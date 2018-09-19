  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. See Loads Of Tesla Model 3 Vehicles Ready To Roll Out For Delivery

See Loads Of Tesla Model 3 Vehicles Ready To Roll Out For Delivery

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 6

Images and videos don’t lie.

And neither does our research and detailed data collection. We’re looking very forward to publishing our monthly plug-in sales scorecard in a few weeks. Yesterday, we reported that Tesla is ramping up delivery efforts and trying to quickly put Tesla Model 3 “delivery logistics hell” behind it. That wasn’t the first time this month that we’ve told you to expect a massive number of Tesla deliveries in September. CEO Elon Musk is pushing hard, hoping to set records, and keeping his sights set on upcoming profitability.

More Tesla Sales Content:
Monthly Plug-In Report Card Archive
Monthly Plug-In Sales Scorecard
Model 3 Drives Tesla Sales In U.S. To Growth Of 440%

When Model 3 deliveries first began –  and for many months after that – Musk was overly optimistic and set the bar too high. At this point, he’s admitted that. Tesla just wasn’t prepared to handle the onslaught of Model 3 popularity and reservations. Fast forward to more recently and the CEO’s emails to employees, as well as public comments about the state of Model 3 production and deliveries have proven much closer to reality. In fact, Tesla is completely dominating now and it can only get better from here.

Tesla worked out the bugs related to Model 3 production hell, although it did take quite some time. Musk assures that getting out of this delivery logistics obstacle won’t be nearly as difficult a task. As far as we can tell, it seems like Tesla is already on the way back up to the surface and may be breathing a bit easier in the very near future.

Categories: Tesla, Videos

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

6 Comments on "See Loads Of Tesla Model 3 Vehicles Ready To Roll Out For Delivery"

newest oldest most voted
John

I wonder what the negative spin is gonna be on this one? Too many cars = not enough customers? Or is it a marketing push to save a dying company that’s on its last legs? Come on haters, give us something good!

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
philip d

Or how about the “those are all parked for production defects waiting to be fixed before being delivered to customers. They’re piling up there are so many defects!”

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Get Real

Yeah, almost makes me miss the serial anti-Tesla people who used to put that crap into almost every posts /s.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago
Get Real

“See loads”…

LMAO, I see what you did there Steven!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
Steven Loveday

hehe, gotta love it man! To be honest, I love the comment interaction even more. Keep ’em coming. I was upset that I was away in SF with Audi and missing out on all these comments. Kills me not to be able to moderate and read them. Love my IEV commenters! Best part of the job, even though there are plenty of sh$^heads out there that try to piss us off.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
acevolt

So 22,950 will be my guess for September Model 3 deliveries. That will make a nice 55K delivery quarter.
I have a co-worker that got hit by a car and had his model 3 totaled. That was two weeks ago. He called Tesla and told them about it and last week (5 days after he called them) he picked up his new car.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago