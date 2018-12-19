Top 10 Best-Selling Electric Cars In The U.S. For 2018 – May Edition

1 / 11 1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY We feature the top ten best-selling plug-in electric cars based on U.S. sales for 2018. Each month, we’ll update this post with new delivery figures and rankings. Keep in mind that some automakers (General Motors and Tesla) don’t provide monthly sales data, so these numbers will be estimated on a monthly basis. At the end of each quarter, we’ll reconcile Chevrolet Bolt and Volt sales after GM provides quarterly sales data. Tesla Model 3, Model S, and Model X delivery data will also be reconciled on a quarterly basis. However, due to international sales and Tesla’s lack of reporting U.S. sales, the automaker’s total deliveries will still be based on estimates. Click through the following slideshow to see this May’s champions.

2 / 11 10) BMW i3 Through the end of May, BMW has delivered a total of 2,924 i3 vehicles in the U.S. for the 2018 calendar year. This number is a combination of BMW i3 BEVs, as well as REx (which include a gas-powered range extender). BMW also added a new i3s (Sport) model for 2018.

3 / 11 9) Ford Fusion Energi Ford has sold a grand total of 3,698 Fusion Energi PHEVs in the U.S. thus far this year. Aside from delivering only 640 in January, Fusion sales have been very consistent at around 750-800 per month.

4 / 11 8) Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid The Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid just came to market in November 2017. For 2018, sales have been increasing every month, with a respectable 1,639 sold in May. On the year, Honda has delivered 5,225 Clarity PHEVs in the U.S.

5 / 11 7) Nissan LEAF The all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF got off to a bit of a late start in the States. It took until March before we saw a promising number of deliveries, at 1,500. For May, sales peaked at 1,576, which is the highest LEAF delivery number we've seen since December 2016. So far this year, Nissan has sold 5,292 LEAFs in the U.S.

6 / 11 6) Chevrolet Volt Chevrolet Volt sales started a downturn not long after the Bolt EV came to market, along with strong PHEV competitors, like the Toyota Prius Prime and Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid. Lately, however, the Volt has started to regain some ground. News of 2019 model year updates is promising for Volt sales in the future. Nonetheless, Chevrolet has delivered an estimated 6,478 Volts in the U.S. this year.

7 / 11 5) Chevrolet Bolt EV According to our estimates, Chevrolet Bolt EV sales have been down as of late. The automaker went through a model year changeover, followed closely by another model year changeover, not to mention orders resuming in South Korea. Despite the ups and downs, the Bolt still finds much success in the segment, with an estimated total of 6,775 U.S. deliveries on the year through May.

8 / 11 4) Tesla Model X The Tesla Model X doesn't see quite as many U.S. deliveries as its stablemate, the Model S. However, it still fares well on our chart. For a vehicle that is significantly more expensive than any other vehicle in the top 10 and almost every other car on our entire sales chart, an impressive number of copies have been delivered so far this year. Through the end of May, Tesla has sold an estimated 6,975 X SUVs in the U.S.

9 / 11 3) Tesla Model S Based on our estimates, the Tesla Model S topped our U.S. plug-in electric vehicle sales chart for 2015, 2016, and 2017. Now that the hugely popular Model 3 has arrived, the Model S is down a few notches. By the end of May, we estimated a total of 8,070 Model S sedans delivered in the U.S. so far this year.

10 / 11 2) Toyota Prius Prime The Toyota Prius Prime is an outlier when it comes to cars that happen to top our monthly plug-in sales scorecard. This is because - aside from the Chevrolet Volt - our top seven best-sellers are BEVs. The only other PHEV on our top 10 list is the Ford Fusion Energi. However, Volt and Energi sales pale in comparison to the Prime plug-in. In the U.S., Toyota has delivered an impressive 12,018 Primes on the year through May 2018.