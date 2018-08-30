MAN Lion’s City 12E Electric Bus Debuts At The 2018 IAA

1 M BY MARK KANE

MAN finally shows off an EV bus, but needs two more years to deliver it.

As promised, MAN Truck & Bus unveiled at the 2018 IAA its first all-electric bus, the MAN Lion’s City 12E.

The German manufacturer (part of Volkswagen Group) is late to the party with electric buses, especially since series production is scheduled for the second half of 2020, which means two more years of maybe some pilot programs until volume sales will begin.

According to MAN, the company “is operating on the assumption that around 66% of scheduled-service buses will be electric by 2030“.

Anyways, the electric version of Lion’s City looks good and seems promising. MAN opts for centrally mounted electric motors to lower maintenance costs compared to motors in close proximity to the wheels.

The battery packs are installed on the roof – 480 kWh in 12-meter version and 640 kWh in 18 -meter version for at least 200 km (125 miles) of range in real-world conditions.

“A slightly modified design highlights the unique nature of the electric drive. Its most striking feature is the lack of a rear engine compartment, with the batteries installed on the roof, making room for an ideal seating area at the back. Firstly, this positioning moves the batteries away from the vehicle’s rear, which is vulnerable in the event of a crash. Secondly, it allows for more design flexibility, more pleasant lighting and up to four additional seats in the interior.”

DC charging for now is limited at 150 kW, but it probably will be higher when sales begin in 2020.

MAN Lion’s City 12E spec:

about 200 km (125 miles) of real world range – up to 270 km (168 miles) under favourable conditions

of real world range – under favourable conditions 480 kWh battery

battery single 160-270 kW centrally mounted electric motor (on the rear axle)

centrally mounted electric motor (on the rear axle) DC fast charging in around at up to 150 kW

MAN Lion’s City 18E (articulated) spec:

about 200 km (125 miles) of real world range – up to 270 km (168 miles) under favourable conditions

of real world range – under favourable conditions 640 kWh battery

battery two centrally mounted electric motors (on the second and third axles)

DC fast charging in around at up to 150 kW

