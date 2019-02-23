First Leaked Images Of Peugeot e208 Electric Car Slip Out
Electric Peugeot 208 coming soon.
French media obtained leaked images of the upcoming all-electric Peugeot e208, which is expected to be unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
The Peugeot e208 reportedly will share powertrain and batteries with DS 3 Crossback E-Tense (scheduled for arrival in the second half of 2019). The 50 kWh battery should be enough for up to 300 km (186 miles) of range under the WLTP test cycle.
As we’ve hinted at recently, the 2019 Geneva Motor Show will certainly be the single largest electric car debut venue the world has ever seen. We sure are excited for this shift change from gas/diesel debuts to vehicles with plugs. As the public venture out to the show in Geneva, it will be immediately obvious that the focus in on electric. Stay tuned as there’s so much more electrifying info to come in the lead up to the show.
I might consider a Peugeot for the first time in my life, if this one comes out at a decent price. But not sure about the interior, doesn’t look very friendly to me.
A proper lovely small car.
Hon the French!
Make it 500+ km and i’ll consider it 😉
But for most people the range should be plenty, i guess.
I guess battery prices have come down a fair amount, but still aren’t they basically making the same mistake that’s made over and over again? You can’t make a cheap electric car because of the cost of batteries. You can be competitive in the luxury space, but not at normal car prices. Not till you have iterated your product several times. You can only be competitive with ICE at large volumes. You can’t start off making a brand new technology at large volumes.
That kind of seems like the lesson of the last decade to me. Really they should focus on their most expensive model first and stick the batteries in that at low production numbers.
Anyway, good luck to them.
Other say its just the std 208.
Great small city car, if its 300km in real world range that would be perfect for such size. I hope price will be decent so it could goes to larger volume production, to make a real impact to the market.