wait patiently for Tesla’s “customer support” and delivery process.

Of course the car is worth waiting for, but it would sure be great if Tesla could be more transparent about production and delivery schedules….

Acevolt

Have you called the customer support number? You should probably do that in case something happened to your order:
(877) 798-3752

