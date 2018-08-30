Musk Talks Tesla & Automaker’s $25,000 Future Car With MKBHD
Project Loveday winner and king of tech reviews talks Tesla and tech with Elon.
Who better to partake in a new, exclusive interview with Tesla CEO Elon Musk than tech-reviewer extraordinaire, Tesla owner, and Project Loveday winner Marques Brownlee. Many of you may also know him as MKBHD. We had a chance to meet Marques at the Model 3 handover event last year and we’re here to say he’s kind, eloquent, and crazy smart. If you watch his tech reviews, this probably comes as no surprise.
Fast forward to recent days and Brownlee took a trip to the Fremont factory to sit down with the busy CEO. Despite Musk’s crazy schedule and the mounting situation in the media, he was able to give MKBHD a good chunk of his time to talk about tech and the future, among other things. Brownlee also notes that he was also able to tour the Fremont facility with Musk. He’ll be releasing a video of that in the near future. As soon as that happens, we’ll share it with our readers.
Without further ado, enjoy the interview. But be warned, there’s a shocker within. Musk hints at a future $25,000 Tesla. Zing!
Video Description via Marques Brownlee on YouTube:
Talking Tesla, tech and the future with Elon Musk.
Wow, 1000% better than the NY Times paid hit piece.
The NY Times need to fully DISCLOSE who PAID FOR THAT EDITORIAL SLANT, of “anonymous sources said…”
And look, Musk is LUCID and IN CONTROL.
But, being “on the point of tears” gets more clicks.
This is the age of UNPROFESSIONAL JOURNALISM. ( NY TIMES ).
What? Musk is jittering all over the place, Marques looks in control, and much more well spoken. Elon is a train wreck… Looks like a tweaker to me.
And.. here’s one now.. That didn’t take too long.
You haven’t been around many smart people have you? Its not uncommon for them to be a little socially awkward and have trouble articulating their thoughts.
Actually I hang with people weekly that run companies far larger and more profitable then Tesla, so yes, I do spend a fair amount of time with smart people. Much smarter then myself.
Many very smart people run in my circle, none of which call rescuers a pedo, nor tweet materially false information about their companies. Even Bill Gates is not squirming around in his chair, and can put a complete sentence together without several corrections and re-starts.
Elon Musk pulled the smartest people at Tesla and SpaceX off their projects to work on the Rescue of those kids. He spend significant time and resources to work on a solution as fast as possible.
He was INVITED multiple times to get involved.
Then he gets criticized for “grand-standing” and “trying to take the lime-light and the credit” by someone who clearly didn’t know he was INVITED multiple times to help. His criticism of this uninformed-duff-beer brain was light.
I always find it amazing Musk’s biggest critics are guys with HUGE EGO’s and yet not much of anything accomplished, especially not much to help other humans on the planet have a better life. But, this is the perfect example of someone having the GALL to complain about Mush trying to help in a RESCUE operation. Can you imagine anything dumber?
@ D.(wad) “Green”,
Elon has always been eclectic/cool-quirky!
Your “tweaker” shame “train” EValution, is definitely off its rails, try again FUDster!
Elon seems to be losing his mind… and man in the lighting on that video he looks awfully pale, too much crying maybe?
Projection. See a shrink.
Elon is talking in a calm lucid manner, as he’s always talked for the last 10 years.
You’re comprehension of the event may be a train ReCk.
Good so see Elon in interview Chillax mode.
It will be interesting to see which two upcoming EVs Tesla rolls out together in tandem.
The Model Y seems like it will be a huge step in having more than one “affordable” customer choice in shopping for a Tesla. I hope Elon can produce the budget $25K 240mi. (60-65 kWh batt) range, ICE killer, sometime before 2025.
How long until the Ringwraiths of the Tesla articles appear…
Not much actual content of interest here alas.
Now that I have my daily driver (2018 Leaf) settled for the remainder of my working days next on the list is a snowy-road touring car a la an Audi S5, plus also something like a BEV Winnebago Revel to take off for a week or three road trip.
The Revel is like $150,000 so I gotta think there’s market space for a Tesla offering.
Obviously Musk can’t disclose future products like these but here’s hoping they’ll have something eventually.
How about a $35k car like….now?