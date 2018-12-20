2019 Kia Niro EV Crossover: Concise Test Drive Video Review

24 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Another super-positive review of the all-new, upcoming 2019 Kia e-Niro.

DrivingElectric recently reviewed the Kia Niro EV. Not only does the publication provide a video recap of the review, but there’s also a written synopsis that’s linked below in the video description. We really appreciate the fact that the outlet offers us a review from a female reporter’s perspective — Vicky Parrott — since this is rare for sure. So, what does DrivingElectric think of the brand-new entrant?

While the Niro EV comes standard with a 64-kWh battery pack and lots of range, it also only comes in one fully loaded trim level. This means you get a ton of stuff, but you have no choice but to pay for it. Vicky says this crossover is one of few cars that will work to increase EV adoption for the masses. She’s happy with the Niro’s comfort, predictability, acceleration, and intuitive braking. Vicky says you can just go about your business as with any car and the e-Niro feels “normal.”

Driving Electric’s Pros and Cons:

Pros

Claimed 282-mile range

Comfortable and practical

Bells-and-whistles equipment list

Cons

Still quite expensive

Styling not to all tastes

Relatively short service intervals

DrivingElectric concludes:

As an overall prospect, the e-Niro is currently the best electric family car going. It’s great to drive, comfortable to sit in, easy to live with as a family and – crucially – offers the sort of range that should finally put the dreaded range anxiety to bed. Of course, you get Kia’s famous seven-year/100,000-mile warranty as well. It’s electric motoring made even easier, and at an affordable price.

Video Description via DrivingElectric on YouTube:

Kia e-Niro electric SUV review – DrivingElectric

The Kia e-Niro is our favourite electric family car. It’s a great compact SUV with a 282-mile official electric range and an affordable price.

