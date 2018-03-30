Mercedes-Benz Releases eSprinter Electric Van Specs
After the general presentation in February, Mercedes-Benz just released specs for the upcoming eSprinter model.
M-B’s second commercial all-electric model (the first was eVito, while the third will be eCitan) is scheduled for production in 2019.
There will be two battery options – 41 kWh and 55 kWh.
The 41 kWh (like in eVito) will be able to drive up to 115 km (71.5 miles) under unfavorable conditions such as low ambient temperatures and a full load (of up to 1,040 kg or up to 10.5 m3 depending on version). The bigger battery provides range of up to 150 km (93 miles) under unfavorable conditions, but takes 140 kg of the payload, so only up to 900 kg will be possible.
Charging takes 6 or 8 hours using the 7.2 kW on-board charger or 45 minutes using a DC Combo charger.
The powertrain seems the same as in the eVito – 80 kW and 300 Nm electric motor, which is strong enough to go 80 km/h (50 mph), or even 120 km/h if needed.
- Maximum range of up to 150 km or maximum payload of over 1000 kg: customers have the choice with two battery options
- 3.5-tonne panel van with load capacity of up to 10.5 m3
- Goal of the electromobility strategy of Mercedes-Benz Vans: all-round eco-system with an individual customer approach
Systematic implementation of the eDrive@VANs strategy also in the Sprinter segment: as the second model in the commercial fleet, Mercedes-Benz Vans is equipping the new Sprinter with an electric powertrain. In 2019 the new eSprinter will enter the market as a follow-up to the eVito. The mid-size van has been available to order for a number of months, and the first examples will be delivered in the second half of this year. Over the next few years Mercedes Benz Vans will also offer every commercial model range as an electric variant.
The Sprinter and eVito follow the same strategic principles: customer benefits and maximum day-to-day suitability are the central development focus. To this end, Mercedes-Benz Vans is placing its faith in a comprehensive eco-system. The creation of a suitable charging infrastructure, allowance for application-specific driving parameters, local servicing and the integration of intelligent connectivity services make the eSprinter an end-to-end system solution for commercial operations. Hence both conventional and electric drive system are on equal terms at economic efficiency, flexibility and variability.
Competitive – also in larger vehicle classes
“Electrification of the commercial fleet follows our conviction that the future belongs to electric drive systems, especially in inner-city traffic. We have already shown with the eVito that we are serious about the implementation. Now we are going a step further with the eSprinter. Our electric drive systems are also competitive in larger vehicle segments – especially regarding the total cost of ownership which is important for our commercial costumers”, says Volker Mornhinweg, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.
Maximised range or maximised payload
The new eSprinter will be available as a panel van with high roof. With a permissible gross vehicle weight of 3500 kilograms, a vehicle length of 5932 millimetres, a wheelbase of 3924 millimetres and a maximum load capacity of 10.5 m3, the eSprinter has sufficient space for a wide range of transport requirements. Maximum flexibility is ensured by a choice of battery capacities. With an installed battery capacity of 55 kWh, the range of the new eSprinter is around 150 kilometres, even under unfavourable conditions such as low ambient temperatures and a full load. The batteries can be fully charged in eight hours at a charge column or a wallbox with a maximum power of 7.2 kW. In this configuration the maximum payload is around 900 kilograms, mainly aimed at customers who also use their vehicles over longer distances in urban areas but rarely load them to the payload limit. A second battery capacity option above all meets inner-city operating requirements where range is of secondary importance but payload capacity is a decisive criterion. In this case the installed battery capacity is 41 kWh, and the range is around 115 kilometres. In return the maximum payload increases by around 140 kilograms to around 1040 kilograms. The charging time is around six hours, unless the eSprinter is charged at a DC fast charging station, then when using the corresponding charging capacity, after 45 minutes both battery capacities will be provided with 80 percent of their range again.
The performance figures also show that the Sprinter and the eSprinter are eye-to-eye. Like the entry-level diesel variant, the electric drive system has an output of 84 kW and a torque of up to 300 newton metres. Customers have a choice of maximum speeds: in city traffic and densely populated areas, a top speed of 80 km/h meets all requirements while conserving energy reserves and increasing range. If more pace is required, top speeds of up to 120 km/h are possible.
Development of a detailed operating concept
From passenger services to goods transport – with its electrically powered model range Mercedes-Benz Vans plans to electrify all commercially used vans. Accordingly the eVito and the eSprinter will be followed by the eCitan to complete the range. Vehicle development itself is just a part of the Mercedes-Benz Vans electromobility strategy. One of the major aims is the integration of modern vehicle technology into an overall eco-system. To this end the experts at Mercedes-Benz Vans are developing a tailor-made operating concept in dialogue with customers. The needs of individual business sectors are taken into consideration, as are fleet size, the driving profile or the structural requirements in establishing a dedicated charging infrastructure at the company’s site. Electric drive-specific connectivity solutions, as well as financing and mobility concepts, are also taken into account in the early planning phase. Comprehensive maintenance and service management rounds off the package.
“The total operating costs must be at the level of a comparably equipped vehicle powered by a diesel engine – the eSprinter and the eVito meet this basic requirement. Electric models can only be competitive in commercial operations if using them makes economic sense. The higher procurement costs are offset by lower energy and maintenance costs, as well as tax savings,” says Benjamin Kaehler, Head of eDrive@VANs at Mercedes-Benz Vans.
Know-how and technology transfer from the Daimler group
The fast development pace is made possible by the transfer of expertise and technology within the Daimler group. Modular components from passenger car development are also used in the vans. Synergies in the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors ensure a high development speed, and customers benefit from the high maturity of the components used. In addition to investments in other corporate areas, Mercedes-Benz Vans is investing 150 million euros in the electrification of its commercial fleet over the next few years. The Mercedes-Benz Vans electromobility strategy is part of the strategic future initiative adVANce, presented in autumn 2016. This is driving the company’s transition from purely a vehicle manufacturer to a provider of end-to-end mobility solutions. By 2020, under the aegis of adVANce, Mercedes-Benz is investing around 500 million euros in the integration of different connectivity solutions into vans, innovative hardware solutions for the transport sector and new mobility concepts, among other areas.
21 Comments on "Mercedes-Benz Releases eSprinter Electric Van Specs"
Perfect aero optimization…
Yeah, amazing how so many companies have not figured out that good aero optimization is like free range for EVs.
Of course if only used at low speeds it won’t make much difference but I bet people who get these will drive at higher speeds too sometimes.
The cargo volume /cost is very important for these kind of vans.
Volume is VERY important on a van. However, it does not mean that the vehicle can not be more streamlined.
Look at the front of that and compared to Tesla’s semi-truck. The semi-truck streamlined in a big way by changing that front. They can take that front down to a point right above the center of the front bumper. That would cut way back on the drag. Also need to change the rear just a bit. Add a bit of rounding.
This could easily add another 50% distance, which would allow for cuts on the batteries.
This front is optimised for pedestrian safety which is a requirement for low insurance costs.
Damage resistance as well. It will have a lot of contacts with poles and walls. These drivers don’t care.
At the speeds this vehicle is expected to travel for most of its activities, aero is not as important as access and cargo volume.
If it wasn’t for Streetscooter and Tesla, we were still waiting for electric MBs.
True, as the story goes, DHL went to VAG and MB and asked for electric vans and were blown off and offered “clean” diesel crap instead.
So DHL did it on their own to the utter embarrassment of the fools that refused DHL’s request who were the same fools that put VAG and MB into the catch-up situation they now find themselves in.
Mercedes already tested electric vans in 2010 with potential customers and they actually produced more than 2000 if I recall correctly, but the response was unfavourable, which is why they cancelled the mass production. I guess the reputation bettered and has flipped a switch in their customers heads by now.
make it 400 miles and it will become the best RV platform
DC charging every 100 miles would be acceptable. RVing is half about the journey anyway.
55kWh is a bit tight for that, I assume at 60mph these get around 2 miles per kWh.
My general plan is to somehow acquire a hybrid RV with both CNG/LPG ICE and EV; EV provides the accel and braking (and second axle drive), the autogas provides the intercity legs when I need it (plus also heat at night).
Something that I’d not considered with vans was the maximum gross weight. For this type of van that’s 3500kg, put a massive battery in there and your payload reduces. They obviously wanted a payload of around 1000kg, hence the relatively small battery and range. Until battery energy density increases, expect these vans to have small batteries.
Eggzackly. This is for commercial use. My company van frequently moved 1,000-2000 lbs but never did as much as 50 miles in one day on company business.
So, first why is Mercedes not selling this in the United States? Second, why not put in a better battery, and high-power motor? Imagine if they were able to use a 100kWh battery, and a 150kW motor, that would get them up to highway speeds faster, and it would have a range of 180 miles.
Because F you, that’s why. You want a Sprinter? You can choose between gasoline and diesel.
The auto companies will be damned if electric eats into their ICE sales.
NO ELECTRIC FOR YOU!
Because it needs to offer maximum cargo weight and volume while staying under 3500kg.
The resulting range is no issue for Europe.
If you put in a bigger battery the payload would become too small to be practical, they have to stay under 3500kg. Otherwise you need a truck license to drive it
Available in America never.
I see an electric camper in my future.
55kWh is fine, but if driving fast maximum 110 mile range is probable. Still good enough for many.