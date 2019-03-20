In 20 Days Of March, Tesla Delivered Over 2,500 Model 3 In Norway

2 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3 sets new sales record for electric cars

Tesla further increased it already fast pace of Model 3 deliveries in Norway, reaching a level of over 2,500 new registrations within the first 20 days of March! Together with the Model S/Model X, Tesla registrations exceed 2,800.

The previous best for new EVs was 2,172 set by the Nissan LEAF in March 2018, when Nissan launched deliveries of the second-generation version in Europe.

Now, the new record holder is the Model 3, and with 11 more days to go, there is a huge chance to achieve more than 3,000 registrations, maybe even more than 3,500.

With such strong results, Tesla is expected to take #1 among models and one of the first spots among brands, which we will check on during the first days of April.

Overall, it seems also that despite no big rush for other EVs (Nissan LEAF registrations are at around 450 in 20 days), March could be a new record month in Norway.

Source: teslastats.no