Holden Time Attack Concept Racer does 0-62 mph in 1.25 seconds, at least virtually

GM’s Holden presents probably the most groundbreaking concept racing electric vehicle that we’ve ever seen – the Holden Time Attack Concept Racer.

With 1 MW of power from four motors (all-wheel drive and torque vectoring), four three-speed gearboxes and weight of just 900 kg, it’s expected to go 0-100km/h (62 mph) in 1.25 seconds! The battery is small, just 25 kWh as the vehicle is envisioned for single-lap time attack (simulated Mount Panorama Lap Time is 1:29.30), however it can be charged in 90 seconds at 1 MW of power!

There are a lot of systems in the car that in the automotive industry are fantasy, like the four Cyclo-gyro fans, with actuated blades enabling variable thrust direction and force for ultra-high downforce levels (powered by 4 Switch Reluctance Motors (SRM), each up to 50kW, 50,000rpm). The other thing is a special powertrain cooling system with liquid-to-gas phase change materials that change phases, while absorbing heat.

Everything sounds cool, that is until we read it’s just a digital advertisement for the advanced skills, capability and technology of the GM Holden team.

Holden Time Attack Concept Racer spec:

0-100km/h (62 mph): 1.25 sec

Top Speed: 480km/h (298 mph)

Reconfigurable Graphene Hybrid Power Pack – 90 MJ (25 kWh) of usable capacity

Full charge in 90 seconds (1000kW, 800V, 1250A)

1 MW (1,000 kW) / 1,340hp of power and 3,240 Nm of torque, all-wheel drive with full programmable Torque Vectoring Traction Control at each corner. Four 250 kW Axial Flux Permanent Magnet Electric Motor Drives x 4 (Inboard mounted), 5,000 rpm maximum eevolutions

