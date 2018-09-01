Model 3 Shoots Tesla Sales In September Up By 270%

4 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3 sales increased some 19,000% year-over-year.

The EV revolution in the U.S. is engaging a higher gear and the main force that enables thousands of to switch to electric cars is Tesla.

In September, Tesla sold in the U.S. almost 30,000 electric cars according to our estimates:

Model 3 – 22,250

Model X – 3,975

Model S – 3,750

Total: 29,975 (up 270%)

During the past 12 months, Tesla delivered over 129,000 BEVs in the U.S.

In the first nine months of 2018, Tesla delivered over 114,000 BEVs:

Model 3 – 78,132

Model S – 18,395

Model X – 17,575

Total: 114,102 (up 225%)

Cumulative sales of all there models are now approaching 275,000:

Model S – 136,542

Model 3 – 79,904

Model X – 57,327



Total: 273,733



Here’s the culprit of all those declining ICE car sales: