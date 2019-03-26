How Can You Easily Modify A Tesla Model 3 To Improve Range? Video

43 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Want your Tesla Model 3 to go further on a charge? This may be the answer.

There are many aftermarket companies out there and more and more are jumping on the EV bandwagon. However, we’ve been following Unplugged Performance for some time and it appears Tesla owners are generally impressed with the company’s products. In order to maximize range, Unplugged Performance did some independent Aerodynamic Testing, which led them to launch several solid products for the Tesla Model 3: a front lip spoiler, lowering springs, and two different rear spoilers.

The company actually validated three of the parts using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD). You can read about how they did it by clicking here. The testing shows that installing the front spoiler, dual rate springs, and rear spoiler makes for a whopping 21 percent reduction in total vehicle drag.

In this particular video, Erik Strait (DAErik) talks about Unplugged Performance’s white paper and independent aerodynamic validation (same as links above). He has ordered the front lip spoiler ($695) and the aftermarket springs ($365-$420). Eventually, Erik plans to add the “wing” once it becomes available.

Check out the video to see the simple installation process. Soon, Erik plans to take the car out to get an idea of the range improvement. He will also be racing the Model 3 soon, so we’ll have that to share as well.

