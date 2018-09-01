IKEA Plans For Zero-Emission Last-Mile Deliveries
IKEA is going electric in megacities.
IKEA Group announced, that by 2020, it intends to perform last-mile home deliveries in five major inner cities – Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, and Shanghai – using all-electric or other zero-emission vehicles (sounds like hydrogen fuel cell vehicles).
Reaching 100% EV deliveries in central parts of the largest cities is the base step. By 2025, it could become standard in other IKEA markets.
IKEA Group targets include:
- Zero emission home deliveries, targeting five prioritized inner cities (Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York, Paris and Shanghai) by 2020.
- Aim for 100% of home deliveries by electric vehicles (EV) or other zero-emission solutions by 2025 (aim of 25% by 2020).
- Access to charging stations for EVs across all IKEA Group touchpoints across 30 markets, such as stores, offices, and distribution centers by 2020.
- Aim to halve relative emissions from co-workers and customers travelling to IKEA Group touchpoints by 2030.
Jesper Brodin, CEO, IKEA Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) said:
“We challenge ourselves and inspire others as we can only achieve the change that’s needed together. For us it’s crucial to grow our business in a sustainable way– that’s why we’re speeding up the transition to EV in five inner city areas. By 2020 all our home deliveries in central Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York, Paris and Shanghai will be by EV or other zero emission solutions,”.
Helen Clarkson CEO, The Climate Group said:
“By switching to EVs for home deliveries at this pace, IKEA is setting a strong example for clean transport in city centers, where zero emissions zones will one day become the norm. They are enabling their customers to play a key part in accelerating the roll out of electric vehicles overall,”.
Andrew Steers, President and CEO of the World Resources Institute said:
“IKEA Group has led the world on science based targets and now we can have our BILLY book cases delivered on zero emission vehicles. Thank you,”
Several IKEA stores in Norway have chargingstations. I have used them.