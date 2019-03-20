In 20 Days Of March, Tesla Delivered Over 2,500 Model 3 In Norway
Tesla Model 3 sets new sales record for electric cars
Tesla further increased it already fast pace of Model 3 deliveries in Norway, reaching a level of over 2,500 new registrations within the first 20 days of March! Together with the Model S/Model X, Tesla registrations exceed 2,800.
The previous best for new EVs was 2,172 set by the Nissan LEAF in March 2018, when Nissan launched deliveries of the second-generation version in Europe.
Now, the new record holder is the Model 3, and with 11 more days to go, there is a huge chance to achieve more than 3,000 registrations, maybe even more than 3,500.
With such strong results, Tesla is expected to take #1 among models and one of the first spots among brands, which we will check on during the first days of April.
Overall, it seems also that despite no big rush for other EVs (Nissan LEAF registrations are at around 450 in 20 days), March could be a new record month in Norway.
Source: teslastats.no
4 Comments on "In 20 Days Of March, Tesla Delivered Over 2,500 Model 3 In Norway"
Love it!
Yesterday Tesla achieved a new 1 day registration record: 366 model 3s!
After three years of waiting the three is getting visible in traffic here in Norway, and what a beauty.. Can hardly wait for mine to arrive
Thanks to Elon and the Tesla team!
100 a day!
I am not surprised in the least. The smaller size & lower price made the Model 3 an ideal vehicle for Norway. And with so many skiers & families, the Model Y will probably be even more of a hit.
What a wonderful news. So Tesla Model-3 did in 20 days what Nissan Leaf did in 30/31 days.
If Nissan actively produced and sold Leaf the can sell 3,000 / month in Norway and some 20,000 + Worldwide. But the new gangsters in the management don’t want. They are going to sink Nissan. Already they sank Infiniti in Europe.
Is there any Model-3 left for US market. Just kidding.