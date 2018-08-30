IIHS: Fatal Tesla Crash Proves Partial Automation Is Risky
Autopilot isn’t perfect.
David Aylor has a job with some pretty interesting perks. Recently, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) manager of active safety testing has been putting miles on a Tesla Model S in an attempt to gauge the effectiveness of its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS). He’s found that the system has some flaws, though, if you’ve been following coverage of a handful of high-profile crashes involving the Tesla vehicles being operated on Autopilot, you likely already knew that.
In particular, Aylor points to the system’s occasional failure to properly handle road splits. It seems that there can be some confusion as to which lines to follow, and if drivers aren’t paying attention, it can lead to a collision. This appears to have been the case in one of the most famous of incidents: the crash that claimed the life of Walter Huang. That incident is outlined in a recent report about autonomous vehicles. Huang’s Model X, with no hands detected on the wheel, seems to have steered itself into a highway divider on Highway 101 in Mountain View, California.
Aylor also brings up a similar incident that was filmed by a driver in Chicago testing for this very situation not long after the Huang crash. In that case, the video of which we’ve embedded below, the car doesn’t seem to know which set of lines to follow, and the driver has to intervene, braking just in front of the gore point.
These incidents, IIHS says, are evidence of the risk that partial autonomous systems can pose. Despite the fact that they found Tesla Autopilot can reduce injuries and damage claims, it is also true that it’s not a perfect system and drivers need to be alert and ready to take control if it runs into trouble. And the problem isn’t limited to Tesla.
The report notes that vehicles from other automakers equipped with Level 2 ADAS systems have also been involved in crashes. Those occurrences, however, haven’t made headlines like those involving the Silicon Valley company. For whatever reason, none of those incidents made it into this particular report either.
The report doesn’t offer much in the way of analysis, but the reason for the danger seems clear. Drivers, used to a system that works perfectly a very high percentage of the time, can be caught off guard when suddenly it experiences difficulty. Tesla has addressed this by making the system give more frequent reminders if it detects a driver’s hands aren’t on the wheel.
While Tesla owners using Autopilot will always have to pay attention, the system is getting better. As more improvements that will eventually become part of its “full self-driving” (FSD) feature are implemented, it remains imperative, perhaps even more so, that drivers keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel. It seems reasonable to assume that as situations that require driver intervention become rarer, drivers may be less prepared for them.
Source: IIHS
13 Comments on "IIHS: Fatal Tesla Crash Proves Partial Automation Is Risky"
Partial automation at 55 MPH is risky. Partial automation at 12 MPH (most of Los Angeles freeway speed limit) is very safe. Have the system disengage as soon as speed picks up, and it’d be fine, allowing me to read IEV instead of staring at “moron on board” sticker.
Slow and steady wins the (autonomous) race. That’s why GM/Cruise is going with low speed AVs in urban environments first. Gotta learn to walk before you run like Usain BOLT. 😀
Urban is harder than 55 MPH on freeway. Have “LA freeway” mode, because that is the easiest; no pedestrians, no bicycles, no nothing except for car in front, yet speed is only 12 MPH.
Bahahaha!
Good one. It’s true, the speed limit on our freeways is “regulated”.
You wouldn’t think it would be the case, but apparently much of the problem is the name ‘AUTOPILOT’ itself.
I’m sure Tesla owners like to think of themselves as “Smarter than the average Bear” (aka YOGI), but these otherwise intelligent people (smart enough to afford the down payment on one, at least) end up in deadly collisions since they must have thought that the system is more of an actual autopilot than it is.
I don’t see much point in any system that requires constant attention and also control of the steering wheel. To me, it is harder to drive than simply doing it the old-fashioned way, since it would be more of a surprise to me if I suddenly HAD to take control without notice. At least there are no additional safety surprises FROM THE CAR when driving yourself. In that sense, it is obvious (to me at least), that such systems are in fact more dangerous than simply driving yourself.
Now systems that jostle you a bit if you are day dreaming or falling asleep – those systems obviously increase safety.
There are uses for systems like AP. LA traffic is horrible and AP does wery well in it. It’s at high speeds that i would feel uncomfortable using it. Tesla made a mistake of not stepping in sooner to address and make it clear what AP is for. Having the info in the manual is not enough when everyone on the web and tv talks about it as if a real self driving system. Keep the name, just make sure people understand it’s not to be taken literally.
All radar-controlled cruise control systems PURPOSELY ignore stationary objects. This is to avoid the many false positives (ie. panic stops) when the system detects something like a wall on a curved piece of road or a beer can in the street. IOW, it’s not that the car cannot detect a stationary object, it’s the software ignoring it.
Are you sure about this? If so, Tesla is using pretty crappy (aka, basic) radar. I expected better.
Looks like roads need to be painted better, or Autopilot needs to disengage when it’s confused or can’t detect both lines.
Disengage is what other systems i tested do when the lines are not well defined. Do you have AP on yours?
The nVidia chip set can already drive on a dirt road. Lines are not needed for FSD. Better software is needed.
Musk still claims that FSD is an incremental upgrade from AP. This is not easily done without a full system redesign. Thus GM and others have two separate design efforts. Full autonomy and driver-assist. It may not be possible to improve driver assist to be fully autonomous. It is probably possible, although overkill, to detune FSD to driver-assist.
My Leaf with ProPilot always gets confused by off ramps. That’s why I prefer to not to drive in the right most lane if there is more than one lane. If there is an off ramp and I’m in the right lane I always pull the wheel a little to left until I get past the off ramp.