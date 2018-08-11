  1. Home
  3. Nearly 50% Of Tesla Model 3 Registrations In First Half Were In California

Tesla Model 3

Nearly 1 in 2 Tesla Model 3 was sold in California

According to the latest reports, almost half of all Model 3 sold during the first half of the year were sold in California.

Tesla reported 26,631 Model 3 deliveries (U.S. and Canada), while the number of new registrations in California was 12,674 for the period (or 47.6% of total volume or 53% of total volume in the U.S.).

Similarly, California represents roughly half of the total all-electric car sales in U.S. – 33,015 at market share of 3.3%. In the second quarter, BEVs began a march to outsell hybrids:

Hybrid and Electric Car Market Share in California (source: California New Car Dealers Association)

38.4% of BEVs in California are Tesla Model 3, while when adding Model S (4,993) and Model X (3,962) we get 65.5% (21,629 out of 33,015).

Source: California Auto Outlook – Q2’2018 – California New Car Dealers Association

2 Comments on "Nearly 50% Of Tesla Model 3 Registrations In First Half Were In California"

Will

It’s the chicken and the egg , which California incentives both solutions

1 hour ago
F150 Brian

Makes sense to focus on California. Logistics are better with shorter delivery and more density for service.

35 minutes ago