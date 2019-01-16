Lincoln’s First Electric Car Will Stem From Ford’s Mustang-Inspired EV

54 M BY MARK KANE

Once the EV skateboard is developed, it can be used in many applications

Lincoln is going to introduce its first all-electric car using Ford‘s BEV platform, which first we will see in the upcoming crossover/SUV inspired by the Mustang (teased above and rendered below).

There are no details available yet, besides that the versatile BEV platform will be used for totally different models and brands. It sounds reasonable as Lincoln is simply too small to even dream about its own EV toolkit, especially in times when Ford seeking cost savings.

Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president of North America and former Lincoln boss, said that the electric Lincoln will maintain the brand’s “quiet luxury.” While Ford apparently bets on an aggressive, Lincoln pursues elegance. Silence will be a welcome feature for Lincoln customers.

Galhotra explains:

“You can make beautiful vehicles in different ways. The BEV technology gives us so much freedom to sculpt that vehicle exactly how we want it. We’re going to create elegant Lincoln BEVs.”

Source: Automotive News