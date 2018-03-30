Kia Niro EV Now On Sale In Korea, Europe Next, Then U.S. In Early 2019

3 H BY MARK KANE

Kia recently started sales of Niro EV in South Korea – its second global all-electric car after the Soul EV.

The Niro was already available as a hybrid and plug-in hybrid.

The Kia Niro EV is a sibling of the Hyundai Kona EV with the same battery (64 kWh or 39.2 kWh) and powertrain (150 kW), with the capability to quick charge at 100 kW (the 64 kWh version can replenish 0-80% of charge in 54 minutes).

Range of the 64 kWh versions is to be 280 miles (450 km), while the 39.2 kWh should be able to go up to 186 miles (300 km) under ideal conditions.

Just like the Kona EV, the Niro EV is expected to be one of the most affordable long-range electric cars.

In South Korea, company has received more than 5,000 pre-orders.

Soon, the Niro EV will debut in Europe (Paris Motor Show) as sales will begin by the end of this year. North America needs to wait until the first quarter of 2019 though before the Nior EV will go on sale.

