Jaguar’s importer in the Netherlands expects to sell 3,500 I-PACE this year

Netherlands is experiencing high demand for high-end electric cars this year, caused by upcoming changes in BiK tax rates to a less favorable set up.

Current BEV BIK tax: 4% for full price

for full price From January 1, 2019: 4% tax will be applied only to the amount of up to €50,000. The amount above €50,000 will be taxed 22%

At prices of about €100,000 (many Teslas and Jaguar I-PACE First Edition), purchasing by the end of this year will save you around €10,000 on taxes compared to waiting until next year.

It would explain why Tesla sales surged this year to 1,763 Model S and 1,242 Model X in the first half of the year.

Jaguar I-PACE starts at about €79,180 in the Netherlands (€103,630 for First Edition), which means that the savings are significant.

Importer of Jaguar decided to increase the number of assigned I-PACE from 2,000 to 3,500, which not only is a tremendous result (if those cars actually sell), but also would lead to a record year for Jaguar in the Netherlands (previous best for the brand was 1,427 of all models in year 2000).

