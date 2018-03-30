Model 3 Drives Tesla Sales In U.S. To Growth Of 440%

2 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla increased electric car sales in the U.S. by more than four times in July.

According to IEVs estimates, last month Tesla deliveries amounted to 16,775, which is 440% more than the 3,105 sold one year ago:

Tesla Model S – 1,200 (down from 1,425)

Tesla Model X – 1,325 (down from 1,650)

Tesla Model 3 – 14,250 (up from 75)

As you can see, the main driving force is the Model 3, which didn’t even reach half of its full potential at 40,000+ a month (10,000 a week) yet.

Strong results from Tesla means that July for the first time will become a record month (usually records were noted in the last months of quarters).

We would like to pay particular attention to the rolling 12-month total, which indicates that Tesla entered a phase of exponential growth of sales. In the past 12 months, the company already delivered more than 88,000 electric cars in U.S.