Jaguar I-PACE Sales Rebound To Almost 1,400 In February 2019

BY MARK KANE

February was the 3rd best month of sales so far.

Jaguar I-PACE sales in February improved compared to January and hit 1,388. It’s still below the peak of over 2,200, but should go up, especially having additional marketing boost in the form of the 2019 European Car of the Year award.

Positive is also that the all-electric I-PACE accounted for 11.3% of total Jaguar volume for the month.

The official manufacturer data shows that 9,292 I-PACE were delivered in 11 months (5-6 of which were volume deliveries months).

Jaguar I-PACE sales – February 2019