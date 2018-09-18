Mercedes Concerned Over Warranty Costs For EQC
Will slowly ramp up production to reduce risk
The Mercedes-Benz executive in charge of production and supply chain management, Markus Schaefer, says the company will slowly ramp-up production of the recently revealed Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC after it begins early next year at its plant in Bremen, Germany. The move is meant to reduce the risk of warranty work and ensure its customers have a great ownership experience.
In attendance at the vehicle’s launch in Sweden, Schaefer made clear that the concern centered mostly on the vehicle’s batteries which are to be constructed at its facility in Kamenz. While the automaker has built its own batteries in the past, most notably for its Smart ForTwo Electric Drive vehicles, the scale of production of the Mercedes EQC is expected to be significantly higher.
Although the executive expressed confidence in the automaker’s own factories, saying “I’m not worried about the production plants in Bremen and Beijing. I know their capability, and they have proven they can ramp up in lightning speed,” he seemed slightly less confident in suppliers for battery components. Said he of his concerns,
It’s the supply chain behind the doors of Kamenz. There are hundreds of components that have to come together from various new suppliers, Tier 2 and Tier 3, which are in the background, and we have to see their performance.
If all goes according to plan, sometime after beginning production in Germany, the all-electric crossover will commence manufacture at its facility in Beijing, China. It will then begin arriving in European showrooms around the middle of 2019, while prospective buyers in the United States will have to wait until 2020 to take delivery.
The Mercedes EQC is equivalent to the GLC in the automaker’s line and will feature all-wheel drive and the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour in 4.9 seconds from a dead stop. The company poured cold water on its original U.S. range estimation of “up to 200 miles” and now says it will give a more accurate figure closer to its rollout on these shores. We calculate EQC owners can expect 222 miles of range from its 80 kWh (usable) battery, which is a similar distance as its premium crossover competitors.
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Source: Automotive News
12 Comments on "Mercedes Concerned Over Warranty Costs For EQC"
So a ‘Tesla Killer’ in Super Slo-Mo!
https://www.theautochannel.com/news/2018/09/04/626970-2019-mercedes-benz-tesla-killer-eqc-launched.html
Information is preliminary and subject to change for U.S. market.
Yeah, like the chance of getting one. this decade. Maybe next decade.
Yes but Mercedes is a very large and very capable Tortoise…
Or next century…
The problem I see with Legacy makers is they have some great looking EVs coming, but they are afraid to commit. They spec it so the gas model is faster (don’t want the EV model too fast), they only make a few of them. They price it high enough that they will manipulate the price to drive sales. They are targeting essentially Model S/X sales and specs from what will be the previous generation vehicle once these new EVs ship (Tesla will respond with updates to S/X, they are already planning them about that time).
Less range, no frunk, brand new model so there will be bugs, no dedicated charging network, doesn’t have years of UI experience & software code like Tesla….I guess if you want MB it makes sense. But objectively looking at specs, I can’t see it selling better than Tesla.
And why do you think it would be cheaper? Its has a bigger battery and MB doesn’t have their own battery factory AFAIK. I suspect that it wiil cost the same or more.
But I do love more EVs on the market.
They have their own battery factory.
15 miles less (predicted EPA), so really not much in it.
Frunk – don’t care. Storage space isn’t particularly important to me as I have a Truck if needed, the smaller size is actually more useful to me.
Brand new model – a risk with every vehicle, but at least with Mercedes there will be an established dealer network for updates and repairs if needed.
No dedicated charging network – no, but will be able to use all the other non dedicated networks, including Electrify America’s which is going to be pretty large by the time it’s released (in Europe or NA).
UI and software code? – MB have decades of experience. ICE vehicles have UI’s and software you know. The EV part of the software is a relatively small part of the whole system. (Here’s MB’s MBUX which is what’s being used in the EQC https://techcrunch.com/2018/01/11/mercedes-benzs-new-mbux-in-car-assistant-and-smart-ui-rocks/ )
Which “objective” specs do you think are most important?
Current predicted prices range from £55-65k. The 75D starts at £72k, so at the moment it’s predicted to be cheaper.
Compliance mode engaged
Not exactly a resounding expression of confidence in their engineering.
I think this thing won’t sell all that well. Stop trying to do ICE conversions….they are never as good as an EV designed from the ground up.
Extremely lame excuse from a behemoth that has over a hundred years of making cars and trucks. Aren’t they supposed to have the EQC completely validated and thoroughly tested before entering production ? Maybe quality is not that good at Mercedes these days ?
I wish Benz belly up. Just build the damn thing and let the warranty cover