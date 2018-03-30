Check Out This Lot With 1,000 Teslas, Mostly All Model 3
2 H BY VANJA KLJAIĆ 13
One of our eagle-eyed contributors came across this parking lot at a vacant building near Tesla’s Fremont factory and guess what we see? A sea of Tesla Model 3s, all waiting for delivery.
I thought that I would share what I accidentally discovered on the way home last night. There is a vacant office building about 3 miles from the Tesla factory at 48401 Fremont Blvd that was full of Teslas. It was breathtaking.
A few months back Tesla Motors confirmed that the company produced its 300,000th vehicle. Additionally, after the last quarter results were in, it was clear that Tesla broke its quarterly delivery record with 34,494 vehicles during the fourth quarter. The deliveries comprised of 11,730 Model S vehicles, 10,070 were Model X, and 8,180 were Model 3. The company stated that the net orders for Model S and X were at an all-time Q1 record, and demand remains very strong. Model S and X customer vehicles in transit were high. 4,060 Model S and X vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of Q1 – a whopping 68% higher than at the end of Q4 2017.
An additional 2,040 Model 3 vehicles were also in transit to customers. According to Tesla, all of these vehicles will be delivered to customers in early Q2 2018, which keeps the company on track for their full-year 2018 Model S and X delivery guidance. In turn, Tesla is nearing the limit of $7,500 federal tax credits, which will boost effective prices of their vehicles. Is the tax credit slayer vehicle among one of these, it remains to be seen.
Hat tip to George Betak!
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
13 Comments on "Check Out This Lot With 1,000 Teslas, Mostly All Model 3"
Things are going well at Tesla contrary to what the cabal of legacy media would have you believe. Already today I’ve reads a couple negative stories, claiming they will not make the ramp of Model 3 to 5k per week, by the end of June, and that they are desperate for cash, (which is probably true, the latter not the former).
Just more negative stuff, about the company, Musk and his stunts, stuff like that.
Tesla’s sitting around in various unsecured commercial lots for a month… no thanks, I’d defer delivery as I don’t know what has sat on the paint during that time.
So every car dealership in America basically.
Every dealership in America has people going around every morning to check and clean the cars.
Most Teslas do not sit on lots for long. They’re likely just awaiting shipment. Will likely be there for a few days or a week or two at most.
Besides, the average vehicle sits on a dealer lot 60-70 days. Far longer than a Tesla ever will sit awaiting shipment. 🙂
Wade, Unusual circumstance for Tesla. They stopped deliveries for over a month and this is not a staging lot. It’s a short term storage lot.
I give your attempt at fabricating a fake “Concern” only 2 points out of 10 Concern Troll Points. Not only is it silly and unimaginative, it simply points out the double standard applied to Tesla because they sell their cars so quickly after production compared to other car makers. The AVERAGE time on the lot at a traditional car dealerships is 60 days. That is just the wait on the dealer lots, on top of any time the car sat in a manufacturer’s lots. If you don’t believe me, go ahead and spend some time on cargurus and take a look at the “days on CarGurus”:
https://www.cargurus.com/Cars/new/searchresults.action?sourceContext=carGurusHomePageModel&newSearchFromOverviewPage=true&inventorySearchWidgetType=AUTO&entitySelectingHelper.selectedEntity=d2397&entitySelectingHelper.selectedEntity2=&zip=90210&distance=500&searchChanged=true&modelChanged=false&filtersModified=true#listing=177780597
Keep in mind that if the car is listed on CarGurus, then by definition the car STILL HASN’T SOLD, and will continue to rack up days on lot until it does sell. So any low days on lot numbers simply show that the car is at the start of a long wait on lot, not at the end.
Nix, everyone is a troll to you. Yes, I’m a troll who has always spoken well of Tesla and I own two …. I supposed if I’m not the ultimate fanboi like you I must be a Troll. Which means everyone really is a troll compared to you.
I don’t buy cars from a dealerships I buy them from Tesla.
Anyhow dealerships don’t park their cars under trees and every morning someone goes around an cleans the cars.
Bird crap does terrible things to paint.
It is not fair for a company to achieve this kind of goal and be punished. The government needs to either extend the tax credit for all EVs or end the policy. It will put the leader and innovators at a big disadvantage. I hope they extend it because I have used it 4 times now including when it was for hybrids. Even if you do not believe in man made climate change, who wants to breath from a tail pipe?
Speaking of which: I think that is where environmentalist have gone wrong. Why fight over what people dispute? Everyone knows pollution is real. Just try to breath next to a diesel. That should be the talking point.
I didn’t think it was possible for Tesla not to reach 200,000 vehicles before. July 1, 2018, but I really think they have been sending cars overseas and stockpiling them around the US. Sales in the US will be terrible for the month of June but explode in July. Third quarter will be unbelievable high number of sales as they sell stocked inventory and production continues with 5,000 a month.
I think you mean 5k a week, and that’s for the Model 3.
Yes I did
“Fascinating Captain!”