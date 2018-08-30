1 H BY MARK KANE

Hyundai Kona Electric positively received once again.

After a first look at the interior of Kia e-Niro in Paris, the Toronto Electric Vehicle Association (TEVA) checked out its sibling Hyundai Kona Electric, but this time besides an overview of the interior, there is a test drive review at the fairs.

According to the review, the Kona Electric is smaller than e-Niro, and feels tighter inside. If one would need an EV for the family, the better choice would be probably the e-Niro, although Kona Electric should be less expensive and maybe fit better for city driving.

TEVA seems very pleased with the driving experience of the Kona Electric. It’s quick in Sport mode, has great range, quick charging capability (up to 100 kW) and can be well equipped.

Short-range Battery / Motor spec:

39.2 kWh battery – 300 km (186 miles) range (WLTP)

99 kW, 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)

0-62 mph (100 kmh) in 9.3 seconds

104 mph (167 km/h) top speed

7.2 kW on-board charger and 100 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability

Long-range Battery / Motor spec: