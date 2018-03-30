In First Half Of 2018, Tesla Outsold Smart, Jaguar Next

  1. Home
Thanks to rapid growth of sales, Tesla is now beginning to overtake other car brands that don’t show the ability to grow.

Jaguar I-PACE

Globally, during the first half of the year, Tesla outsold smart brand (70,700 to 65,700), which was an easy task because smart is shrinking several percent right now.

The next established brand that soon, in a matter of months, will be left behind Tesla, is Jaguar.

In the second quarter, Jaguar sold some 44,124 cars, while Tesla sold approximately 40,740. The gap of around 3,000 is not going to withstand the Model 3 tsunami that is coming in volume of thousands a week now.

Well, if Tesla sells more than 200,000 cars this year, and hundreds of thousands in the future, we will see similar such news of outselling brands more often in the future.

Tesla already hot on Jaguar’s heels on world stage (Source: EagleAID)

Source: EagleAID

xm

You have to wonder how the short "brain" works, ignoring the massive GOOD NEWS from Tesla these days, is an art, or brain damage.

lamata

I'd Go with "Closed Mindedness" and The Routine "Blinders 0n" "Market Short Thinking" ..A Company Cannot Show a Profit If All The Monies Earned ., That Would Otherwise Be Shown As $$PROFIT"$$ Are Re-Invested Back Into The Company …"TO GROW THE COMPANY"…….I Wonder What it is About That ! , That The Shorts Cannot 0r Simply Refuse to "Comprehend"…………..

ffbj

Simply producing large numbers of vehicles is not a worthy goal, though Ford, GM, would have you believe otherwise, still it's nice to see the premier electric car company starting to hit higher numbers.
Tesla will probably never produce the most cars, just the best and most desirable ones.
Tesla will probably never produce the most cars, just the best and most desirable ones.

