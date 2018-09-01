  1. Home
  2. Sales
  3. Model 3 Shoots Tesla Sales In September Up By 270%

Model 3 Shoots Tesla Sales In September Up By 270%

4 H BY MARK KANE 8

Tesla Model 3 sales increased some 19,000% year-over-year.

The EV revolution in the U.S. is engaging a higher gear and the main force that enables thousands of to switch to electric cars is Tesla.

In September, Tesla sold in the U.S. almost 30,000 electric cars according to our estimates:

  • Model 3 – 22,250
  • Model X – 3,975
  • Model S – 3,750
  • Total: 29,975 (up 270%)
Tesla sales
Tesla Model 3 Sales Beyond Expectations: New Record In September
Tesla Q3 Production Eclipses 80,000: Deliveries Exceed 83,000
Tesla Production And Deliveries Graphed Through Q3 2018

During the past 12 months, Tesla delivered over 129,000 BEVs in the U.S.

In the first nine months of 2018, Tesla delivered over 114,000 BEVs:

  • Model 3 – 78,132
  • Model S – 18,395
  • Model X – 17,575
  • Total: 114,102 (up 225%)

Cumulative sales of all there models are now approaching 275,000:

  • Model S – 136,542
  • Model 3 – 79,904
  • Model X – 57,327
  • Total: 273,733

Here’s the culprit of all those declining ICE car sales:

Tesla Model 3 sales in U.S. (estimated) – September 2018

Categories: Sales, Tesla

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

8 Comments on "Model 3 Shoots Tesla Sales In September Up By 270%"

newest oldest most voted
Dante

Of note that is that luxury sedan sales are up YoY overall in the US. Don’t let anyone tell you that people aren’t interested in the segment.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
antrik

Would they also be up *without* the Model 3?…

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Scott Franco

Yes.

Think about what you asked.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Dante

I Like Scott’s answer, but no. If you exclude Model 3 sales, the segment has suffered devastating losses. The Model 3 outsells the next selling luxury vehicle by a factor of 2. Even the Model S maintains >35% market share in the large luxury sedan segment.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Stimpacker

I got mine as part of this Q3 push.
Delivery early October, then they pulled in to last weekend.
Enjoying it.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Scott Franco

“the main force that enables thousands of to switch to electric car”

People? Small animals? Outer space aliens?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Get Real

Maybe….Electrons?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
Madan R

In USA cumulative sales, at the end of August, Model-3 was slightly behind Ford Fusion plugin by probably 100 units. With this 22,250 unit sales, it has overtaken Fusion and is trailing behind Toyota Prius plugin. Now Model-3 is #5 in overall USA sales.

https://insideevs.com/us-electric-car-sales-charted-august-2018/

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago