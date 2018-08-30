Grandmas React To Tesla Model 3

1 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

These ladies are awesome!

This video (above) has a number of things we love, here at InsideEVs: a Tesla Model 3, first-time reactions to an electric vehicle, and 1-2-3-4 — count ’em — four awesome grandmas. The nicely-edited footage comes courtesy of The Cox Clan YouTube channel and features a young couple individually taking out their collective grandmothers for a spin in the mid-size all-electric sedan.

Each of the ladies is taken out and given the chance to experience the charms of the car and some of its features. Via a camera mounted inside the passenger compartment, we see them express amazement at the screen and minimalist interior, summon mode, and Autopilot. One quibble, even though it was meant to subtly demonstrate the extent of the car’s ability to drive itself, eyes should always be forward and hands on the wheel. We’re only slightly surprised someone didn’t get a little grandma smack (though concerns were raised).

Like any good Tesla reaction video, there is an acceleration run. Four of them, in fact. Now, we don’t think this is a Performance version of the Model 3, but it’s definitely quick enough to impress. Seemingly just as impressive is the Santa Mode Easter egg, which turns the visualization of the car on the screen to Santa’s sleigh and surrounding traffic to reindeer as Christmas music plays.

If you enjoyed the video, we’ve thrown in a bonus clip as well. This one features the couple experiencing the Model 3 for their first time a few weeks prior after Riley borrowed her brother’s example. We don’t know if any of the tests resulted in an actual sale, but the desire for one was certainly expressed by multiple parties. Enjoy!

Video description:

We found 4 of the cutest grandmas, and got them to ride along with us in the Tesla Model 3, and we were able to get their reaction to some of the things like autopilot, the acceleration, and some of the fun hidden easter eggs. They loved every second of it! Thank you very much to the grandmas who were brave enough to ride along with us!

Source: YouTube: