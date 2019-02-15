Mercedes-Benz To Launch More Than 10 PHEVs By End Of 2019

56 M BY MARK KANE

Within 2 years, Daimler will have 20 plug-in hybrids on the market

Mercedes-Benz intends to electrify its entire product range by the year 2022, through introduction of EQ all-electric cars, EQ Power plug-in hybrids and EQ Boost 48V mild hybrids. Sales of electrified cars are expected to amount to 15-25% of the brand by 2025.

This year, we will be witnessing the beginning of the major shift toward plug-ins as the first EQC model comes on the market around summer, and the plug-in hybrid portfolio is to be expanded to more than 10 models, with gasoline and diesel engines.

By the end of 2020, the number of plug-in hybrids will increase to over 20. The new, third-generation of plug-in hybrids, started by the new EQ Power C-Class, E-Class and S-Class, are equipped with 13.5 kWh battery packs. It’s enough to drive up to 50 km (31 miles) in all-electric mode.

Daimler will offer EQ Power version of various models, reportedly from the compact A-Class to SUVs – the new Mercedes-Benz GLE plug-in hybrid was already seen testing before launch in 2020.

Here is a brief summary of the electrification plans: