Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Is Sold Out

Demand for Mercedes-Benz EQC exceeds production capacity.

According to Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche, the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQC scheduled for production from mid-2019 is already sold out.

Zetsche didn’t reveal the planned production volume, but demand indicates that the company will not be able to produce enough EQC in 2019 and probably not in 2020 either.

“We are sure that we will not be able to meet the demand in 2019 and probably not by 2020. But we do everything we can to achieve the maximum capacity.”

It’s great to see that Mercedes-Benz customers are going to switch to electric cars and sign up even before the market launch. A similar story reportedly concerns the electric smart too.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs

dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive

(asynchronous), system output of 300 kW ( 402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)

( and 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds)



top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)

80 kWh battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)

battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells) more than 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.) or over 280 miles (450 km) under NEDC

of all-electric range (prelim est.) or DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)

AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW

towing capability – 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs)

