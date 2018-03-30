In First Half Of 2018, Tesla Outsold Smart, Jaguar Next

1 H BY MARK KANE

Thanks to rapid growth of sales, Tesla is now beginning to overtake other car brands that don’t show the ability to grow.

Globally, during the first half of the year, Tesla outsold smart brand (70,700 to 65,700), which was an easy task because smart is shrinking several percent right now.

The next established brand that soon, in a matter of months, will be left behind Tesla, is Jaguar.

In the second quarter, Jaguar sold some 44,124 cars, while Tesla sold approximately 40,740. The gap of around 3,000 is not going to withstand the Model 3 tsunami that is coming in volume of thousands a week now.

Well, if Tesla sells more than 200,000 cars this year, and hundreds of thousands in the future, we will see similar such news of outselling brands more often in the future.

#Tesla's global sales already greater than @Daimler's Smart brand H1 2018:

Tesla: 70.7k (+50.5% y/y)

Smart: 65.7k (-6.0%) A different sector but nonetheless significant. By 2020 Smart will only be available as BEV electric only drive in N.America and Europe. pic.twitter.com/O14TXwtUz8 — Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) July 10, 2018

Source: EagleAID