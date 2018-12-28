Hyundai Plug-In Electric Car Sales In November Hit Almost 8,000
36 M BY MARK KANE
Kona Electric alone exceeds 5,400!
Hyundai continues its record series, reaching 7,909 plug-in electric car sales in November, which is 164% more than a year ago.
Other good news is that plug-ins now account for 4.8% of total volume for the month (2.9% average for the year). Previous best was 4.3% in October, so the progress is significant on a monthly basis.
Additionally, Hyundai sold some 182 NEXO hydrogen fuel cell cars (781 YTD, incl. 587 in South Korea).
Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – November 2018
Hyundai primarily is increasing sales of its flagship electric car, the Kona Electric, both in South Korea and globally.
Sales by model:
- Kona Electric – 5,408 (2,906 in Sout Korea and 2,502 exported)
- IONIQ Electric – 1,626
- IONIQ Plug-In – 743
- Sonata Plug-In – 132
Total cumulative sales of Kona Electric now exceed 17,400
