IIHS: Fatal Tesla Crash Proves Partial Automation Is Risky

Autopilot isn’t perfect.

David Aylor has a job with some pretty interesting perks. Recently, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) manager of active safety testing has been putting miles on a Tesla Model S in an attempt to gauge the effectiveness of its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS). He’s found that the system has some flaws, though, if you’ve been following coverage of a handful of high-profile crashes involving the Tesla vehicles being operated on Autopilot, you likely already knew that.

In particular, Aylor points to the system’s occasional failure to properly handle road splits. It seems that there can be some confusion as to which lines to follow, and if drivers aren’t paying attention, it can lead to a collision. This appears to have been the case in one of the most famous of incidents: the crash that claimed the life of Walter Huang. That incident is outlined in a recent report about autonomous vehicles. Huang’s Model X, with no hands detected on the wheel, seems to have steered itself into a highway divider on Highway 101 in Mountain View, California.

Aylor also brings up a similar incident that was filmed by a driver in Chicago testing for this very situation not long after the Huang crash. In that case, the video of which we’ve embedded below, the car doesn’t seem to know which set of lines to follow, and the driver has to intervene, braking just in front of the gore point.

These incidents, IIHS says, are evidence of the risk that partial autonomous systems can pose. Despite the fact that they found Tesla Autopilot can reduce injuries and damage claims, it is also true that it’s not a perfect system and drivers need to be alert and ready to take control if it runs into trouble. And the problem isn’t limited to Tesla.

The report notes that vehicles from other automakers equipped with Level 2 ADAS systems have also been involved in crashes. Those occurrences, however, haven’t made headlines like those involving the Silicon Valley company. For whatever reason, none of those incidents made it into this particular report either.

The report doesn’t offer much in the way of analysis, but the reason for the danger seems clear. Drivers, used to a system that works perfectly a very high percentage of the time, can be caught off guard when suddenly it experiences difficulty. Tesla has addressed this by making the system give more frequent reminders if it detects a driver’s hands aren’t on the wheel.

While Tesla owners using Autopilot will always have to pay attention, the system is getting better. As more improvements that will eventually become part of its “full self-driving” (FSD) feature are implemented, it remains imperative, perhaps even more so, that drivers keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel. It seems reasonable to assume that as situations that require driver intervention become rarer, drivers may be less prepared for them.

13 Comments on "IIHS: Fatal Tesla Crash Proves Partial Automation Is Risky"

BoltEV (was SparkEV)

Partial automation at 55 MPH is risky. Partial automation at 12 MPH (most of Los Angeles freeway speed limit) is very safe. Have the system disengage as soon as speed picks up, and it'd be fine, allowing me to read IEV instead of staring at "moron on board" sticker.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
bro1999

Slow and steady wins the (autonomous) race. That's why GM/Cruise is going with low speed AVs in urban environments first. Gotta learn to walk before you run like Usain BOLT. 😀

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

Urban is harder than 55 MPH on freeway. Have "LA freeway" mode, because that is the easiest; no pedestrians, no bicycles, no nothing except for car in front, yet speed is only 12 MPH.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
Mark.ca

Bahahaha!
Good one. It's true, the speed limit on our freeways is "regulated".

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Bill Howland

You wouldn't think it would be the case, but apparently much of the problem is the name 'AUTOPILOT' itself.

I'm sure Tesla owners like to think of themselves as "Smarter than the average Bear" (aka YOGI), but these otherwise intelligent people (smart enough to afford the down payment on one, at least) end up in deadly collisions since they must have thought that the system is more of an actual autopilot than it is.

I don't see much point in any system that requires constant attention and also control of the steering wheel. To me, it is harder to drive than simply doing it the old-fashioned way, since it would be more of a surprise to me if I suddenly HAD to take control without notice. At least there are no additional safety surprises FROM THE CAR when driving yourself. In that sense, it is obvious (to me at least), that such systems are in fact more dangerous than simply driving yourself.

Now systems that jostle you a bit if you are day dreaming or falling asleep – those systems obviously increase safety.

Now systems that jostle you a bit if you are day dreaming or falling asleep – those systems obviously increase safety.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Mark.ca

There are uses for systems like AP. LA traffic is horrible and AP does wery well in it. It's at high speeds that i would feel uncomfortable using it. Tesla made a mistake of not stepping in sooner to address and make it clear what AP is for. Having the info in the manual is not enough when everyone on the web and tv talks about it as if a real self driving system. Keep the name, just make sure people understand it's not to be taken literally.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Roy_H
Autopilot is still a work in progress, and Elon keeps telling us it will be perfected 6 months from now. So far they have done a remarkable job of being able to follow car in front, reading speed limit and stop signs, warning or preventing turning into the adjacent lane if there is a car there. They have not solved the problem of detecting stationary objects in the road ahead. Teslas have run full speed into a parked fire truck, lamp post, semi-trailers, and cement road divider. No attempt to slow down at all before collision. Tesla has emphasized that the driver must remain alert and able to take over in an instant. I think the best way to ensure the driver is alert, is to not let him use Autopilot. Tesla uses an array of cameras, sonar and front radar to detect objects around it. Based on the above accidents, it appears there is heavy reliance on the radar and little or no reliance on the cameras to determine distance to objects ahead. Radar works best when its signal can be reflected back by a metal surface. It does not work well on humans, wood, plastic etc. It does…
Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Loboc

All radar-controlled cruise control systems PURPOSELY ignore stationary objects. This is to avoid the many false positives (ie. panic stops) when the system detects something like a wall on a curved piece of road or a beer can in the street. IOW, it's not that the car cannot detect a stationary object, it's the software ignoring it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

Are you sure about this? If so, Tesla is using pretty crappy (aka, basic) radar. I expected better.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
Kdawg

Looks like roads need to be painted better, or Autopilot needs to disengage when it's confused or can't detect both lines.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Mark.ca

Disengage is what other systems i tested do when the lines are not well defined. Do you have AP on yours?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago
Loboc

The nVidia chip set can already drive on a dirt road. Lines are not needed for FSD. Better software is needed.

Musk still claims that FSD is an incremental upgrade from AP. This is not easily done without a full system redesign. Thus GM and others have two separate design efforts. Full autonomy and driver-assist. It may not be possible to improve driver assist to be fully autonomous. It is probably possible, although overkill, to detune FSD to driver-assist.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
31 seconds ago
Texas Leaf

My Leaf with ProPilot always gets confused by off ramps. That's why I prefer to not to drive in the right most lane if there is more than one lane. If there is an off ramp and I'm in the right lane I always pull the wheel a little to left until I get past the off ramp.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago