Honda Clarity PHEV Outsells Toyota Prius Prime Plug-In Hybrid Again
Clarity PHEV crowned plug-in hybrid champ in U.S. last month, but just barely.
Believe it or not, for the third time in a row now, the Honda Clarity PHEV topped the plug-in hybrid sales chart.
For three consecutive months, we estimate the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid outsold the Toyota Prius Prime in the U.S. However, the margin of victory in February was super slim. Like down to the wire type stuff.
By logging a confirmed sales total of 2,770 units in December 2018, the Clarity PHEV outsold all other plug-in hybrids offered in the U.S. for the first time ever. Then, it again topped the PHEV sales chart in January by edging out the Toyota Prius Prime. Clarity PHEV sales for January checked in at 1,192 units, to the Prime’s reported 1,123. But in February, the race tightened up considerably with just 8 sales separating the two models. Clarity PHEV sales came in officially at 1,213 to Prius Prime estimated sales of 1,205 in February.
The Clarity’s rise to the top came shortly after Chevrolet announced the death of the Volt. With Volt sales now dwindling, the Clarity PHEV’s only real challenger is the Toyota Prius Prime,
However, if we include pure electric cars in the mix, the Tesla Model 3 easily takes the #1 spot with 5,750 estimated U.S. sales in February.
The Clarity PHEV is spacious for a plug-in hybrid. Additionally, its electric range is on the high side at 47 miles, which is only outdone by the Volt’s 53-mile electric rating.
The Honda Clarity comes in three distinct versions. There’s the aforementioned plug-in hybrid, which is the highest volume car of the trio. However, Honda also offers a pure battery-electric version, as well as a hydrogen fuel-cell Clarity.
Here’s the breakdown for each version of the Clarity in regards to sales in the U.S. last month:
- Clarity Plug-in Hybrid – 1,213
- Clarity Electric – 68
- Clarity Fuel Cell – 0
My faith in humanity may be renewed! People had to realize the PP is POS at some point!
Hopefully the trend continues and Toyota realizes they can’t keep releasing substandard PHEVs and fighting BEVs.
The only reason why the Prius Prime is doing so well is because when someone goes to Toyota to buy a Prius, after the tax credit the Prime is cheaper than a regular Prius! Which is why the Prime has cannibalized Prius sales.
Personally I think Toyota is wasting their tax credits on the Prime. They should have put in a larger battery and make use of the full 7.5k, instead they just get only 4k in tax credits that gets eaten out of their 200k pool.
I think Toyota is just scared that if they put in a large enough battery, people will notice they can just drive on battery only and move to a full BEV for their next car.
Anyways, its good to see the clarity phev do well and hope more manufacturers offer PHEVs with more range than an average commute.