Infiniti Qs Inspiration Teased Ahead Unveiling In Shanghai

7 M BY MARK KANE

But will it actually be a plug-in?

Infiniti released the first two images of its upcoming new Infiniti Qs Inspiration concept, scheduled for the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show.

The Qs Inspiration is a sports sedan with elevated driving position and high-performance electrified all-wheel drive (e-AWD) powertrain.

The Japanese manufacturer didn’t exactly say it’s all-electric, plug-in hybrid or a non-plug-in hybrid e-Power system. As the brand intends to offer “electric and e-POWER powertrains”, we assume that it could be the second option. Regardless of the concept today, the production version in 2021 still could be all-electric.

“The concept’s all-new flexible architecture has been developed specifically to accommodate high-performance electrified powertrains, and enables a reinterpretation of traditional ‘three-box’ sedan design. INFINITI designers and engineers have been able to adapt the mechanical layout and physical proportions of the car, engaging drivers and keeping them connected to the road, while providing a sense of elevation and control.Sedans have represented the backbone of INFINITI’s lineup since the brand’s inception in 1989, with enthusiast drivers drawn to their abundant power and low center of gravity. Three decades on from the arrival of the technology-laden Q45 sedan, the Qs Inspiration features a low-mounted powertrain and potent e-AWD system engineered to thrill drivers with instantaneous acceleration and sustained power delivery. The raised driving position offers a clearer view of the road ahead, without a raised body to compromise dynamics.”

Christian Meunier, chairman of INFINITI said: