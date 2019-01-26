India Lays Out Grand EV Plan: Chargers At Every Fuel Station
Mandatory charging stations at every fuel station?
There are tons of reports about the planned initiatives to promote electrification in India, that yet needs to materialize.
One of the latest is news that all fuel stations in the country would be obligated to install charging stations.
According to Principal Secretary of Transport K.R. Jyothilal, the government plans to introduce a set of actions:
- Registrations of conventional vehicles to be limited to 10 years. Electric vehicle registration to be unlimited.
- Gradual switch to electric, CNG and LNG vehicles within 5 years
- Mandatory charging stations at every fuel station
Well, to be honest, we are very skeptical about the ambitious plans, which sounds even more aggressive than in rich western countries. Hopefully, electrification will begin and smoothly expand as it’s very important from a air quality standpoint.
Source: thehindu.com
i’m not sure gas stations are the correct model for recharging. They are generally unpleasant places to spend more than a few minutes.’ places with more amenities would be better.
India will ever become a superpower by 2030!
I think having a charger at every fuel station sounds like a great idea, if they’re all level 3 / DC fast charging. But they would all need to be capable of fast charging in order to make sense and avoid traffic congestion in fueling stations.