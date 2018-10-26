General Motors Proposes A National Zero Emissions Vehicle Program
GM also proposes EV charging infrastructure investment and expansion of the EV tax credit
Early Friday, General Motors called for a nationwide zero emissions vehicle credit system. The company submitted to the government a proposal for a 7% ZEV requirement to begin in 2021, increasing 2% each year until 2030.
In an opinion piece by GM CEO Mary Barra in USA Today, she states: “We estimate this program has the potential to place more than 7 million long-range EVs on the road by 2030, while yielding a cumulative incremental reduction of 375 million tons of CO2 emissions between 2021 and 2030.”
On Oct. 26, 2018, General Motors will file comments to the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule for Model Years 2021-2026 Passenger Cars and Light Trucks. In its comments, General Motors proposes the establishment of a National Zero Emissions Vehicle (NZEV) program to support a 50-state solution, promote the success of the U.S. automotive industry and preserve U.S. industrial leadership for years to come.
General Motors anticipates the NZEV program, as recommended, has the potential to place more than 7 million long-range EVs on the road by 2030, yielding a cumulative incremental reduction of 375 million tons of CO2 emissions between 2021 and 2030 over the existing ZEV program.
Quotes from Mark Reuss, executive vice president and president, Global Product Group and Cadillac:
“General Motors has a vision of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion. This is a bold vision and getting there will take bold actions.”
“We believe in a policy approach that better promotes U.S. innovation and starts a much-needed national discussion on electric vehicle development and deployment in this country. A National Zero Emissions Program will drive the scale and infrastructure investments needed to allow the U.S. to lead the way to a zero emissions future.”
Program Elements
General Motors supports a nationwide program modeled on the existing ZEV program and provides these framework recommendations:
Establish ZEV requirements (by credits) each year, starting at 7 percent in 2021 and increasing 2 percent each year to 15 percent by 2025, then 25 percent by 2030.
Use of a crediting system modeled on the current ZEV program: credits per vehicle, based on EV range, as well as averaging, banking and trading.
Requirements after 2025 linked to path toward commercially viable EV battery cell availability at a cost of $70/kWh and adequate EV infrastructure development.
Establishment of a Zero Emissions Task Force to promote complementary policies.
Program terminates when 25 percent target is met, or based on a determination that the battery cost or infrastructure targets are not practicable within the timeframe.
Additional consideration for EVs deployed as autonomous vehicles and in rideshare programs.
In addition to the 50 state ZEV mandate, Barra calls for investing in charging infrastructure, renewing and expanding federal tax credit incentives, and providing regulatory incentives for U.S. battery suppliers.
The Detroit automaker currently has the Chevy Volt, Chevy Bolt EV and Cadillac CT6 Plug-In available in the U.S. More EVs are expected from GM brands in the coming years.
GM is currently 1 year into their plan to launch 20 EVs within 5 years. The Chevy Bolt was a first step towards building affordable, profitable all electric vehicles.
The company expects EV profitability with their next electric vehicle platform in 2021. But uncertainty was created in government regulations and the market when the Trump administration announced their intention to fight the authority of the California Air Resource Board (CARB). The agency has a ZEV mandate that has been adopted by several other CARB states.
Why does Barra feel this is so important? She explains:
The stakes are high, and time is short. As U.S. companies like General Motors develop and deploy these technologies, governments and industries in Asia and Europe are working together to enact policies now to accelerate the shift to an all-electric future. We need further government and industry cooperation here in the U.S.
It’s simple: America has the opportunity to lead. Now is the time.
Source: Business Insider
2021 is 2.5 years away. Don’t we have a planetary emergency? Are all the ICE car maker CEOs misinformed? I don’t think so I think they are well aware of their responsibility, but don’t give a fkkk.
Why not begin gradually right now and increase by 2% each year?!? Vapor program? Greenwashing?
Maybe GM could show the way by starting to really MASS PRODUCE THEIR ONLY OVERPRICED BEV !!
Remember the EV1, remember this : https://www.motortrend.com/news/gm-promises-14-hybrids-by-2012-we-id-the-potential-lineup-4659/
And selling the Bolt and Volt to their RHD markets.
Corporations think in money and short term. Saving the earth doesn’t fit in both dimensions. Putting a price on carbon emissions would solve this. Guy in white house has no clue – so sad!
Mary B., Please consider putting in some extra frigging charging infrastructure first. This is because all your slow charging Chevy Bolts, that start tapering quickly (above 55% SOC), are clogging up EVerything, by slow charging for your ride share services (Maven, Lyft, UBER, etc).
The limited DC FC infrastructure that currently exists, is already slammed, thanks to all the Bolts doing rideshare. Oh, and continue to keep lobbying to keep Tesla from selling in your GM Cabal States, like Michigan.
Hopefully Electrify America will be able to do GMs heavy lifting, when it comes to decent and widespread DC FC support.
Remember GM cuts all their own charging cords (clipper creek) at their Level 2 charging stations, at their Fool Cell Advanced Vehicle Technology center, and research facility, here in So. Cal.
What is the true strategic reason for GM to come up with this proposal now?
What situation does GM really want to achieve (or avoid) with this proposal?
How about Americans stop subsidising pick up trucks and introduce a CO2-based tax? The more CO2 your car emits, the higher the tax per year.
“On Oct. 26, 2018, General Motors will file comments to the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule for Model Years 2021-2026 Passenger Cars and Light Trucks.”
When was this Rule established?
What is the aim of this Rule?
Who else is also allowed to file comments to his Rule?
Perhaps Tesla could also file comments to this Rule?
That should be done without any incentive. Double the rate increase and start today.
“GM also proposes EV charging infrastructure investment and expansion of the EV tax credit”
How does GM want the EV tax credit to be expanded?
Perhaps by removing the 200,000 cap per car manufacturer?
Perhaps by changing the 200,000 cap into a 500,000 cap per car manufacturer?
Does GM maybe want to increase the amount of the EV tax credit from $7,500 to $10,000?
Details please