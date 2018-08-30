Iveco’s Electric Acco Hits The Road In Australia

24 M BY MARK KANE

Electric Iveco Acco by SEA Electric will clean up Australia.

SEA Electric, an Australian company engaged in electric powertrains and commercial vehicle conversions, is introducing Australia‘s first, locally manufactured (in Victoria) all-electric truck based on highly popular Iveco Acco.

The truck is equipped with a 220 kWh battery pack, good for up to 250 km (155 miles) with full payload (GVM is 23,500 kg). 85% of the components were sourced locally.

As the Iveco Acco EV is a joint project with waste body equipment manufacturer, Superior Pak, the truck will be used as a waste truck.

“The first truck off the production line is a special order featuring a two-in-one body incorporating an industrial cage with electric ramp for picking up white goods and similar heavy items, while at the rear is a more traditional compactor body, it will be used on a hard waste collection with the City of Casey in Melbourne.”

Rob Wrigley, Superior Pak Managing Director said:

“We’ve had a similar electric powered collection vehicle operating in New Zealand for some time now, and the owners are very pleased with the performance. The payback on the vehicle is attractive as is the low operating costs and lower total cost of ownership.”

Iveco Acco EV specs:

up to 250 km (155 miles) of range at full payload

of range at full payload 220 kWh battery pack (lithium-ion NMC type), 10+ years lifecycle

battery pack (lithium-ion NMC type), 10+ years lifecycle 23,500 kg GVM

top speed limited to 100 km/h (62 mph)

22 kW on-board charger

6×2 and 6×4 versions available

