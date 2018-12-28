  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Plug-In Electric Car Sales In November Hit Almost 8,000

Hyundai Plug-In Electric Car Sales In November Hit Almost 8,000

36 M BY MARK KANE

Kona Electric alone exceeds 5,400!

Hyundai continues its record series, reaching 7,909 plug-in electric car sales in November, which is 164% more than a year ago.

Other good news is that plug-ins now account for 4.8% of total volume for the month (2.9% average for the year). Previous best was 4.3% in October, so the progress is significant on a monthly basis.

Additionally, Hyundai sold some 182 NEXO hydrogen fuel cell cars (781 YTD, incl. 587 in South Korea).

Hyundai news
Hyundai Kona Electric Sales Soar Past 10,000 In South Korea
Hyundai Kona Electric Gets Shockingly Low Price Tag In US
Hyundai Kona Electric Thermal Management System Explained

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – November 2018

Hyundai primarily is increasing sales of its flagship electric car, the Kona Electric, both in South Korea and globally.

Sales by model:

Total cumulative sales of Kona Electric now exceed 17,400

Categories: Hyundai, Sales

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!