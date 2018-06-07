GM Teams With Honda To Develop Next-Gen Advanced Battery

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

It’s an unexpected partnership on battery development that we didn’t see coming.

But we welcome it for sure.

Just moments ago, General Motors and Honda jointly announced this:

“…an agreement for new advanced chemistry battery components, including the cell and module, to accelerate both companies’ plans for all-electric vehicles. The next-generation battery will deliver higher energy density, smaller packaging and faster charging capabilities for both companies’ future products, mainly for the North American market.”

What’s the goal of this partnership? Put quite simply, the target is to deliver a breakthrough battery that will be built by General Motors (long history of battery expertise) and sourced by Honda for future upcoming electric cars. Of course, it’s expected that GM electric offerings will make use of this soon-to-be-developed battery too.

By teaming up, the two automakers bring economy of scale, which should drive down costs.

Mark Reuss, General Motors Executive Vice President of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, stated:

“This new, multiyear agreement with Honda further demonstrates General Motors’ capability to innovate toward a profitable electric portfolio. GM’s decades of electrification experience and strategic EV investments, alongside Honda’s commitment to advancing mobility, will result in better solutions for our customers and progress on our zero emissions vision.”

Takashi Sekiguchi, Chief Officer for Automobile Operations and Managing Officer of Honda, added:

“In addition to our ongoing joint development and production of fuel cells, this battery component collaboration will enable us to take a new step toward the realization of a sustainable society.”

Any speculation as to which future car will make use of this new battery tech first? Possibly that performance electric CUV from Chevrolet?

