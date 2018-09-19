See Loads Of Tesla Model 3 Vehicles Ready To Roll Out For Delivery

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Images and videos don’t lie.

And neither does our research and detailed data collection. We’re looking very forward to publishing our monthly plug-in sales scorecard in a few weeks. Yesterday, we reported that Tesla is ramping up delivery efforts and trying to quickly put Tesla Model 3 “delivery logistics hell” behind it. That wasn’t the first time this month that we’ve told you to expect a massive number of Tesla deliveries in September. CEO Elon Musk is pushing hard, hoping to set records, and keeping his sights set on upcoming profitability.

Frenetic delivery activity at Tesla’s south lot. Adjacent streets in the Fremont Industrial Complex are full of loaded carrier trucks, mostly clustered around motels. (Preparing for the next day long haul?) pic.twitter.com/TclbEvuohn — Andrei B (@AndreiBulu) September 19, 2018

When Model 3 deliveries first began – and for many months after that – Musk was overly optimistic and set the bar too high. At this point, he’s admitted that. Tesla just wasn’t prepared to handle the onslaught of Model 3 popularity and reservations. Fast forward to more recently and the CEO’s emails to employees, as well as public comments about the state of Model 3 production and deliveries have proven much closer to reality. In fact, Tesla is completely dominating now and it can only get better from here.

Tesla worked out the bugs related to Model 3 production hell, although it did take quite some time. Musk assures that getting out of this delivery logistics obstacle won’t be nearly as difficult a task. As far as we can tell, it seems like Tesla is already on the way back up to the surface and may be breathing a bit easier in the very near future.