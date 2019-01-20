Karma Teams With Pininfarina For Product Development

48 M BY MARK KANE

The first joint project will be present in Q2

Karma Automotive and luxury design and engineering house Pininfarina announced a partnership and shared commitment to innovation and beautiful design.

There are no details in the announcement, besides that the first collaborative outcome is expected in Q2 2019. Whether it will be a new Karma model with Pininfarina design – only time will tell.

Karma Automotive still offers only one model, the Karma Revero plug-in hybrid, which is a low-volume luxury halo car for those who focus on design and distinction.

“The collaborative effort will unite each partner’s commitment to beautiful luxury automotive design and is a major addition to Karma’s growing list of strategic business partners who will play an important role in Zhou’s ‘Value-Forward’ business plan to help accelerate future technology and product development.” “As part of the Value-Forward business plan, Karma seeks to acquire and develop key technologies and partnerships important to connectivity, performance, artificial intelligence, shared mobility platforms and electrification. The goal is to solidify and grow Karma’s place in a unique luxury electric vehicle niche first in the U.S. before expanding to other international markets.”

Karma CEO Dr. Lance Zhou said:

“Our business and product plan is driven in part by collaborating with like-minded and nimble partners such as Pininfarina whose design expertise will help us accelerate product development, differentiation, and personalized customization that allows every Karma to be truly special. Karma is united in spirit with Pininfarina through our shared commitment to stunning design, and we are excited about the reaction we anticipate the end result of our partnership will generate”.

CEO of Pininfarina Silvio Pietro Angori said:

“The agreement with Karma represents another important step in the growth strategy of Pininfarina in the North American market, following the opening of our new design center in Los Angeles. We are happy to support Karma through our expertise into design and creation of luxury, customized vehicles, and into premium brand lifestyle. With Karma we share the same passion for beauty, exclusivity and innovation, always in the name of environmental sustainability. We can’t wait to show the world the first fruit of our joint effort”.

Karma Revero at 2019 CES: