Let’s Take A Close Look At How An Electric Car Works

LEARN HOW AN ELECTRIC CAR WORKS [INFOGRAPHIC]

There are many reasons why Tesla has taken the automotive world by storm. Of course, one big reason is that Elon Musk decided to make his car company an electric car company. And electric cars have inherent advantages over their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts.

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX. Authored by Matt Pressman.

Above: A look at the ludicrously-quick Tesla Model S P100D (Image: Tesla)

Electric cars not only create less pollution than gas-powered cars, but they often outperform ICE cars off the line. For example, a Tesla Model S P100DL has a mind-blowing 0 to 60 MPH time of 2.28 seconds, arguably the quickest production car available for sale today.

That said, do you know the basics of how an EV works? If not, don’t fret — The Zebra has you covered. The auto insurance experts examined how electric cars work and note, “When Nikola Tesla invented the alternating current motor in 1887, he paved the way for the [advent] of the electric vehicle more than a century later.”

Above: The BMW i3 at a public charger (Source: The Zebra)

Fast forward and EVs could make gas- and diesel-powered vehicles obsolete by the year 2025, “effectively ending the reign of the internal combustion engine.” Gaining traction, “acceptance of electric vehicles into car culture has already begun, with the Tesla Model S winning the Motor Trend Car of the Year in 2013.” Then, in 2017, the all-electric Chevy Bolt went on to win Motor Trend Car of the Year.

Furthermore, “Understanding how an electric vehicle works is actually much simpler than understanding how a gas- or diesel-powered car works.” From learning the difference between alternating and direct current to making sense of regenerative braking — this animated infographic can be a handy tool to gain insight into how an electric car works…

INFOGRAPHIC

*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.