First Leaked Images Of Peugeot e208 Electric Car Slip Out

Electric Peugeot 208 coming soon.

French media obtained leaked images of the upcoming all-electric Peugeot e208, which is expected to be unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The Peugeot e208 reportedly will share powertrain and batteries with DS 3 Crossback E-Tense (scheduled for arrival in the second half of 2019). The 50 kWh battery should be enough for up to 300 km (186 miles) of range under the WLTP test cycle.

As we’ve hinted at recently, the 2019 Geneva Motor Show will certainly be the single largest electric car debut venue the world has ever seen. We sure are excited for this shift change from gas/diesel debuts to vehicles with plugs. As the public venture out to the show in Geneva, it will be immediately obvious that the focus in on electric. Stay tuned as there’s so much more electrifying info to come in the lead up to the show.

Here are the images:

