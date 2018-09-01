IKEA Plans For Zero-Emission Last-Mile Deliveries

2 H BY MARK KANE

IKEA is going electric in megacities.

IKEA Group announced, that by 2020, it intends to perform last-mile home deliveries in five major inner cities – Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, and Shanghai – using all-electric or other zero-emission vehicles (sounds like hydrogen fuel cell vehicles).

Reaching 100% EV deliveries in central parts of the largest cities is the base step. By 2025, it could become standard in other IKEA markets.

IKEA Group targets include: Zero emission home deliveries, targeting five prioritized inner cities (Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York, Paris and Shanghai) by 2020.

Aim for 100% of home deliveries by electric vehicles (EV) or other zero-emission solutions by 2025 (aim of 25% by 2020).

Access to charging stations for EVs across all IKEA Group touchpoints across 30 markets, such as stores, offices, and distribution centers by 2020.

Aim to halve relative emissions from co-workers and customers travelling to IKEA Group touchpoints by 2030.