Ireland Will Get Its First Electric Bus: A Volvo 7900e

BY MARK KANE

It seems that Ireland was omitted in bus electrification

We have lived to a time when the number of all-electric buses is counted is hundred of thousands globally. There are however still entire countries where there are none.

For example, Ireland will get its first electric bus later this year. It will be a single door 12m Volvo 7900 Electric ordered for Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel.

“This will be the first electric bus to go into operation in Ireland and will provide an efficient and environmentally friendly service for passenger transfers at Dublin Airport. The partners in the project are Volvo Buses, Crowne Plaza Hotel and energy company ESB. The bus will be deployed at the end of the year on a route which operates between the Crown Plaza, Holiday Inn Express and Terminals 1 and 2 at Dublin Airport.”

The bus will be equipped with a 200 kWh battery and fast charging option up to 150 kW using CCS Combo 2 plug.

The photo above presents one of the eight fully electric Volvo 7900 buses in operation in Harrogate, UK.

