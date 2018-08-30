Jaguar I-PACE Named 2018 Professional Driver Car Of The Year

2 H BY MARK KANE

Jaguar I-PACE is truly a drivers car.

The Jaguar I-PACE won the 2018 Professional Driver Car of the Year award from the Professional Driver magazine after more than 100 judges tested over 60 vehicles in two days.

Additionally, the I-PACE won in the Green Car of the Year category too.

According to Professional Driver, the I-PACE generated unprecedented demand for test drives and at the same time received a torrent of positive feedback.

“The Jaguar I-Pace is the “game changer” that could allow private hire and chauffeur operators to go all-electric, said Mark Bursa, editor of Professional Driver Magazine: “The I-Pace generated unprecedented levels of enthusiasm at or two-day judging event in September, and we knew we had our likely winner even before we’d added up the scores.”“We’ve never had a car in such demand for test drives, and we’ve never had quite such a torrent of positive feedback as we had for our 2018 Professional Driver Car of the Year. As one judge commented: ‘This could be the game-changer we’ve been waiting for.’.” “With a range of more than 250 miles on a single charge thanks to a 90kW lithium ion battery pack, and the ability to rapid charge from zero to 80% in 45 minutes, the I-Pace is a practical proposition for chauffeurs. The lack of a conventional engine gives I-Pace a short bonnet and a long cabin. This has maximised the cabin size, giving rear seat legroom and headroom comparable to an executive saloon, as well as providing a 656 litre boot that is capable of swallowing several suitcases.” Mark Bursa continued: “The I-Pace is already securing orders from e-chauffeur companies. WeKnow Group is planning to run a major fleet out of Heathrow, while other big operators, including Parker Car Service, have ordered the cars. The I-Pace is fully ULEZ-compliant, and has the daily range to do just about any job without needing to recharge. This makes it a worthy winner of the 2018 Professional Driver Car of the Year Award.” The Professional Driver Awards are among the most rigorous in the automotive industry. There are seven categories in total, and a two-day judging event is held in September. The Professional Driver Car of the Year is chosen from the seven category winners, and the awards are announced at the Professional Driver Awards dinner in November.”

Well, if the I-PACE is really so good, it should receive a lot of additional orders from companies on top of individual customers.

