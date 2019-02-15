Mercedes-Benz To Launch More Than 10 PHEVs By End Of 2019
Within 2 years, Daimler will have 20 plug-in hybrids on the market
Mercedes-Benz intends to electrify its entire product range by the year 2022, through introduction of EQ all-electric cars, EQ Power plug-in hybrids and EQ Boost 48V mild hybrids. Sales of electrified cars are expected to amount to 15-25% of the brand by 2025.
This year, we will be witnessing the beginning of the major shift toward plug-ins as the first EQC model comes on the market around summer, and the plug-in hybrid portfolio is to be expanded to more than 10 models, with gasoline and diesel engines.
By the end of 2020, the number of plug-in hybrids will increase to over 20. The new, third-generation of plug-in hybrids, started by the new EQ Power C-Class, E-Class and S-Class, are equipped with 13.5 kWh battery packs. It’s enough to drive up to 50 km (31 miles) in all-electric mode.
Daimler will offer EQ Power version of various models, reportedly from the compact A-Class to SUVs – the new Mercedes-Benz GLE plug-in hybrid was already seen testing before launch in 2020.
Here is a brief summary of the electrification plans:
Alternative powertrain systems
- In addition, third-generation plug-in hybrids can also make contributions in improving air quality in towns and cities: With an all-electric range of around 50 km in the C-Class, E-Class and S-Class, for example, and an electric motor output of 90 kW, Mercedes-Benz saloon and estate models can be locally emission-free in the inner city. In the C-Class and E-Class, Mercedes-Benz is the only manufacturer to combine diesel engines with plug-in technology as well. Thus the product range will include more than ten model variants as plug-in hybrids with petrol and diesel engines across all segments by the end of 2019. The aim is to be able to offer customers well over 20 model variants already in the year 2020.
- The EQC (combined power consumption: 22.2 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km, preliminary data), the first purely battery electric Mercedes‑Benz model from the EQ brand will arrive in the markets in 2019. The EQC is the harbinger of an entire range of new EQ models.
- The GLC F-CELL (combined hydrogen consumption: 0.34 kg/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km, weighted power consumption: 13.7 kWh/100 km, preliminary data), an all-electric vehicle suitable for long journeys that can fill up on hydrogen and electricity, was delivered to first customers in autumn 2018.
The next steps to achieving the CO2 targets: Systematic electrification
- By 2022, the entire Mercedes-Benz Cars product range is set to be electrified. The company will offer different electrified variants in each segment – from smart to the big SUVs, starting with 48-volt models and a wide selection of plug-in hybrids, to all-electric vehicles with battery and/or fuel cells.
- In addition, Daimler is investing more than ten billion euros in the new EQ product family.
- Daimler expects electric models to make up between 15 and 25 percent of Mercedes-Benz total unit sales by 2025 – depending on individual customer preferences and the development of public infrastructure. The company plans to bring more than ten all-electric cars to the market across all segments, from smart to the big SUVs. Including plug-in hybrid models, the percentage of xEVs (vehicles equipped with an electric traction motor and external charging capability) in Europe could be significantly above 40 percent as plans stand today.
- When it comes to e-mobility, smart is going all the way: smart is the first car brand with its sights set on a complete switch-over from combustion engines to electric powertrains. All new smart cars sold in the USA, Canada and Norway since 2017 have an electric powertrain and this will also be the case in the rest of Europe by 2020. All other markets are set to follow shortly afterwards.
Sustainability in production and procurement
- Apart from the investment in the new EQ product portfolio, Daimler is investing more than one billion euros in a global battery production network within the global production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars. The future battery production network will consist of nine factories at seven locations on three continents.
- With extensive orders for battery cells amounting to 20 billion euros up until 2030, Daimler is setting another important milestone for the electrification of its future electric vehicles in the EQ product and technology brand. In this way, the company, together with its suppliers, is ensuring that today and in the future the global battery production network is always supplied with the latest technologies.
LOL! They are still years behind. Most of the market has realized that PHEVs for the luxury and small car market are a stupid idea…it is better to just go pure EV for performance, cost, reduced complexity, reduced maintenance, and other reasons. The PHEV market is pretty weak compared to pure EVs right now.
I think PHEVs have a role to plan in big boxy non-aerodynamic market like trucks & SUVs…But the Model S & 3 show luxury cars are best done with pure EV.