Check Out This Lot With 1,000 Teslas, Mostly All Model 3

I thought that I would share what I accidentally discovered on the way home last night. There is a vacant office building about 3 miles from the Tesla factory at 48401 Fremont Blvd that was full of Teslas. It was breathtaking.

A few months back Tesla Motors confirmed that the company produced its 300,000th vehicle. Additionally, after the last quarter results were in, it was clear that Tesla broke its quarterly delivery record with 34,494 vehicles during the fourth quarter. The deliveries comprised of 11,730 Model S vehicles, 10,070 were Model X, and 8,180 were Model 3. The company stated that the net orders for Model S and X were at an all-time Q1 record, and demand remains very strong. Model S and X customer vehicles in transit were high. 4,060 Model S and X vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of Q1 – a whopping 68% higher than at the end of Q4 2017.

An additional 2,040 Model 3 vehicles were also in transit to customers. According to Tesla, all of these vehicles will be delivered to customers in early Q2 2018, which keeps the company on track for their full-year 2018 Model S and X delivery guidance. In turn, Tesla is nearing the limit of $7,500 federal tax credits, which will boost effective prices of their vehicles. Is the tax credit slayer vehicle among one of these, it remains to be seen.