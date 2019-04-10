Mitsubishi e-Yi Concept To Be Unveiled In Shanghai

It seems that the plug-in hybrid Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept from Geneva spawns in China as the Mitsubishi e-Yi Concept. The looks and specs with 70 km (43 miles) of WLTP all-electric range are the same.

The Japanese manufacturer announced the unveiling of e-Yi Concept at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show, where visitors will be able to see also the Outlander-derivatives: Mitsubishi Eupheme PHEV and Mitsubishi Eupheme EV, both launched in 2018. The Eupheme duo is produced locally by the joint-venture GAC Mitsubishi Motors.

We guess that when the new PHEV from Mitsubishi hits the market, it will be sold in China too.

Mitsubishi e-Yi Concept specs:

Press blast:

Mitsubishi Motors Lineup at Auto Shanghai 2019

– MITSUBISHI e-Yi CONCEPT Makes Asia Debut –

Tokyo, April 9, 2019 — Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) will be exhibiting a number of models to an “Urban Ambitious Life” theme at the 18th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition*1 to be held from April 16 through April 25. MMC is joined at the Show by its local production and sales joint-venture GAC Mitsubishi Motors Co., Ltd. (GMMC) *2.

At its stand, MMC will be holding the Asian premiere of the MITSUBISHI e-Yi*3 CONCEPT next-generation SUV concept model. This concept showcases MMC’s electrification and 4WD technologies, two of MMC’s main strengths, together with its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Joining the concept model on the stand will be the Eclipse Cross and Outlander models that the company produces locally in China.

Under the GMMC brand, the Eupheme EV and Eupheme PHEV electric models launched in the Chinese market last year will also be on display. These models stir driver and passenger curiosity and a sense of adventure as they seek to go further and take a step beyond anything they have experienced before.

*1…April 16 and 17 will be Press Days and April 18 and 19 will be Trade Days; from April 20 to 25 the show will be open to the general public. The show is being held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). MMC will hold its press conference from 11:00am on April 16, local time, at the MMC stand in hall 7-2.

*2…A joint venture between the Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC), Mitsubishi Corporation and MMC.

*3…The “e” in the name points to El ectric, as well as to E xplore, E xperience and E ngage. The second “Yi” in the name is the pronunciation for the Chinese character “毅”, meaning strong, robust, durable, as well as for”奕”, meaning beautiful.

1. Overview of Exhibition

MMC and GMMC will be exhibiting five models/seven cars on Press Days and seven models/ten cars on General Public days. These include the MITSUBISHI e-Yi CONCEPT and the Eclipse Cross and Outlander crossover SUVs.

2. MITSUBISHI e-Yi CONCEPT

1) Concept

A plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) driven by MMC’s Twin Motor system, the MITSUBISHI e-Yi Concept embodies MMC’s brand tagline “Drive your Ambition”. Features include: the extensive cruising range inherent to PHEVs that are driven by both electricity and gasoline and the excellent running performance and durability that give the driver confidence in any weather conditions and over any road surfaces. The excellent 3-row packaging gives it both people carrier and diverse load storage capabilities.

2) Design

MITSUBISHI e-Yi CONCEPT has been designed as a functional and quality all-rounder crossover SUV that can transport family and friends, and that fits into Shanghai’s refined life scenes.

<Exterior>

The front end uses an evolved version of MMC’s DYNAMIC SHIELD front face design concept to create an imposing look with the lines flowing in from the sides to embrace the center section in a protective shape, and with a square grille composed of horizontal and vertical bars.

The use of soft, blue lighting for the chrome parts of the DYNAMIC SHIELD when the vehicle is being charged or is supplying electricity to the home gives expression to its unique PHEV features.

The side view projects a powerful, sculptural look that is crafted from a bold and sharp monolithic panel composition and from the muscular fender styling to give expression to the model’s all-rounder flexibility and mobility.

The rear end also projects a powerful look with its hexagonal shape formed by cut off lines, while the placement of the tail lamps across the whole width of the vehicle creates a look of stability in a distinctive and imposing design.

The Satin Dark Grey body color suggests a metal shavings tone to give expression to SUV toughness and reliability, as well as to a poised quality. Finishing touches to this all-rounder crossover SUV include a remote controlled electric roof box to which fog lamps are fitted, and under guards for both front and rear bumpers.

<Interior>

The interior is designed to give expression to an elegance that fits refined urban life scenes and to the flexible mobility only an SUV can deliver, and to offer levels of comfort that allow multiple passengers to ride in relaxed ease. The dashboard design uses MMC’s Horizontal Axis interior design, which gives an excellent forward field of view and adds to the open and airy sense of the cockpit. It also makes it easier for the driver to intuitively discern the attitude of the body when driving off-road. The attention paid to detail in build quality and the use of fine leather trim create an elegant interior that does justice to its size classification.

The driver’s instrument cluster uses a 12.3-inch LCD screen that displays speed, engine revolution, and energy flow in the hybrid powertrain and other vehicle/trip data, as well as navigation information from the Mitsubishi Connect innovative platform of connected services. A similar 12.3-inch screen is housed in the center of the dashboard to give all passengers an easy-to-see display of information about entertainment along the way and at the destination. Allowing family and friends to discuss what they plan to do at the destination, this results in a more satisfying trip experience.

3) On-board technologies

The MITSUBISHI e-Yi CONCEPT brings together MMC’s core electrification and 4WD technologies, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and connected technologies. This allows the driver and passengers to travel in safety and confidence in any weather conditions and over any road surfaces.

<Electrification technologies>

The concept model uses MMC’s own PHEV system developed and evolved in the Outlander PHEV . The large capacity drive battery is mounted under the floor in the middle of the vehicle and the Twin Motor drivetrain enables high output and high efficiency motors at the front and rear. Excellent component packaging provides generous cabin space that allows a 3-row layout.

. The large capacity drive battery is mounted under the floor in the middle of the vehicle and the Twin Motor drivetrain enables high output and high efficiency motors at the front and rear. Excellent component packaging provides generous cabin space that allows a 3-row layout. The engine is a 2.4L gasoline unit designed for the PHEV system. In series hybrid mode, the engine acts as a high-output generator and achieves a high regeneration rate, while its large displacement and excellent thermal efficiency contributes to quieter operation and better fuel mileage. In addition to the higher efficiencies in the PHEV system itself, the concept model uses detail low-consumption technologies such as radiator grille shutters that bring a reduction in drag.

The concept has an EV cruising range of over 70km (WLTP cycle), and with a fully charged battery and full fuel tank has a total cruising range of over 700km (WLTP). This means the driver and passengers can enjoy the smooth, powerful and quiet driving inherent to an EV for even longer.

<4WD System>

The MITSUBISHI e-Yi Concept uses MMC’s Twin Motor full-time 4WD system with high output, high efficiency motors driving the front and rear axles and, employing the knowhow garnered in the Lancer Evolution series, uses Active Yaw Control (AYC) *4 to tailor torque split between the front wheels. These components are used in conjunction with MMC’s Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) integrated vehicle behaviour control system which delivers a dramatic improvement in dynamic performance – acceleration, cornering, stopping – by integrally controlling the braking force at each wheel (Anti-lock Braking System, ABS) and front and rear motor output (Active Stability Control, ASC *5 ).

uses MMC’s Twin Motor full-time 4WD system with high output, high efficiency motors driving the front and rear axles and, employing the knowhow garnered in the series, uses Active Yaw Control (AYC) to tailor torque split between the front wheels. These components are used in conjunction with MMC’s Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) integrated vehicle behaviour control system which delivers a dramatic improvement in dynamic performance – acceleration, cornering, stopping – by integrally controlling the braking force at each wheel (Anti-lock Braking System, ABS) and front and rear motor output (Active Stability Control, ASC ). The Twin Motor 4WD driveline delivers outstanding front/rear torque split response and is also distinguished by the feeling of acceleration inherent to electric drive which generates maximum torque in an instant. The S-AWC system improves dynamic performance and delivers a unique level of agile, feel-good handling. It also increases stability on unmade roads, snow-covered roads and other slippery surfaces by reducing wheel slip to ensure that maximum drive torque is transmitted to the road surface.

*4…Using steering wheel angle, yaw rate, drive torque, brake pressure, wheel speed and other information to accurately determine driver intent and vehicle behavior, the system controls torque split to, and brake force at, the front wheels so that vehicle behavior faithfully and safely reflects driver intention. The Lancer Evolution X uses a brake activated AYC and an AYC differential that controls torque split between the rear wheels.

*5…Reduces instability in vehicle behavior caused by slippery road surfaces or sudden steering inputs.

<Advanced Driver Assist System / Connected technology>