The second all-electric MAN at the 2018 IAA is the all-electric concept truck eTGM, based on the conventional TGM. It’s rated for 26-tonne and can go up to 200 km (125 miles).

The MAN eTGM is powered by 264 kW electric motors, and delivers 3,100 Nm of torque at the drive wheels.

The eTGM will be available on the market in late 2019 and we can be sure that MAN intends to be ready for the future, as there are big projects coming – like 1,600 EV trucks in Brazil.

Press release:

MAN introduces practical 26-tonne electric truck at the IAA 2018

At the IAA 2018 in Hanover, MAN Truck & Bus will present a fully electric MAN eTruck based on the TGM for urban goods transport. In mid-September, the 6×2 solo chassis concept from the medium-heavy distribution transport segment was released to nine member companies of the Austrian company consortium CNL for practical testing in real distributor logistics with various bodies.

At the IAA 2018, MAN will present its TGM-based eTruck concept for urban distributor logistics in the form of a 26-tonne, 6×2 solo chassis

Nine members of the Austrian company consortium CNL will test the MAN eTGM in real operation

MAN Truck & Bus has been working on new solutions for goods delivery and waste disposal in urban environments since 2009. Cities are increasingly facing the challenge of balancing the need to provide a healthy climate and high quality of life for their residents with the demands of urban goods traffic and delivery logistics. This includes developing concepts to shift high-volume traffic away from city centre areas and out of peak times, as well as new approaches to using available space and new mobility concepts.

eTruck test vehicles based on TGM

During the IAA 2018 from 20th to 27th September 2018 in Hanover, MAN will present a fully electric eTruck solo distributor chassis with a swap body frame and a 6×2 axle configuration. The 26-tonne truck, based on the MAN TGM, incorporates batteries that can be installed under the cab and on the side of the frame, providing a range of up to 200 km. The air suspension on the front and rear axles ensures adaptability to any urban loading scenario. The electric motor, mounted in the centre of the frame, supplies 264 kW of power, transmitting 3100 Nm of torque to the drive wheels without the use of a manually operated gearbox. Designed to handle classic city logistics tasks, the vehicle is suitable for a wide variety of different body applications, from dry freight carrying or refrigerated box vans to refuse collector units. The additional drive systems needed for such applications are also electric. At the IAA, MAN will be offering daily test drives in the eTGM on the outdoor grounds of the trade fair.

CNL practical trials in Austria

The new fully electric MAN TGM 6×2 chassis forms the technical basis for nine vehicles that were released to nine member companies of the Austrian Council for Sustainable Logistics (CNL) for practical trials in mid-September 2018. The vehicles are primarily 6×2 chassis units featuring refrigerated box van units, swap bodies and beverage units. However, they also include a tractor-trailer unit based on the MAN TGM. MAN will incorporate the findings of these practical trials in the development of its future product portfolio of series-produced electric trucks.

The eTruck development and testing programme forms part of the MAN Truck & Bus eMobility Roadmap for urban transport solutions, which are scheduled to be included in the product portfolio starting in 2022. The concept involves trucks and buses using a shared eMobility kit, which will be available in future for a wide variety of applications.

Comprehensive practical experience with electrically powered trucks

MAN Truck & Bus introduced the MAN Metropolis concept vehicle back in 2012. The electrically powered, 26-tonne refuse collector vehicle ran CO2-free in local waste disposal operations and could even be used in the city centre at night, thanks to its low noise levels. An integrated range extender expanded its radius by up to 150 km per day. With the range extender, fuel consumption was reduced by up to 80 percent compared with a regular diesel-powered vehicle. The extensive practical deployment of the MAN Metropolis provided a valuable source of experience for ongoing projects.

At the IAA 2016, MAN Truck & Bus presented a further development of the Metropolis concept: an entirely battery-electric powered tractor-trailer unit for overnight urban delivery services. It was technically based on a MAN TGS 4X2 BLS tractor-trailer unit with an 18-tonne gross vehicle weight rating. Optimised to operate with single or twin-axled City trailers, the concept vehicle fulfilled the demands that will be imposed on vehicles involved in the urban logistics of the future: plenty of load space combined with a light empty weight, zero emissions (CO2, NOX), very quiet and highly manoeuvrable.