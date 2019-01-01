Jaguar Assigns Additional Production Of I-PACE To The Netherlands
Jaguar’s importer in the Netherlands expects to sell 3,500 I-PACE this year
Netherlands is experiencing high demand for high-end electric cars this year, caused by upcoming changes in BiK tax rates to a less favorable set up.
- Current BEV BIK tax: 4% for full price
- From January 1, 2019: 4% tax will be applied only to the amount of up to €50,000. The amount above €50,000 will be taxed 22%
At prices of about €100,000 (many Teslas and Jaguar I-PACE First Edition), purchasing by the end of this year will save you around €10,000 on taxes compared to waiting until next year.
It would explain why Tesla sales surged this year to 1,763 Model S and 1,242 Model X in the first half of the year.
Jaguar I-PACE starts at about €79,180 in the Netherlands (€103,630 for First Edition), which means that the savings are significant.
Importer of Jaguar decided to increase the number of assigned I-PACE from 2,000 to 3,500, which not only is a tremendous result (if those cars actually sell), but also would lead to a record year for Jaguar in the Netherlands (previous best for the brand was 1,427 of all models in year 2000).
#Jaguar Netherlands to get 3.5k electric #iPACE this year up from 2k according to report.
As I stated earlier priority is unsurpring due to tax change coming next year changing BIK tax rate for BEVs >€50k from 4% to 22% for value >€50k https://t.co/tKflrRdkrh via @NUnl
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) August 17, 2018
Source: nu.nl
5 Comments on "Jaguar Assigns Additional Production Of I-PACE To The Netherlands"
The savings will be even bigger: its a yearly tax of 22% added as income, so €50.000 X 0.22 (BIK rate for part above €50K) X 0.42 (income taxrate) = €4.620/yearly plus €50.000 X 0.04 (bikrate for first €50K) X 0.42 (income taxrate) = €840/yearly = total of €5.460/yearly in 2019.
Compared to the current system the savings will be huge (€100.000 X 0.04 (current BIK rate) X 0.42 (income taxrate) = €1.640/yearly (2018). Difference is €3.820 each year.
This is why there will be 0 Tesla’s (S & X) sold next year – the taxrate will just be too high – people will buy cheaper vehicles with a BIK rate of 4% (Kona, Niro, Leaf, eGolf, Zoe, Model 3 (if ever in EU), etc, etc etc)
Ofcourse not, a Tesla is still a good choice no road taxes, low maintanance, low tax on first 50k. Tesla is still the only electric car you can own as your only car if you want to make trips. Nobody wants to wait hours for charging
Wow, I-Pace is going to have good marketshare in the premium segment in the Netherlands this year for the new guys on the block…
First they must produce them.
Magna is cranking them out now, they are stacking up at dealers throughout Europe, but waiting for a software update before deliveries get going.