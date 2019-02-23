Ireland Will Get Its First Electric Bus: A Volvo 7900e
It seems that Ireland was omitted in bus electrification
We have lived to a time when the number of all-electric buses is counted is hundred of thousands globally. There are however still entire countries where there are none.
For example, Ireland will get its first electric bus later this year. It will be a single door 12m Volvo 7900 Electric ordered for Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel.
“This will be the first electric bus to go into operation in Ireland and will provide an efficient and environmentally friendly service for passenger transfers at Dublin Airport.
The partners in the project are Volvo Buses, Crowne Plaza Hotel and energy company ESB. The bus will be deployed at the end of the year on a route which operates between the Crown Plaza, Holiday Inn Express and Terminals 1 and 2 at Dublin Airport.”
The bus will be equipped with a 200 kWh battery and fast charging option up to 150 kW using CCS Combo 2 plug.
The photo above presents one of the eight fully electric Volvo 7900 buses in operation in Harrogate, UK.
Nick Page, Managing Director for Volvo Bus UK & Ireland, said:
“We’re really pleased that the 7900e has been chosen to provide services for these hotels in and around Dublin Airport and that it will be the first electric bus to enter operation anywhere in Ireland.”
“We’ve seen from experience with the 7900e the kind of contribution that can be made to improving air quality. In addition to the UK trials, it has been successfully tried and tested across Europe in countries including Sweden, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg.“
