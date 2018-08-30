Musk Talks Tesla & Automaker’s $25,000 Future Car With MKBHD

4 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Project Loveday winner and king of tech reviews talks Tesla and tech with Elon.

Who better to partake in a new, exclusive interview with Tesla CEO Elon Musk than tech-reviewer extraordinaire, Tesla owner, and Project Loveday winner Marques Brownlee. Many of you may also know him as MKBHD. We had a chance to meet Marques at the Model 3 handover event last year and we’re here to say he’s kind, eloquent, and crazy smart. If you watch his tech reviews, this probably comes as no surprise.

Fast forward to recent days and Brownlee took a trip to the Fremont factory to sit down with the busy CEO. Despite Musk’s crazy schedule and the mounting situation in the media, he was able to give MKBHD a good chunk of his time to talk about tech and the future, among other things. Brownlee also notes that he was also able to tour the Fremont facility with Musk. He’ll be releasing a video of that in the near future. As soon as that happens, we’ll share it with our readers.

Without further ado, enjoy the interview. But be warned, there’s a shocker within. Musk hints at a future $25,000 Tesla. Zing!