Lexus Works Hard To Promote Electric Car FUD In Latest Ads
Hmm … Lexus hybrids have been “efficiency without compromise” for a while now, but the automaker has dialed up that mantra in an attempt to kill EV adoption.
Lexus (Toyota) has gone round and round regarding EVs for years. The automaker’s focus has been primarily on traditional (no plug) hybrids, as well as hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. Time and time again there’s talk about a changing of priorities, but it never really comes to fruition. This is not to say that the Toyota Prius Prime isn’t capturing some success in the segment (meanwhile Toyota Mirai sales are nearly non-existent), but when it comes to Toyota’s luxury brand — Lexus — there’s not much visible progress.
This is because Lexus continues to push its wide palette of hybrids as if they’re actually electric vehicles. In the company’s latest advertising campaign, which has very obvious intent to create and promote FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt), Lexus promotes:
LEXUS SELF-CHARGING HYBRIDS
Seamlessly combining a gas engine and electric motor, Lexus Hybrids recharge as you drive – so they are always ready to go. That’s just the start of what makes them the ideal choice for electrified driving. You can also expect instantaneous acceleration, responsive power, high fuel efficiency, exceptionally low emissions when compared to a conventionally powered vehicle, and a luxuriously smooth ride – all without a need for a change in driving habits or need to plug in.
NO NEED TO PLUG-IN. NO NEED TO CHANGE DRIVING HABITS. NO COMPROMISE IN PERFORMANCE OR FUEL EFFICIENCY.
Lexus Self-Charging Hybrids are electrified vehicles with some potent differences over pure battery electrics. With a Lexus Hybrid, you never need to plug-in, worry about where the next charging station might be, or change your driving habits in any way. Just get in and go.
Below, we’ve included the header for the campaign, in addition to a small gallery of the other information provided by Lexus:
As if the hybrid segment can’t function well enough on its own merits, Lexus has clearly taken to using the growing attention towards electric vehicles in its favor. Those immersed in the segment know full well what “electrified” versus “electric” means.
The difficult situation here, especially from the perspective of those pushing to get people to adopt EVs, is that Lexus is not only advertising its hybrid vehicles, but also trying to cause people to second guess an electric car purchase. Wow! Yea, yea, this is big business and it’s how it goes, but just wait until the day that Toyota and Lexus want to change course and promote EVs fully. This type of advertising may come back to haunt the automaker.
A deeper dive into the situation reveals that Lexus is promoting an agenda that hopes to increase people’s range anxiety. In addition, it makes charging look like an issue or an inconvenience. If a Lexus electrified vehicle can actually charge itself and has an infinite range (which is utter bullpucky since no car can ever have an unlimited range), then why would people ever want to buy a “real” EV? Let’s hope and cross our fingers that this ad campaign doesn’t work to deter EV shoppers.
What are your thoughts on this situation? Let us know in the comment section below.
The evidence, since at least 2015, clearly shows Toyota stoked the “war” against BEVs, funding disinformation campaigns and saying hybrids are the way to go and BEVs would forever be a niche. I posted several links to articles, including those in Motley Fool and GCR, citing Toyota’s attempts to fool the public here:
http://tesla.dauger.com/disrupts/incumbentsshackles.html#toyota
Pathetic Toyota’s Lexus brand is failing. Toyota foolishly chased the hydrogen fuel cell boondoggle. They have no one to blame but themselves but instead they lash out and push their old hybrid technology. Pathetic.
Kia/Hyundai can take as much bite out of Toyota as they want, if they bring enough EV CUVs to the US. I hope this happens. Toyota makes a billion+ in free cash flow per quarter, and could easily have seeded an H2 network if serious.
Now, if I understand the campaign, an EV owner could buy their hybrid and lemon-law it back to them, without changing the habit of never going to a gas station. Who’s going to try?
classic rhetoric from a company on the back foot. Toyota is so far behind on EV and so deep in Hybrid that they have to discredit the EV side to promote their investment bet. Fuel Cells are like boats, you throw money down a hole, good after bad, and see little return. They got deceived by Govt Lobbiest and Oil companies that Hydrogen was the future, when it clearly is not.
Toyota lobbyists did the deceiving.
Don’t change your ICE driving habits and worry about where “your next charging station might be”
Lexus in keeping with “The Relentless Pursuit of Perfection,” for ICE dominance, until Fool Cells EVentually become “Perfection”.
Perhaps it is time to review Lexus sales, both hybrid and gas, along with the Tesla sales?
Lexus is only in the top 5 because of Toyota parent. I too wonder if there is a direct compare between Lexus and other brands. Or is it buried in the Toyota sales numbers?
Top 5 of what?
They would not make these investments and partnerships if they weren’t serious going forward , they admit they are late to the party, but the party gonna last a very long time.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2017-12-13/toyota-panasonic-consider-joint-electric-car-battery-business
Late to the party? more like the party on the boat left already and Toyota is still on the shore waving frantically.
Kind of the opposite of this Forrest Gump and Lieutenant Dan scene!
https://youtu.be/KNdRoi78spk
I knew Lexus we full of BS when they advertised that they use magnesium, rather than aluminum, for their paddle shifters. Really? Like the 5 grams saved by that move has anything to do with overall performance? Pathetic that someone in the company is so desperate to find anything to make their cars seem relevant. to
Peeps may be offended, but Toyota is only saying what they focused-grouped, and believe they can foist upon their customers. What does that tell us?
I keep saying “battery size is everything”…er, almost.
I guess their advertising will work on those who don’t really care enough about wanting a real electric car. If you are starting to think about it then you will naturally do some research and quickly realize who is at the forefront of safety and electrification.
At the point one should realize the BS Lexus is trying to spread.
Strikes me as a desperation move by a company who is way behind the curve at this point. Problem is, people will believe them. Same people who are easily swayed and won’t think and research for themselves. Unfortunately, that’s a lot of Americans right now.
The fact is that BEVs are really good cars, and electric infrastructure for them is already in place; it’s just a matter of tapping into it. Also, the combination of BEVs and solar is unbeatable economically and usually environmentally as well.
Yet gas-guzzling SUVs and pickups remain incredibly popular. Usually drive by people who don’t really need anything that big. So it’s not about facts for these people. It’s about feeling and what they want. So I don’t have a lot of hope on this one.
What happened to the EV plan wherein Akio would lead an EV team? I guess they concluded that EVs are not worth the effort.
So long Toyota/Lexus it was nice knowing ya.
While I would certainly hope people would choose one of these over a conventionally powered ICE vehicle, I’m annoyed that they are trying to attack EVs.
I loved my 2010 Prius. It was a great car for the time. Still better than most ICE out there, efficient, practical. But their efforts to derail/slow BEV adoption makes it unlikely I’ll ever buy another Toyota branded car, even when they do finally wake up to the future. Unfortunately I’m starting to run out of car companies as Diesel Gate has pretty much caused me to boycott VW.
Just got a Bolt, my first American branded car in my 30 years of driving. So I guess my mind can evolve back over time.
Reminds me of this ad from Apple when Android phones with much larger phones were coming out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O99m7lebirE
Having said that, I wish EV proponents were not so anti-hybrid. Hybridizing an ICE car is the lowest hanging fruit and while the market for non-pure-ICE vehicles is still in the single digits, this should be encouraged.
EV proponents are a NOT “anti hybrid”, we are pro-plug in and anti-FUD against real electric cars.
The fact that Prius is pretty much the most traded in vehicle for a Tesla I think speaks volumes about where this is all coming from and headed to regarding the Coyota corp.
Your hybrid car will never get the equivalent of 90 to 100MPGe or cost to refuel of less than $15 to fillup.
Cost of filling up is a different matter. Nobody willing pays more to get the same thing.
MPG and MPGe cannot be directly compared to determine their impact on the environment. For electric cars, the impact on the environment depends on where you live. Use fueleconomy.gov to make a fair comparison.
“Your hybrid…” I don’t have a hybrid car. I’m open to my next car being hybrid or PHEV or EV. It’ll very much depend on what I need and what I can afford. But I’d like it to be at least a hybrid.
I’d say the very fact that they are trying to push this nonsense indicates they are worried about bevs eating their sales. Is it really different from the Volt? I doubt a lot of Volt owners bother to charge their cars much. I was at a line of chargers, and a Volt drove in and occupied a charger spot without plugging in. Since I was plugged in, and looked up at them as they walked away, the driver felt the need to stop and lecture me (unbidden) about how the Volt was superior to a BEV… while ICEing a spot.
Most Volt owners charge. The ones that didn’t were corporate cars from GE where the company gave free gas cards but refused to pay for electricity (easy to handout a gas card). Lecture him that EV spots are for charging? 🙂
I know a lot of Volt owners. They all charge their cars when possible.
Lexus sales have been dropping steadily for months as EV sales have grown. Lexus is one of the few car brands without a plug-in option. In September, Tesla sold more than 3X as many cars in the U.S. as Lexus. Perhaps this is their way of responding. Its cheaper than investing in new technology, but probably not as effective.
And I must say it is fun watching these stodgy old and non-innovative laggard, legacy LICE companies getting thoroughly disrupted by Tesla!
It is so nice to see them floored. Very useful lessons.
Sure no changing drive habits for ICE cars
1 stat stop
2 Eco, Normal, sport, super sport
3 six cylinder, 4 cylinders drive
5 Launch mode
6 cheating software
Just to mention some, and still un-efficient and slow
Yeah, I talked to a few people that said they went to look at the Lexus something. (can’t remember the model)
They mentioned those self charging garbage the stealership barked out.
I asked them how far do they want to go on electric? They said to and from work. Then I told them to go back to that same stealership and ask them how far their self charging hybrid will cover all electric for their commute range.
Heheeeee, these Comedians… any PHEV can do everything their pathetic hybrids can, plus way more on top they are completely incapable of delivering. No wonder their former customers migrate to plugins and never look back. They have nothing to match Panamera PHEV or Model S… granted Lexus tends to be ugly, but still. I’d love to see their sales figures completely decimated.
What they don’t realize is that hybrids are a gateway drug. That Lexus hybrid may very well be their last ICE car. Bring it on Toyota!
The simple fact is that if one is driving a car employing anachronistic propulsion and costing more than $40K and doesn’t have special needs such as a bizarre (broken and stupid?) daily commute situation, there are deeply irrational factors at play in one’s mind probably starting with and mostly about susceptibility to claptrap promulgated by marketers.
Don’t confuse an automobile for a fashion accessory. If you can’t keep that straight, buy a sweet-looking Tesla and live happily in both worlds.
The only car that can truly self-charge is the Nissan e-Note, only for sale in Japan.
It is lighter than the Nissan Leaf, has the Leaf drivetrain with a tiny battery that get charged every few minutes by an on-board generator.
Sells about 10 x as good as the Nissan Leaf to people afraid to change their habits. The perfect gateway drug to electric driving.
Next car will be cheaper, but with an adequate battery, a plug and no tailpipe.
Tesla is outselling them, but they still think people are concerned about “changing habits”?
These Lexus ads are like polishing a turd. Time for new leadership at Toyota.
Or just ditch them, it is easier, and better products like plugins exist.
To do that they first they need to get rid of the turds running Coyota.
Anybody that has the money to purchase a Lexus certainly has the brains to clearly understand the difference between these hybrid cars and BEVs.
Do not confuse wealth with intelligence. I’ve seen some wealthy people do moronic things.
Isn’t it obvious that Lexus is targeting “mainstream” buyers who are not in the very least knowledgeable with cars, and especially with hybrids and how they work?
The meaning of “self-charging” as it should be understood in English implies either a perpetual-motion machine, or something like the household iRobot-type robotic vacuum cleaners which seek out the charger after cleaning.
Neither are of course true for Lexus, so I hope someone sues them for false advertising.
Let’s see…..
In September, Lexus was outsold again by Tesla by over 5,000 units. And that gap is growing each month. This is clearly Lexus admitting they got nothing to offer the EV buyer Too little electrification too late. This could have worked in 2012 – 2015, but today the bar is much higher. You get zero green cred by burning gasoline to create electricity.
There is no need for these lexus non-plugin hybrids, simply because plugin hybrids can offer even more options, effectively rendering these non-plugin hybrids useless and worthless.
Speaking of range anxiety, you know what, living in Australia, Sydney, I have notice and massive reduction in the number of petrol stations. Been driving for 30yrs. Personally, when running low fuel in my previous petrol car, I was freaking out looking for petrol stations that weren’t kms out of way. Since having the Volt, that’s become a non issue as 99% of my charging is done at home.
First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.
– Mahatma Gandi
We’ve evidently entered the fight stage.
After my last Toyota, never again. No even more so.
They forgot to implement the self-filling feature, on which the self-charging depends on.