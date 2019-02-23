  1. Home
Electric Peugeot 208 coming soon.

French media obtained leaked images of the upcoming all-electric Peugeot e208, which is expected to be unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The Peugeot e208 reportedly will share powertrain and batteries with DS 3 Crossback E-Tense (scheduled for arrival in the second half of 2019). The 50 kWh battery should be enough for up to 300 km (186 miles) of range under the WLTP test cycle.

As we’ve hinted at recently, the 2019 Geneva Motor Show will certainly be the single largest electric car debut venue the world has ever seen. We sure are excited for this shift change from gas/diesel debuts to vehicles with plugs. As the public venture out to the show in Geneva, it will be immediately obvious that the focus in on electric. Stay tuned as there’s so much more electrifying info to come in the lead up to the show.

Please feel free to leave a comment on the looks of the e208 and interior of the new electric car.

Here are the images:

Peugeot e208 (Source: automobile-propre.com)

Peugeot e208 (Source: automobile-propre.com)

Source: automobile-propre.com, leblogauto.com, auto-motor-und-sport.de

6 Comments on "First Leaked Images Of Peugeot e208 Electric Car Slip Out"

Daniel

I might consider a Peugeot for the first time in my life, if this one comes out at a decent price. But not sure about the interior, doesn’t look very friendly to me.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
offib

A proper lovely small car.
Hon the French!

57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago
Nozuka

Make it 500+ km and i’ll consider it 😉

But for most people the range should be plenty, i guess.

49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago
Nick

I guess battery prices have come down a fair amount, but still aren’t they basically making the same mistake that’s made over and over again? You can’t make a cheap electric car because of the cost of batteries. You can be competitive in the luxury space, but not at normal car prices. Not till you have iterated your product several times. You can only be competitive with ICE at large volumes. You can’t start off making a brand new technology at large volumes.

That kind of seems like the lesson of the last decade to me. Really they should focus on their most expensive model first and stick the batteries in that at low production numbers.

Anyway, good luck to them.

27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
Jeff.

Other say its just the std 208.

24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
Nenad

Great small city car, if its 300km in real world range that would be perfect for such size. I hope price will be decent so it could goes to larger volume production, to make a real impact to the market.

6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago