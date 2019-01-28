Hyundai Kona Electric Gets Priced In U.S: SEL, Limited, Ultimate
Available in SEL, Limited and Ultimate.
Hyundai has officially announced the pricing breakdowns for the three versions of Kona Electric to be sold in the U.S.
Let’s cut right to the chase here.
The cheapest version of the Kona Electric is the SEL:
150 kW (201 HP) Electric Motor
Single-speed Reduction Gear
$36,450
The mid-level Kona Electric is called Limited:
150 kW (201 HP) Electric Motor
Single-speed Reduction Gear
$41,150
And the priciest version is Ultimate:
150 kW (201 HP) Electric Motor
Single-speed Reduction Gear
$44,650
All three versions come with the same 64-kWh battery pack and the same electric range rating of 258 miles.
You’ll find a complete breakdown of standard / optional equipment on all three versions of the Kona Electric here.
* Freight Charges for the 2019 MY Kona EV are $1,045.
Some additional details in the press release below:
HYUNDAI ANNOUNCES 2019 KONA ELECTRIC PRICING VIEW ONLINE
2019 Kona Electric Pricing Detail:
New Electric CUV offers Youthful Design, Sporty Driving Character, Leading Safety Technology and Advanced Infotainment Features in an
Affordable, Compact Footprint
Abundant Suite of Standard Safety Equipment
Hyundai today announced pricing for its convention-breaking Kona Electric CUV. Kona Electric rides on an all-new CUV platform and is Hyundai’s first compact electric crossover for the U.S. market, appealing to consumers with active, eco-focused lifestyles of all kinds. Kona Electric’s exterior styling features voluminous, aggressive body styling complemented by a low and wide stance for great looks and confident handling in a variety of urban and adventure-oriented driving environments. 2019 Kona Electric models are produced in Ulsan, Korea and are available now, with initial availability in California and subsequently in the ZEV-focused states in the western and northeastern regions of the U.S. market.
23 Comments on "Hyundai Kona Electric Gets Priced In U.S: SEL, Limited, Ultimate"
The price of the Hyundai Kona Electric SEL is about the same as the Chevrolet Bolt EV.
Which of these two EV models would you prefer?
Unlike on the Bolt, the base trim of the Kona has smart safety features – automatic braking and so forth.
But none of it matters in the US if they only ship 150 here per month.
There’s no chance they’d ship so few Konas to the US.
With only CA availability early on, it’s going to be that few for a while. Hopefully it increases at some point.
The model 3 MR.
Definitely Model 3 SR territory which could be a problem for Hyundai because the ICE version of this model would have a very hard time competing against a 3-Series BMW at the same price. This is not a premium vehicle.
Probably able to get a Bolt lower than MSRP in most places.
The Bolt has a little more space and is a bit quicker. But would need to test drive the Kona for a fair comparison, and since I’m not in a ZEV mandate state, I probably won’t be able to for a few years.
Since CA is going to be the initial market, looking at prices for the Bolt in CA, you can find fully loaded Premier trims for under the MSRP of the SEL Kona.
The Bolt availablity is pay and play today, and well “under the MSRP”!
The Kona EV is going to need some time to deal with its very limited slow rollout here in California, not to mention the slow rollout in 2020 for the rest of the US.
Considering the Ultimate comes standard with Stop&Go Adaptive Cruise Control, that’s a excellent deal. With the Federal Tax Credit and the Texas rebate I could knock $10k off of MSRP. If the Kona Electric was available in Texas I would be trying to trade my Leaf in TODAY, with the rollout Hyundai has planned I may have to wait a very long time.
But that’s probably a good thing. I would like to wait a while and see if any serious issues on the Kona Electric show up. I jumped the gun on my 2018 Leaf and got stuck with a car that charges v—e—r—y s—l—o—w on long trips.
You probably know that Nissan has an update on the charging problem you mentioned. If not I’m happy to be the first to tell you. 😁
You know that that update is Europe-only, right? Nissan has expressly said it hasn’t heard complaints in the US so won’t be rolling it out there.
He (T.L.) knows, and its (software update) for the Leafs in Europe only (so far).
Only in Europe. https://insideevs.com/nissan-leaf-rapidgate-software-fix-europe/
Could any of you with access to Hyundai PR verify if the US version keeps the Lane Follow Assist (LFA) of the EU version? Hyundai typically ditched this feature for the US market and it would be a bummer if in addition to the heat pump and battery heating they ditched this too.
After going through the PDFs of the trims and comparing to the EU trims, looks like LFA (Propilot-like lane centering) is not even an option in the US. In terms of value, this is leaving quite the bad taste in my mouth given that even at $45K, Hyundai will not give you the features for the very same car that they sell elsewhere. The overall package is nice, but they really cut out the important under-the-hood engineering bits that EV and tech car enthusiasts care about.
Maybe the lawsuit happy US market scares them away.
Or they are being greedy. Unless something changes, the specs on the U.S. site for the sister company Kia Niro EV indicate that a heat pump, battery heater, and LFA WILL ALL BE AVAILABLE. Definitely worthwhile to consider when they finally make it available (even latest article says available end of 2018, but obviously that didn’t happen)
No more details on rollout timing? When are they going to get to the US?
I’m disappointed at the price. Hyundai had great value for the money in the past. With no heater for their thermal management and the cramped rear seats they’ll have to do better than this on pricing. The federal rebate still exists for their cars so there is that but I’d hoped for a $34K base model.
I’m still happy with my end of year purchase of the Bolt for 34K plus the full 10K state+federal rebate.
Let’s not forget…..
Single-speed Reduction Gear
Looking through the features I see maybe $2,000 or $3,000 worth of difference between the SE and the Ultimate. How do they figure the Ultimate is worth $8,000 more?