Nearly 50% Of Tesla Model 3 Registrations In First Half Were In California
Nearly 1 in 2 Tesla Model 3 was sold in California
According to the latest reports, almost half of all Model 3 sold during the first half of the year were sold in California.
Tesla reported 26,631 Model 3 deliveries (U.S. and Canada), while the number of new registrations in California was 12,674 for the period (or 47.6% of total volume or 53% of total volume in the U.S.).
Similarly, California represents roughly half of the total all-electric car sales in U.S. – 33,015 at market share of 3.3%. In the second quarter, BEVs began a march to outsell hybrids:
38.4% of BEVs in California are Tesla Model 3, while when adding Model S (4,993) and Model X (3,962) we get 65.5% (21,629 out of 33,015).
Half of US Tesla Model 3 registrations during H1 stayed in #California.
That's 12,674 Californian Model 3 H1 2018 registrations
IHS/schmidtmatthias.de pic.twitter.com/kFgGtgdXCM
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) August 22, 2018
Over 50% of US electric BEV vehicles in H1 2018 were registered in #California
California's electric (BEV) vehicle share of total sales in H1 grew to 3.3%, recording 33,015 registrations (more than any European market)
Underlines significance of California
IHS/hybridcars pic.twitter.com/ny47mXSPnF
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) August 22, 2018
BEV full electric Light-Vehicles came close to outselling HEV hybrids in California in Q2 2018#HEV Hybrid: 20,595#BEV: 19,048#PHEV: 16,088
IHS/schmidtmatthias.de pic.twitter.com/jxQ0TdXeH9
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) August 22, 2018
Source: California Auto Outlook – Q2’2018 – California New Car Dealers Association
It’s the chicken and the egg , which California incentives both solutions
Makes sense to focus on California. Logistics are better with shorter delivery and more density for service.