Honda Clarity PHEV Outsells Toyota Prius Prime Plug-In Hybrid Again

Believe it or not, for the third time in a row now, the Honda Clarity PHEV topped the plug-in hybrid sales chart.

For three consecutive months, we estimate the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid outsold the Toyota Prius Prime in the U.S. However, the margin of victory in February was super slim. Like down to the wire type stuff.

By logging a confirmed sales total of 2,770 units in December 2018, the Clarity PHEV outsold all other plug-in hybrids offered in the U.S. for the first time ever. Then, it again topped the PHEV sales chart in January by edging out the Toyota Prius Prime. Clarity PHEV sales for January checked in at 1,192 units, to the Prime’s reported 1,123. But in February, the race tightened up considerably with just 8 sales separating the two models. Clarity PHEV sales came in officially at 1,213 to Prius Prime estimated sales of 1,205 in February.

The Clarity’s rise to the top came shortly after Chevrolet announced the death of the Volt. With Volt sales now dwindling, the Clarity PHEV’s only real challenger is the Toyota Prius Prime,

However, if we include pure electric cars in the mix, the Tesla Model 3 easily takes the #1 spot with 5,750 estimated U.S. sales in February.

The Clarity PHEV is spacious for a plug-in hybrid. Additionally, its electric range is on the high side at 47 miles, which is only outdone by the Volt’s 53-mile electric rating.

The Honda Clarity comes in three distinct versions. There’s the aforementioned plug-in hybrid, which is the highest volume car of the trio. However, Honda also offers a pure battery-electric version, as well as a hydrogen fuel-cell Clarity.

Here’s the breakdown for each version of the Clarity in regards to sales in the U.S. last month: