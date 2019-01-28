  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Kona Electric Gets Priced In U.S: SEL, Limited, Ultimate

Hyundai Kona Electric Gets Priced In U.S: SEL, Limited, Ultimate

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 23

Available in SEL, Limited and Ultimate.

Hyundai has officially announced the pricing breakdowns for the three versions of Kona Electric to be sold in the U.S.

more Kona Electric Info
Hyundai Kona Electric Gets Shockingly Low Price Tag In US
Watch Hyundai Kona Electric Accelerate To Top Speed
Hyundai Kona Electric Deliveries Now Underway In Canada: Video

Let’s cut right to the chase here.

The cheapest version of the Kona Electric is the SEL:

150 kW (201 HP) Electric Motor

Single-speed Reduction Gear

$36,450

The mid-level Kona Electric is called Limited:

150 kW (201 HP) Electric Motor

Single-speed Reduction Gear

$41,150

And the priciest version is Ultimate:

150 kW (201 HP) Electric Motor

Single-speed Reduction Gear

$44,650

All three versions come with the same 64-kWh battery pack and the same electric range rating of 258 miles.

You’ll find a complete breakdown of standard / optional equipment on all three versions of the Kona Electric here.

* Freight Charges for the 2019 MY Kona EV are $1,045.

12 photos
Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric

Some additional details in the press release below:

HYUNDAI ANNOUNCES 2019 KONA ELECTRIC PRICING VIEW ONLINE

2019 Kona Electric Pricing Detail:

New Electric CUV offers Youthful Design, Sporty Driving Character, Leading Safety Technology and Advanced Infotainment Features in an

Affordable, Compact Footprint

Abundant Suite of Standard Safety Equipment

Hyundai today announced pricing for its convention-breaking Kona Electric CUV. Kona Electric rides on an all-new CUV platform and is Hyundai’s first compact electric crossover for the U.S. market, appealing to consumers with active, eco-focused lifestyles of all kinds. Kona Electric’s exterior styling features voluminous, aggressive body styling complemented by a low and wide stance for great looks and confident handling in a variety of urban and adventure-oriented driving environments. 2019 Kona Electric models are produced in Ulsan, Korea and are available now, with initial availability in California and subsequently in the ZEV-focused states in the western and northeastern regions of the U.S. market.

SEL

150 kW (201 HP) Electric Motor

Single-speed Reduction Gear

$36,450

Limited

150 kW (201 HP) Electric Motor

Single-speed Reduction Gear

$41,150

Ultimate

150 kW (201 HP) Electric Motor

Single-speed Reduction Gear

$44,650

 

* Freight Charges for the 2019MY Kona EV are $1,045.

https://www.hyundainews.com/models/hyundai-kona-2019-kona_electric/pricing

Categories: Hyundai

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

23 Comments on "Hyundai Kona Electric Gets Priced In U.S: SEL, Limited, Ultimate"

newest oldest most voted
Benz

The price of the Hyundai Kona Electric SEL is about the same as the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Which of these two EV models would you prefer?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Spoonman.

Unlike on the Bolt, the base trim of the Kona has smart safety features – automatic braking and so forth.

But none of it matters in the US if they only ship 150 here per month.

Vote Up11-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Prsnep

There’s no chance they’d ship so few Konas to the US.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
49 minutes ago
Eric Cote

With only CA availability early on, it’s going to be that few for a while. Hopefully it increases at some point.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
37 minutes ago
Hauer

The model 3 MR.

Vote Up8-6Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Chris O

Definitely Model 3 SR territory which could be a problem for Hyundai because the ICE version of this model would have a very hard time competing against a 3-Series BMW at the same price. This is not a premium vehicle.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 seconds ago
Cypress

Probably able to get a Bolt lower than MSRP in most places.

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago
Cypress

The Bolt has a little more space and is a bit quicker. But would need to test drive the Kona for a fair comparison, and since I’m not in a ZEV mandate state, I probably won’t be able to for a few years.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
Cypress

Since CA is going to be the initial market, looking at prices for the Bolt in CA, you can find fully loaded Premier trims for under the MSRP of the SEL Kona.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
37 minutes ago
William

The Bolt availablity is pay and play today, and well “under the MSRP”!

The Kona EV is going to need some time to deal with its very limited slow rollout here in California, not to mention the slow rollout in 2020 for the rest of the US.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
Texas Leaf

Considering the Ultimate comes standard with Stop&Go Adaptive Cruise Control, that’s a excellent deal. With the Federal Tax Credit and the Texas rebate I could knock $10k off of MSRP. If the Kona Electric was available in Texas I would be trying to trade my Leaf in TODAY, with the rollout Hyundai has planned I may have to wait a very long time.

But that’s probably a good thing. I would like to wait a while and see if any serious issues on the Kona Electric show up. I jumped the gun on my 2018 Leaf and got stuck with a car that charges v—e—r—y s—l—o—w on long trips.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Jeff

You probably know that Nissan has an update on the charging problem you mentioned. If not I’m happy to be the first to tell you. 😁

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
29 minutes ago
wavelet

You know that that update is Europe-only, right? Nissan has expressly said it hasn’t heard complaints in the US so won’t be rolling it out there.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago
William

He (T.L.) knows, and its (software update) for the Leafs in Europe only (so far).

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
Steven Loveday

Only in Europe. https://insideevs.com/nissan-leaf-rapidgate-software-fix-europe/

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
Adam

Could any of you with access to Hyundai PR verify if the US version keeps the Lane Follow Assist (LFA) of the EU version? Hyundai typically ditched this feature for the US market and it would be a bummer if in addition to the heat pump and battery heating they ditched this too.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Adam

After going through the PDFs of the trims and comparing to the EU trims, looks like LFA (Propilot-like lane centering) is not even an option in the US. In terms of value, this is leaving quite the bad taste in my mouth given that even at $45K, Hyundai will not give you the features for the very same car that they sell elsewhere. The overall package is nice, but they really cut out the important under-the-hood engineering bits that EV and tech car enthusiasts care about.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
Cypress

Maybe the lawsuit happy US market scares them away.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
Adam

Or they are being greedy. Unless something changes, the specs on the U.S. site for the sister company Kia Niro EV indicate that a heat pump, battery heater, and LFA WILL ALL BE AVAILABLE. Definitely worthwhile to consider when they finally make it available (even latest article says available end of 2018, but obviously that didn’t happen)

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
Cypress

No more details on rollout timing? When are they going to get to the US?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
Jeff

I’m disappointed at the price. Hyundai had great value for the money in the past. With no heater for their thermal management and the cramped rear seats they’ll have to do better than this on pricing. The federal rebate still exists for their cars so there is that but I’d hoped for a $34K base model.
I’m still happy with my end of year purchase of the Bolt for 34K plus the full 10K state+federal rebate.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago
Eddie

Let’s not forget…..

Single-speed Reduction Gear

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
14 minutes ago
Viking79

Looking through the features I see maybe $2,000 or $3,000 worth of difference between the SE and the Ultimate. How do they figure the Ultimate is worth $8,000 more?

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago