  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. With New Update, Tesla Autopilot Seems Vastly Improved On Curvy Roads

With New Update, Tesla Autopilot Seems Vastly Improved On Curvy Roads

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Tesla Model 3 Autopilot appears to fare remarkably well on this winding road.

YouTuber i1Tesla uses the same curvy road to keep track of how much Tesla Autopilot has improved after each update. He explains that the road is not fast, but it’s winding, has blind curves, and it’s just not something that the technology excels at. However, as you can see from the video above, the Tesla Model 3 seems to have a solid handle on it with the latest Autopilot update.

More Tesla Autopilot Content:
Watch Tesla Model 3 Autopilot Try To Tackle Winding Road At Speed
First-Ever Tesla Model 3 Autopilot Video Surfaces
This Video Reveals What Tesla Autopilot Actually Sees

It’s pointed out that during a previous Autopilot test on this road, he was only able to travel 21 to 22 MPH before the system wasn’t equipped to handle the situation. This time, he starts by setting the Model 3 at 25 MPH. The car performs well, stays inside the lines, takes the blind curves confidently, and doesn’t leave the road where it did prior to the latest update. It even successfully slows down where it needs to.

During a second test, at 30 MPH, the car goes over the line a touch initially upon acceleration. However, after that, it holds the line well and stays on the road just fine. Based on this owner’s opinion and testing, the Model 3 Autopilot is vastly improved.

Video Description via i1Tesla on YouTube:

Tested Autopilot on the curvy road I would test the older software updates on. It is a difficult road for the car in the past. It did amazing and I can’t wait to see what this car can do in the future.

Below is one of i1Tesla’s previous videos of Tesla Model 3 Autopilot on the same curvy road. You can tell immediately that it takes the curves with less consistency and even leaves the road at some points. Yes, there is some dirt on one part of the road due to construction, but even on the clean stretches of road, the technology is clearly struggling:

TESLA MODEL 3

33 photos
2. Tesla Model 3 Range: 310 miles; 136/123 mpg-e. Still maintaining a long waiting list as production ramps up slowly, the new compact Tesla Model 3 sedan is a smaller and cheaper, but no less stylish, alternative, to the fledgling automaker’s popular Model S. This estimate is for a Model 3 with the “optional” (at $9,000) long-range battery, which is as of this writing still the only configuration available. The standard battery, which is expected to become available later in 2018, is estimated to run for 220 miles on a charge. Tesla Model 3 charge port (U.S.) Tesla Model 3 front seats Tesla Model 3 at Atascadero, CA Supercharging station (via Mark F!) Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 The Tesla Model 3 is not hiding anymore! Tesla Model 3 (Image Credit: Tom Moloughney/InsideEVs) Tesla Model 3 Inside the Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 rear seats Tesla Model 3 Road Trip arrives in Tallahassee Tesla Model 3 charges in Tallahassee, trunk open.

TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE

Tesla Model 3 Performance - Dual Motor Badge
10 photos
Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance - Midnight Silver Tarmac Motion Tesla Model 3 Performance - Midnight Silver Tarmac Motion (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge) Tesla Model 3 Performance - White Interior - Wide Tesla Model 3 Performance - White Interior - Touchscreen

Categories: Tesla, Videos

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!