Hyundai Plug-In Electric Car Sales In November Hit Almost 8,000

Kona Electric alone exceeds 5,400!

Hyundai continues its record series, reaching 7,909 plug-in electric car sales in November, which is 164% more than a year ago.

Other good news is that plug-ins now account for 4.8% of total volume for the month (2.9% average for the year). Previous best was 4.3% in October, so the progress is significant on a monthly basis.

Additionally, Hyundai sold some 182 NEXO hydrogen fuel cell cars (781 YTD, incl. 587 in South Korea).

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – November 2018

Hyundai primarily is increasing sales of its flagship electric car, the Kona Electric, both in South Korea and globally.

Sales by model:

Total cumulative sales of Kona Electric now exceed 17,400