GM Teams With Honda To Develop Next-Gen Advanced Battery
It’s an unexpected partnership on battery development that we didn’t see coming.
But we welcome it for sure.
Just moments ago, General Motors and Honda jointly announced this:
“…an agreement for new advanced chemistry battery components, including the cell and module, to accelerate both companies’ plans for all-electric vehicles. The next-generation battery will deliver higher energy density, smaller packaging and faster charging capabilities for both companies’ future products, mainly for the North American market.”
What’s the goal of this partnership? Put quite simply, the target is to deliver a breakthrough battery that will be built by General Motors (long history of battery expertise) and sourced by Honda for future upcoming electric cars. Of course, it’s expected that GM electric offerings will make use of this soon-to-be-developed battery too.
By teaming up, the two automakers bring economy of scale, which should drive down costs.
Mark Reuss, General Motors Executive Vice President of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, stated:
“This new, multiyear agreement with Honda further demonstrates General Motors’ capability to innovate toward a profitable electric portfolio. GM’s decades of electrification experience and strategic EV investments, alongside Honda’s commitment to advancing mobility, will result in better solutions for our customers and progress on our zero emissions vision.”
Takashi Sekiguchi, Chief Officer for Automobile Operations and Managing Officer of Honda, added:
“In addition to our ongoing joint development and production of fuel cells, this battery component collaboration will enable us to take a new step toward the realization of a sustainable society.”
Any speculation as to which future car will make use of this new battery tech first? Possibly that performance electric CUV from Chevrolet?
Press blast below:
5 Comments on "GM Teams With Honda To Develop Next-Gen Advanced Battery"
General Motors & Honda press release: “…an agreement for new advanced chemistry battery components… mainly for the North American market….”
————
That’s odd to be geographic centric for this type a joint technology development agreement unless what is meant is that the development collaboration is to take place mostly in North America but applied to global EV production & sales.
Well GM has already exited Europe, and they probably don’t want to give advanced battery technology to China, by way of a Chinese partner. I mean just off the cuff that leaves N.A. Seems logical, and they will probably build the battery factory here. Of course planting seeds is one thing having something flower and fruit takes time.
Now all they need is a Charging Infrastructure.. That should be as easy as producing these New “Breakthrough” Batteries in Mass Quantities , As they Build a Functional EV that is Easy on the Eyes…. ..
Honda has 12 car and truck production plants in the US and has produced 25 million vehicles there. It makes sense to focus on the US market, especially in the background of the ongoing trade war. Who knows if other countries will allow import of US built batteries in the future ?
“…breakthrough battery that will be built by General Motors (long history of battery expertise)…” — what is confusing about this is then why are they getting their *EV car batteries from South Korean battery cell manufacturing firm LG Chem?