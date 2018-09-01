Model 3 Shoots Tesla Sales In September Up By 270%
Tesla Model 3 sales increased some 19,000% year-over-year.
The EV revolution in the U.S. is engaging a higher gear and the main force that enables thousands of to switch to electric cars is Tesla.
In September, Tesla sold in the U.S. almost 30,000 electric cars according to our estimates:
- Model 3 – 22,250
- Model X – 3,975
- Model S – 3,750
- Total: 29,975 (up 270%)
During the past 12 months, Tesla delivered over 129,000 BEVs in the U.S.
In the first nine months of 2018, Tesla delivered over 114,000 BEVs:
- Model 3 – 78,132
- Model S – 18,395
- Model X – 17,575
- Total: 114,102 (up 225%)
Cumulative sales of all there models are now approaching 275,000:
- Model S – 136,542
- Model 3 – 79,904
- Model X – 57,327
- Total: 273,733
Here’s the culprit of all those declining ICE car sales:
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "Model 3 Shoots Tesla Sales In September Up By 270%"
Of note that is that luxury sedan sales are up YoY overall in the US. Don’t let anyone tell you that people aren’t interested in the segment.
Would they also be up *without* the Model 3?…
Yes.
Think about what you asked.
I Like Scott’s answer, but no. If you exclude Model 3 sales, the segment has suffered devastating losses. The Model 3 outsells the next selling luxury vehicle by a factor of 2. Even the Model S maintains >35% market share in the large luxury sedan segment.
I got mine as part of this Q3 push.
Delivery early October, then they pulled in to last weekend.
Enjoying it.
“the main force that enables thousands of to switch to electric car”
People? Small animals? Outer space aliens?
Maybe….Electrons?
In USA cumulative sales, at the end of August, Model-3 was slightly behind Ford Fusion plugin by probably 100 units. With this 22,250 unit sales, it has overtaken Fusion and is trailing behind Toyota Prius plugin. Now Model-3 is #5 in overall USA sales.
https://insideevs.com/us-electric-car-sales-charted-august-2018/