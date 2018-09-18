Mercedes Concerned Over Warranty Costs For EQC

  1. Home
BY DOMENICK YONEY

Will slowly ramp up production to reduce risk

The Mercedes-Benz executive in charge of production and supply chain management, Markus Schaefer, says the company will slowly ramp-up production of the recently revealed Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC after it begins early next year at its plant in Bremen, Germany. The move is meant to reduce the risk of warranty work and ensure its customers have a great ownership experience.

In attendance at the vehicle’s launch in Sweden, Schaefer made clear that the concern centered mostly on the vehicle’s batteries which are to be constructed at its facility in Kamenz. While the automaker has built its own batteries in the past, most notably for its Smart ForTwo Electric Drive vehicles, the scale of production of the Mercedes EQC is expected to be significantly higher.

Although the executive expressed confidence in the automaker’s own factories, saying “I’m not worried about the production plants in Bremen and Beijing. I know their capability, and they have proven they can ramp up in lightning speed,” he seemed slightly less confident in suppliers for battery components. Said he of his concerns,

It’s the supply chain behind the doors of Kamenz. There are hundreds of components that have to come together from various new suppliers, Tier 2 and Tier 3, which are in the background, and we have to see their performance.

If all goes according to plan, sometime after beginning production in Germany, the all-electric crossover will commence manufacture at its facility in Beijing, China. It will then begin arriving in European showrooms around the middle of 2019, while prospective buyers in the United States will have to wait until 2020 to take delivery.

The Mercedes EQC is equivalent to the GLC in the automaker’s line and will feature all-wheel drive and the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour in 4.9 seconds from a dead stop. The company poured cold water on its original U.S. range estimation of “up to 200 miles” and now says it will give a more accurate figure closer to its rollout on these shores. We calculate EQC owners can expect 222 miles of range from its 80 kWh (usable) battery, which is a similar distance as its premium crossover competitors.

Source: Automotive News

12 Comments on "Mercedes Concerned Over Warranty Costs For EQC"

ffbj

So a ‘Tesla Killer’ in Super Slo-Mo!
https://www.theautochannel.com/news/2018/09/04/626970-2019-mercedes-benz-tesla-killer-eqc-launched.html
Information is preliminary and subject to change for U.S. market.
Yeah, like the chance of getting one. this decade. Maybe next decade.

2 hours ago
ffbj
Clive

Yes but Mercedes is a very large and very capable Tortoise…

2 hours ago
Xavi7eleven

Or next century…

1 hour ago
Viking79

The problem I see with Legacy makers is they have some great looking EVs coming, but they are afraid to commit. They spec it so the gas model is faster (don’t want the EV model too fast), they only make a few of them. They price it high enough that they will manipulate the price to drive sales. They are targeting essentially Model S/X sales and specs from what will be the previous generation vehicle once these new EVs ship (Tesla will respond with updates to S/X, they are already planning them about that time).

1 hour ago
Andy
Yet they’ll sell thousands without any issue, even if EV first adopters don’t like the EV specs. I’m not sure what you mean by “faster” either. The ICE GLC does 0-60 in 5.9s, and has a top speed of 118mph. It’s slower to 60, but 6 mph faster in its electronically limited top speed, which no one but Top Trumpers will care about as it’s irrelevant to most drivers (unless you live in some parts of Germany or you’re a criminal looking for a getaway car). The X is a current generation vehicle, and IIRC there are no plans to update it any time soon, especially the base 75D which is what it’s competing against. Personally if I has the cash to and was happy with <250 miles of range I would pick the EQC over the X 75D. largely because of the more premium experience MB will likely be able to provide. It's predicted to be cheaper too. As usual, as with most things. it really depends on what you prefer most in a vehicle. Are you a spec nerd and need that extra 0.5s acceleration, or that 10% fuel saving, or that better HUD, or the nicer interior,… Read more »
1 hour ago
Andy
Speculawyer

Less range, no frunk, brand new model so there will be bugs, no dedicated charging network, doesn’t have years of UI experience & software code like Tesla….I guess if you want MB it makes sense. But objectively looking at specs, I can’t see it selling better than Tesla.

And why do you think it would be cheaper? Its has a bigger battery and MB doesn’t have their own battery factory AFAIK. I suspect that it wiil cost the same or more.

But I do love more EVs on the market.

1 hour ago
John Doe

They have their own battery factory.

48 minutes ago
Andy

15 miles less (predicted EPA), so really not much in it.

Frunk – don’t care. Storage space isn’t particularly important to me as I have a Truck if needed, the smaller size is actually more useful to me.

Brand new model – a risk with every vehicle, but at least with Mercedes there will be an established dealer network for updates and repairs if needed.

No dedicated charging network – no, but will be able to use all the other non dedicated networks, including Electrify America’s which is going to be pretty large by the time it’s released (in Europe or NA).

UI and software code? – MB have decades of experience. ICE vehicles have UI’s and software you know. The EV part of the software is a relatively small part of the whole system. (Here’s MB’s MBUX which is what’s being used in the EQC https://techcrunch.com/2018/01/11/mercedes-benzs-new-mbux-in-car-assistant-and-smart-ui-rocks/ )

Which “objective” specs do you think are most important?

Current predicted prices range from £55-65k. The 75D starts at £72k, so at the moment it’s predicted to be cheaper.

37 minutes ago
Andy
xcat

Compliance mode engaged

1 hour ago
xcat
Speculawyer

Not exactly a resounding expression of confidence in their engineering.

I think this thing won’t sell all that well. Stop trying to do ICE conversions….they are never as good as an EV designed from the ground up.

1 hour ago
Henry

Extremely lame excuse from a behemoth that has over a hundred years of making cars and trucks. Aren’t they supposed to have the EQC completely validated and thoroughly tested before entering production ? Maybe quality is not that good at Mercedes these days ?

29 minutes ago
Henry
Will

I wish Benz belly up. Just build the damn thing and let the warranty cover

22 minutes ago
Will