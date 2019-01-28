Hyundai Kona Electric Gets Priced In U.S: SEL, Limited, Ultimate

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Available in SEL, Limited and Ultimate.

Hyundai has officially announced the pricing breakdowns for the three versions of Kona Electric to be sold in the U.S.

Let’s cut right to the chase here.

The cheapest version of the Kona Electric is the SEL:

150 kW (201 HP) Electric Motor Single-speed Reduction Gear $36,450

The mid-level Kona Electric is called Limited:

150 kW (201 HP) Electric Motor Single-speed Reduction Gear $41,150

And the priciest version is Ultimate:

150 kW (201 HP) Electric Motor Single-speed Reduction Gear $44,650

All three versions come with the same 64-kWh battery pack and the same electric range rating of 258 miles.

You’ll find a complete breakdown of standard / optional equipment on all three versions of the Kona Electric here.

* Freight Charges for the 2019 MY Kona EV are $1,045.

Some additional details in the press release below: